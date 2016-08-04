Aug 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special CP A1+ 67000 Reaffirmed Economic Zone Ltd Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 116.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 Cr) G. M. Pens International Pvt ST non FB Fac A1 80 Reaffirmed Ltd G. M. Pens International Pvt ST proposed Fac A1 17.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd CP programme A1 300 Suspended Hexagon Nutrition ST, fund based/ A3+ 32.5 Upgraded (International) Pvt Ltd non-fund based from working capital Fac A4+ (revised from 6.95 Cr) Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A3+ Upgraded working capital Fac from A3 # Short-term, non-fund based working capital facilities of Rs. 2.00 crore as a sub-limit of Rs. 6.00 crore longterm, fund-based working capital facilities Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A3+ 10 Assigned working capital Fac Iifl Facilities Services Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 12000 Assigned Programme India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 70000 Assigned Programme India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 70000 Withdrawn Programme India Infoline Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 5000 Assigned Programme M/S N.D. Gupta & Sons NFBL- BG A4 40 Assigned Narendra Dev Girrajji NFBL- BG A4 50 Assigned Constructions Network18 Media & Investments CP Programme A1+ 10000 Assigned Ltd Network18 Media & Investments ST, FB/ non-FBL * A1+ 2300 Outstanding Ltd *Includes Rs. 75 crore short-term fund-based facilities as a sub-limit Onshore Construction Company ST FBL A2+ 65 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Onshore Construction Company ST Non-FBL A2+ 908 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 96.60 Cr) Onshore Construction Company ST Unallocated Limits A2+ 315.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (increased from 26.32 Cr) Plr Projects Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A3 3000 Upgraded from A4+ (enhanced from 240 Cr) Raymond Uco Denim Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A2+ 1080 Reaffirmed/ Fac Assigned (enhanced from Rs 98.00 crore) Raymond Uco Denim Pvt Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Liquidity A1+ Reaffirmed Management Ltd Fund mfs Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Liquid Fund A1+ Reaffirmed Management Ltd - Treasury Plan mfs Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Money A1+ Reaffirmed Management Ltd Manager Fund mfs Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Liquid Fund A1+ Reaffirmed Management Ltd - Cash Plan mfs Shri Senthur Velan Infras ST, Non Fund Based A4 40 Reaffirmed Facility Tv18 Broadcast Ltd CP Programme A1+ 4000 Outstanding Wheels India Ltd ST - Non Fund based A1 1500 Outstanding Wheels India Ltd CP A1 500 Outstanding MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Network18 Media & Investments Fixed Deposits MAA+ Withdrawn Ltd Programme Tv18 Broadcast Ltd Fixed Deposits MAA+ Withdrawn Programme Wheels India Ltd Fixed Deposit MA+ 560 Assigned Wheels India Ltd Fixed Deposit MA+ 1265 Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abha Power & Steel Pvt Ltd TL B+ 30 Suspended Abha Power & Steel Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 60 Suspended Adani Ports And Special Bk Lines AA+ 100200 Reaffirmed Economic Zone Ltd Adani Ports And Special NCD AA+ 68840 Reaffirmed Economic Zone Ltd Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL BBB 1505 Reaffirmed (reduced from 156.86 Cr) Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC BBB 845 Reaffirmed Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 47 Reaffirmed / A3+ Amrapali Leisure Valley Pvt. Proposed TL BB- 3500 Suspended Ltd Artefact Infrastructure Ltd LT Fund based- CC B 32.5 Withdrawn Artefact Infrastructure Ltd LT Fund based- B 42.5 Withdrawn Unallocated Amount Asia Bulk Sacks Pvt Ltd Bk limits B-/ 436 Suspended A4 Baba Akhila Sai Jyothi FBL D 303.5 Revised from Industries Pvt Ltd BB Baba Akhila Sai Jyothi NFBL D 84.5 Revised from Industries Pvt Ltd BB Bharati Energy & Natural Bk limits B+ / 120 Suspended Resources Pvt Ltd A4 Bharati Energy & Natural Bk Limits B+ / 120 Suspended Resources Pvt Ltd A4 Concorde Housing Corporation LT - TL BBB 1800 Assigned / Pvt Ltd Reaffirmed (enhanced from 150 Cr) Disha Clothings Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB- / 100 Notice for A4 withdrawal G. M. Pens International Pvt TL Fac A+ 318.6 Reaffirmed Ltd G. M. Pens International Pvt LT FB Fac A+ 110.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd Bk loan limits A 2936.7 Suspended Gaursons India Ltd LT FBL BBB- 630 Upgraded from BB+ Gaursons India Ltd Unallocated BBB- 270 Upgraded from BB+ Gimpex Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 2550 Downgraded from BBB- Gimpex Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BB+ 1900 Downgraded from BBB- Gimpex Pvt Ltd LT (sub-limit) Fac BB+ Downgraded from BBB- (Revised from 93.50 Cr) Hexagon Nutrition TL BBB 48.3 Upgraded (International) Pvt Ltd from BB+ (revised from 6.55 Cr) Hexagon Nutrition LT/ ST, fund based/ BBB / 30 Assigned (International) Pvt Ltd non-fund based A3+ working capital Fac Hexagon Nutrition LT/ ST, unallocated BBB / 24.2 Assigned (International) Pvt Ltd limits A3+ Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd TL BBB 110 Upgraded from BBB- (revised from 8.60 Cr) Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd LT, fund based BBB 60 Upgraded working capital Fac from BBB- Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd LT/ ST, fund based/ BBB / 40 Assigned non-fund based A3+ working capital Fac Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B-/ 150 Assigned A4; M/S N.D. Gupta & Sons FBL- CC BB- 25 Assigned Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd TL, FB and non-FBL A- / 1720 Outstanding A2+ Manaksia Coated Metals & TL, fundbased and A- / 1550 Outstanding Industries Ltd non-FBL A2+ Manaksia Industries Ltd TL, fundbased and A- / 983.5 Outstanding non-FBL A2+ Manickbag Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based (CC) BB 100 Assigned Mercury Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A- 91.6 Assigned (SO) Mercury Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB- 5.4 Assigned (SO) Narendra Dev Girrajji FBL- CC BB- 25 Assigned Constructions Network18 Media & Investments LT borrowing AA+ 5000 Outstanding Ltd programme (Bk loan/NCD) Network18 Media & Investments LT, FB Limits AA+ 100 Outstanding Ltd Onshore Construction Company LT FBL BBB+ 211.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (increased from 20.58 Cr) Platinum Trust Feb 2014 Tr Iii PTC Series A AAA Withdrawn (SO) Plr Projects Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 750 Upgraded from BB+ (enhanced from 55 Cr) Raymond Uco Denim Pvt Ltd LT- TL A- 2507.6 Reaffirmed/ Assigned (enhanced from Rs 126.72 crore) Raymond Uco Denim Pvt Ltd LT-fund based working A- 2750 Reaffirmed/ capital Fac Assigned (enhanced from Rs 225.00 crore) Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Income Fund AAA Reaffirmed Management Ltd mfs Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Floating AAA Reaffirmed Management Ltd Rate Fund - ST Plan mfs Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance ST Fund AAA Reaffirmed Management Ltd mfs Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Medium Term AAA Reaffirmed Management Ltd Fund mfs Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Dynamic Bond AAA Reaffirmed Management Ltd Fund mfs Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Bking & PSU AAA Reaffirmed Management Ltd Debt Fund mfs Sansar Trust June 2016 PTCs Provisional 1169 Assigned AAA (SO) Sansar Trust June 2016 Second Loss Facility Provisional 70.1 Assigned BBB (SO) Shree Shakti Agro Industries FBL- TL B+ 9 Assigned Shree Shakti Agro Industries FBL- CC B+ 90 Assigned Shri Senthur Velan Infras LT, FB Fac BB- 110 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 7 Cr) Sidwin Fabric Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 50 Assigned Sidwin Fabric Pvt Ltd TL B+ 20 Assigned Sosec VI PTC Series A1 Provisional 520.3 Assigned A (SO) Sosec VII PTC Series A A (SO) 528 Assigned Sumadhura Infracon Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based- CC BBB- 150 Assigned Systemtrac Traders Pvt Ltd NCDs Provisional 3750 Assigned AA- (SO) Techpark Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk lines BBB 1882 Withdrawn Tv18 Broadcast Ltd LT/ST fund based AA+ / 3540 Outstanding /non-FBL A1+ Wheels India Ltd TL A+ 1192.9 Outstanding Wheels India Ltd LT - Fund based A+ 2250 Outstanding Wheels India Ltd LT- Unallocated A+ 500 Outstanding Wheels India Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated A+ / 272.7 Outstanding A1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 