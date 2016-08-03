Aug 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 2, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Altair Industrial Technologies ST - NFBL A4 275 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Amon-Ra Impex Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 78.3 Reaffirmed
Apex Constructions Non-FBL - BG A4 50 Reaffirmed
Arbor Brewing Company (India) ST - Non Fund based A4+ 5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt CP Programme A1+ 15000 Assigned
Ltd
Bhavya Enterprises non FB Fac A4 20 Suspended
Indian Potash Ltd ST, CP A1+ 8000 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 500 crore)
K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4+ 10.5 Reaffirmed
working capital limits
M/S Ratan Engineering Company NFBL A4 2.5 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
M/S Roll Tubes Pvt Ltd FBL A4 4.5 Suspended
M/S Roll Tubes Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 40.6 Suspended
Marque Impex ST FBL A4+ 288 Assigned/
Outstanding
(enhanced from 4.05 Cr)
Mohani Tea Leaves Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund based Bk A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
Fac
Oriental Carbon And Chemicals Non-FBL A1 140 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Plasto India Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 85 Reaffirmed
Samrat Plywood Ltd non fund based Bk Fac A4 82 Suspended
Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Letter of A4 12.5 Reaffirmed
Guarantee
(enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore)
Shivam Agroprocess Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund A4 270 Reaffirmed
Based-Packing Credit
Limit
Sudhakara Infratech Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 500 Revised from
A4+
(enhanced from Rs.42.00 crore)
Sunbeam Real Ventures Pvt Ltd undertake solar SP4D Assigned
projects
Swastik Tradelink Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based-LOC A4 Reaffirmed
Facility *
*Sublimit of Cash Credit Facility
Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 4 Reaffirmed
Xander Finance Pvt Ltd CP/ST Debt Programme A1+ 3000 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
--------------------
Oriental Carbon And Chemicals Fixed Deposit MA 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Altair Industrial Technologies LT FB Fac B 100 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Amon-Ra Impex Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Amon-Ra Impex Pvt Ltd unallocated Bk lines B+/ 116.7 Reaffirmed
A4
Apex Constructions FB Limit - CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Arbor Brewing Company (India) LT - Fund based BB+ 80 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Arbor Brewing Company (India) LT Unallocated BB+ 15 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt NCD Programme AA 10000 Outstanding
Ltd
Bhavya Enterprises fund based facility BB 50 Suspended
Bindu Vayu Urja Pvt Ltd TL A(SO) 25822.3 Assigned
Bindu Vayu Urja Pvt Ltd CC A(SO) 1065.4 Assigned
Bindu Vayu Urja Pvt Ltd TL A(SO) 25822.3 Assigned
Bindu Vayu Urja Pvt Ltd CC A(SO) 1065.4 Assigned
City Realty & Development Pvt TL D 3500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Comus IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 A(SO) - Revised from
BBB(SO)
Comus IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A3 A- - Revised from
(SO) BBB-
(SO)
Comus IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 AA- - Revised from
(SO) A-(SO)
Deimos IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 Provisional 611.6 Assigned
A-
(SO)
Deimos IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 Provisional 54.4 Assigned
BBB-
(SO)
Delphin IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 A- - Revised from
(SO) BBB(SO)
Delphin IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A+ - Revised from
(SO) A-(SO)
Delphin IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A3 BBB - Revised from
(SO) BBB-
(SO)
DLF Assets Pvt Ltd FBL A(SO) 8090 Confirmed
DLF Assets Pvt Ltd FBL A(SO) 1180 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 127 Cr)
DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd FBL A(SO) 32530 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 3169.0 crore)
DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd FBL A(SO) 5800 Reaffirmed
DLF Home Developers Ltd FBL A(SO) 10750 Reaffirmed
DLF Info City Developers FBL A(SO) 650 Reaffirmed
(Chandigarh) Ltd
(reduced from Rs. 75.0 crore)
DLF Info City Developers FBL A(SO) 3070 Reaffirmed
(Kolkata) Ltd
(reduced from Rs. 325.0 crore)
DLF Universal Ltd FBL A(SO) 8750 Reaffirmed
DLF Utilities Ltd FBL A(SO) 12840 Reaffirmed
(reduced from the earlier Rs. 1328 Cr)
Edward Food Research And TL BB- 110 Withdrawn
Analysis Centre Ltd
Edward Food Research And cash-credit Fac BB- 5 Withdrawn
Analysis Centre Ltd
Edward Food Research And BG facility BB- 25 Notice of
Analysis Centre Ltd withdrawal
Electronic Enterprises (India) FB limits BB 85 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Eudaimonia IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A(SO) - Revised from
A-(SO)
Eudaimonia IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BBB - Reaffirmed
(SO)
Expert Educational And TL BBB 500 Upgraded
Charitable Foundation from
BBB
Flex Foods Ltd TL BBB 90 Suspended
K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 100.2 Reaffirmed
K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BB+ 257.5 Reaffirmed
capital limits
K.D. Supply Chain Solutions FB limits BB / 260 Suspended
Pvt Ltd A4+
Lamco Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Lamco Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Non-FBL BB+ 165 Reaffirmed
Lamco Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Unallocated Limits BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Lodhi Property Co. Ltd FBL A(SO) 1960 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 211.0 crore)
M/S Kamal Timbers Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 60 Suspended
M/S Kamal Timbers Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 190 Suspended
M/S Ratan Engineering Company FBL B 137.5 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
M/S Roll Tubes Pvt Ltd FBL BB 35 Suspended
Magma Itl Finance Ltd Bk Lines A+ 310 Assigned
(enhanced from 80 Cr)
Marque Impex LT FBL BB+ 79.5 Outstanding
Marque Impex LT / ST NFBL BB+/ 24 Assigned
A4+
Mohani Tea Leaves Pvt Ltd Long -Term FB Bk Fac A- 350 Reaffirmed
Multitech Auto Pvt Ltd line of credit B+ 83.1 Suspended
Nallamilli Satyanarayana Reddy FB - CC BB- 140 Reaffirmed
And Others
(enhanced from 12 Cr)
Nallamilli Satyanarayana Reddy FB - TL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed
And Others
Nallamilli Satyanarayana Reddy Non-Fund Based - BG BB- 20 Reaffirmed
And Others
Nallamilli Satyanarayana Reddy Unallocated limits BB- 36.5 Reaffirmed
And Others / A4
(enhanced from 2.65 Cr)
Oriental Carbon And Chemicals Unallocated+ - -
Ltd
(reduced from 33.00) + Unallocated limits have been shifted to term loans and thus unallocated
limits are reduced to zero
Oriental Carbon And Chemicals TL A 860 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from 53 Cr)
Oriental Carbon And Chemicals FB Limits A 600 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*The long term fund based limits are fully interchangeable with the short term fund based limits
which are rated at A1
Pashupati Prints Pvt Ltd TL BB- 23 Reaffirmed
Pashupati Prints Pvt Ltd CC BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Pepsu Road Transport FB Bk Fac B+ 400 Suspended
Corporation
Phobos IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 Provisional 617.3 Assigned
A-
(SO)
Phobos IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 provisional 26.3 Assigned
BBB
(SO)
Plasto India Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL & working capital D 3336.5 Suspended
Fac
Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd non FB Fac D 1250 Suspended
Rkt Developers FB Fac BB- 100 Suspended
S.V. Patel & Sons TL B+ 7.3 Assigned
S.V. Patel & Sons CC B+ 65 Outstanding
Samrat Plywood Ltd fund based Bk Fac B+ 248 Suspended
Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd FB Limit - CC B- 30 Reaffirmed
Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd FB Limit - Book Debts B- Reaffirmed
*
*Sub-limit of Cash Credit facility
Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd FB Limit - TL B- 40.4 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 7.05 crore)
Shivam Agroprocess Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based-TL BB- 22.1 Reaffirmed
Shivam Agroprocess Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based-Working BB- Reaffirmed
Capital Loan
* Sub Limit of Packaging Credit
Shree Navkar Tex Creations FB Fac B+ 85 Suspended
Shuddhi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 280 Suspended
Space Gold Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 300 Suspended
Sudhakara Infratech Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 130 Revised from
BB+
Sudhakara Infratech Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB-/ 470 Revised from
A3 BB+ /
A4+
(enhanced from Rs.25.00 crore)
Swastik Tradelink Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based-CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Facility
(enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore)
Taj Agro Commodities Pvt. Ltd. CC/ LOC/ Buyers BB-/ 500 Reaffirmed
credit/ BG for ST A4
Trade credit
(enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore)
The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD Programme AA 35000 Assigned
Uflex Ltd Bk Fac BBB+ 2250 Suspended
Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based-CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based-TL B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 2.18 crore)
Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated B+ / 34.5 Reaffirmed
Limits A4
*Includes Rs.0.25 crore short term non fund based limits as sublimit of cash credit facility
Yash Papers Ltd FBL D 1201.8 Suspended
Yash Papers Ltd Non-FBL D 60 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
