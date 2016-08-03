Aug 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altair Industrial Technologies ST - NFBL A4 275 Suspended Pvt Ltd Amon-Ra Impex Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 78.3 Reaffirmed Apex Constructions Non-FBL - BG A4 50 Reaffirmed Arbor Brewing Company (India) ST - Non Fund based A4+ 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt CP Programme A1+ 15000 Assigned Ltd Bhavya Enterprises non FB Fac A4 20 Suspended Indian Potash Ltd ST, CP A1+ 8000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 500 crore) K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4+ 10.5 Reaffirmed working capital limits M/S Ratan Engineering Company NFBL A4 2.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd M/S Roll Tubes Pvt Ltd FBL A4 4.5 Suspended M/S Roll Tubes Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 40.6 Suspended Marque Impex ST FBL A4+ 288 Assigned/ Outstanding (enhanced from 4.05 Cr) Mohani Tea Leaves Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund based Bk A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Oriental Carbon And Chemicals Non-FBL A1 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Plasto India Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 85 Reaffirmed Samrat Plywood Ltd non fund based Bk Fac A4 82 Suspended Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Letter of A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Guarantee (enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore) Shivam Agroprocess Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund A4 270 Reaffirmed Based-Packing Credit Limit Sudhakara Infratech Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 500 Revised from A4+ (enhanced from Rs.42.00 crore) Sunbeam Real Ventures Pvt Ltd undertake solar SP4D Assigned projects Swastik Tradelink Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based-LOC A4 Reaffirmed Facility * *Sublimit of Cash Credit Facility Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 4 Reaffirmed Xander Finance Pvt Ltd CP/ST Debt Programme A1+ 3000 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: -------------------- Oriental Carbon And Chemicals Fixed Deposit MA 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altair Industrial Technologies LT FB Fac B 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Amon-Ra Impex Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 5 Reaffirmed Amon-Ra Impex Pvt Ltd unallocated Bk lines B+/ 116.7 Reaffirmed A4 Apex Constructions FB Limit - CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Arbor Brewing Company (India) LT - Fund based BB+ 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Arbor Brewing Company (India) LT Unallocated BB+ 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt NCD Programme AA 10000 Outstanding Ltd Bhavya Enterprises fund based facility BB 50 Suspended Bindu Vayu Urja Pvt Ltd TL A(SO) 25822.3 Assigned Bindu Vayu Urja Pvt Ltd CC A(SO) 1065.4 Assigned Bindu Vayu Urja Pvt Ltd TL A(SO) 25822.3 Assigned Bindu Vayu Urja Pvt Ltd CC A(SO) 1065.4 Assigned City Realty & Development Pvt TL D 3500 Reaffirmed Ltd Comus IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 A(SO) - Revised from BBB(SO) Comus IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A3 A- - Revised from (SO) BBB- (SO) Comus IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 AA- - Revised from (SO) A-(SO) Deimos IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 Provisional 611.6 Assigned A- (SO) Deimos IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 Provisional 54.4 Assigned BBB- (SO) Delphin IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 A- - Revised from (SO) BBB(SO) Delphin IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A+ - Revised from (SO) A-(SO) Delphin IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A3 BBB - Revised from (SO) BBB- (SO) DLF Assets Pvt Ltd FBL A(SO) 8090 Confirmed DLF Assets Pvt Ltd FBL A(SO) 1180 Reaffirmed (reduced from 127 Cr) DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd FBL A(SO) 32530 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3169.0 crore) DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd FBL A(SO) 5800 Reaffirmed DLF Home Developers Ltd FBL A(SO) 10750 Reaffirmed DLF Info City Developers FBL A(SO) 650 Reaffirmed (Chandigarh) Ltd (reduced from Rs. 75.0 crore) DLF Info City Developers FBL A(SO) 3070 Reaffirmed (Kolkata) Ltd (reduced from Rs. 325.0 crore) DLF Universal Ltd FBL A(SO) 8750 Reaffirmed DLF Utilities Ltd FBL A(SO) 12840 Reaffirmed (reduced from the earlier Rs. 1328 Cr) Edward Food Research And TL BB- 110 Withdrawn Analysis Centre Ltd Edward Food Research And cash-credit Fac BB- 5 Withdrawn Analysis Centre Ltd Edward Food Research And BG facility BB- 25 Notice of Analysis Centre Ltd withdrawal Electronic Enterprises (India) FB limits BB 85 Suspended Pvt Ltd Eudaimonia IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A(SO) - Revised from A-(SO) Eudaimonia IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BBB - Reaffirmed (SO) Expert Educational And TL BBB 500 Upgraded Charitable Foundation from BBB Flex Foods Ltd TL BBB 90 Suspended K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 100.2 Reaffirmed K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BB+ 257.5 Reaffirmed capital limits K.D. Supply Chain Solutions FB limits BB / 260 Suspended Pvt Ltd A4+ Lamco Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Lamco Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Non-FBL BB+ 165 Reaffirmed Lamco Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Unallocated Limits BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Lodhi Property Co. Ltd FBL A(SO) 1960 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 211.0 crore) M/S Kamal Timbers Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 60 Suspended M/S Kamal Timbers Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 190 Suspended M/S Ratan Engineering Company FBL B 137.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd M/S Roll Tubes Pvt Ltd FBL BB 35 Suspended Magma Itl Finance Ltd Bk Lines A+ 310 Assigned (enhanced from 80 Cr) Marque Impex LT FBL BB+ 79.5 Outstanding Marque Impex LT / ST NFBL BB+/ 24 Assigned A4+ Mohani Tea Leaves Pvt Ltd Long -Term FB Bk Fac A- 350 Reaffirmed Multitech Auto Pvt Ltd line of credit B+ 83.1 Suspended Nallamilli Satyanarayana Reddy FB - CC BB- 140 Reaffirmed And Others (enhanced from 12 Cr) Nallamilli Satyanarayana Reddy FB - TL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed And Others Nallamilli Satyanarayana Reddy Non-Fund Based - BG BB- 20 Reaffirmed And Others Nallamilli Satyanarayana Reddy Unallocated limits BB- 36.5 Reaffirmed And Others / A4 (enhanced from 2.65 Cr) Oriental Carbon And Chemicals Unallocated+ - - Ltd (reduced from 33.00) + Unallocated limits have been shifted to term loans and thus unallocated limits are reduced to zero Oriental Carbon And Chemicals TL A 860 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 53 Cr) Oriental Carbon And Chemicals FB Limits A 600 Reaffirmed Ltd *The long term fund based limits are fully interchangeable with the short term fund based limits which are rated at A1 Pashupati Prints Pvt Ltd TL BB- 23 Reaffirmed Pashupati Prints Pvt Ltd CC BB- 55 Reaffirmed Pepsu Road Transport FB Bk Fac B+ 400 Suspended Corporation Phobos IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 Provisional 617.3 Assigned A- (SO) Phobos IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 provisional 26.3 Assigned BBB (SO) Plasto India Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B+ 35 Reaffirmed Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL & working capital D 3336.5 Suspended Fac Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd non FB Fac D 1250 Suspended Rkt Developers FB Fac BB- 100 Suspended S.V. Patel & Sons TL B+ 7.3 Assigned S.V. Patel & Sons CC B+ 65 Outstanding Samrat Plywood Ltd fund based Bk Fac B+ 248 Suspended Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd FB Limit - CC B- 30 Reaffirmed Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd FB Limit - Book Debts B- Reaffirmed * *Sub-limit of Cash Credit facility Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd FB Limit - TL B- 40.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 7.05 crore) Shivam Agroprocess Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based-TL BB- 22.1 Reaffirmed Shivam Agroprocess Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based-Working BB- Reaffirmed Capital Loan * Sub Limit of Packaging Credit Shree Navkar Tex Creations FB Fac B+ 85 Suspended Shuddhi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 280 Suspended Space Gold Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 300 Suspended Sudhakara Infratech Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 130 Revised from BB+ Sudhakara Infratech Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB-/ 470 Revised from A3 BB+ / A4+ (enhanced from Rs.25.00 crore) Swastik Tradelink Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based-CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed Facility (enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore) Taj Agro Commodities Pvt. Ltd. CC/ LOC/ Buyers BB-/ 500 Reaffirmed credit/ BG for ST A4 Trade credit (enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore) The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD Programme AA 35000 Assigned Uflex Ltd Bk Fac BBB+ 2250 Suspended Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based-CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based-TL B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.18 crore) Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated B+ / 34.5 Reaffirmed Limits A4 *Includes Rs.0.25 crore short term non fund based limits as sublimit of cash credit facility Yash Papers Ltd FBL D 1201.8 Suspended Yash Papers Ltd Non-FBL D 60 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 