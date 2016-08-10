Aug 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- C.J. Exporters Export Post A4+ 900 Reaffirmed Finance/DA/DP C.J. Exporters Export Pre-finance A4+ - Reaffirmed (PC)(Sublimit of EPF/DA/DP) C.J. Exporters Export Pre-finance A4+ - Reaffirmed (PC-DDA)(Sublimit of EPF/DA/DP) C.J. Exporters Direct Export A4+ - Reaffirmed (Sublimit of EPF/DA/DP) C.J. Exporters Group Export A4+ - Reaffirmed (Sublimit of EPF/DA/DP) Chawla Sons FBL - Buyers Credit A4 - Suspended (sublimit of CC) Chawla Sons NFBL - LOC (sublimit A4 - Suspended of CC) Duke Fashions (India) Ltd ST: NFBL A2+ 0.5 Assigned Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 20 Suspended Hasimara Industries Ltd BG A4+ 10 outstanding Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4+ 20 Assigned India Motor Parts And ST - non-fund based A1+ Reaffirmed Accessories Ltd (sub-limit) Industrial Manufacturers ST non fund based Bk A4 200 Suspended Fac Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd BG A4 45 Suspended (including letter of credit of Rs 7.36 crore within the overall limits) Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd LOC(within overall A4 Suspended limit) Lahoti Overseas Ltd. EPC / PCFC / EBD / A3+ 970 Reaffirmed FDBP / FUDBP Lahoti Overseas Ltd. LOC (LC)* A3+ - Reaffirmed *Sub limit within the ST Fund-based Limit of Rs. 7.00 crore of EPC from ICICI Bank. Mcnroe Consumer Products Pvt Non-FBL - Foreign LOC A3+ 70 Revised from Ltd A2 Muthoot Finance Ltd ST fund based Bk A1+ 93920^ Reaffirmed limits ^ Term loans and long-term fund based bank limits include interchangeable limit of Rs. 35 crore. Also, long-term and short-term fund based bank limits include interchangeable limit of Rs. 6,559 crore. The total rated bank facilities stands at Rs. 11,134 crore Muthoot Finance Ltd CP programme A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Osnar Chemical Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A4 40 Suspended Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based - BG A4+ * Reaffirmed *sub-limits within Rs. 18-crore fund-based facility Pankaj Steel Corporation Import LOC A4 80 Reaffirmed Pankaj Steel Corporation Letter of A4 - Reaffirmed Comfort/Buyer's Credit *(Sub-limits of Letter of Credit) Pankaj Steel Corporation Inland LOC A4 - Reaffirmed *(Sub-limits of Letter of Credit) Patel Cotton Industries- PC/FBP/FBD A4 100 Reaffirmed Dhrangadhra Patron Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST : Non-FB limits A4 75 Reaffirmed R. Kothari & Company ST FB Fac A4+ 90 Suspended Tirupati Agro Product LOC A4 5 Suspended Vadsola Ceramic Non-FBL - BG A4 15 Reaffirmed Vimal Microns Ltd NFBL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Vishal Fabrics Ltd. Bk Fac A3 100 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aristo Industries LT/ST- Unallocated B+/ 120 Assigned A4 Bangalore International TL A+ 14757.3 Assigned / Airport Ltd outstanding Bangalore International CC limits A+ 500 Assigned Airport Ltd Bangalore International Unallocated limits A+ 13992.7 outstanding Airport Ltd Chawla Sons FBL - CC B 70 Suspended Dharamraj Jewellers LT fund based facility BB- 200 Suspended Duke Fashions (India) Ltd LT: FBL A- 130 outstanding Duke Fashions (India) Ltd LT: NFBL A- 15 Assigned Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 69.5 Suspended Giesecke & Devrient India Pvt. Working Capital Limits BBB+ 740 Assigned Ltd. Giesecke & Devrient India Pvt. Unallocated BBB+ 40 Assigned Ltd. Giesecke & Devrient India Pvt. NFBL BBB+ 1250 Revised from Ltd. / A2 A-/ A2+ (revised from 105 Cr) Gujarat Chemical Port Terminal TL AA 1795.5 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd (reduced from Rs 237.57 Crore) Hasimara Industries Ltd TL BB 56.7 outstanding Hasimara Industries Ltd CC BB 75 Outstanding / Assigned Hindustan Oil Exploration Co. LT Proposed Debt BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC BB 180 Assigned Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL BB 50 Assigned India Motor Parts And LT - fund based AA 160 Reaffirmed Accessories Ltd facility India Motor Parts And LT - non-fund based AA 2.5 Reaffirmed Accessories Ltd facility Indian Overseas Bank Tier-II Bonds A+ 5000 Assigned Programme - Basel III (hyb) Industrial Manufacturers LT fund based Bk Fac B+ 50 Suspended Kach Motors Pvt Ltd Working capital Fac BB+ 35 Withdrawn Khosla Agro Overseas CC Fac BB- 250 Reaffirmed Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 90 Suspended Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 255 Suspended Lahoti Overseas Ltd. CC / EPC / PCFC BBB 50 Reaffirmed Lahoti Overseas Ltd. TL BBB 54.5 Reaffirmed Lakshya Dairy Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits D 75 Revised from B+ Lord'S Mark Industries Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac B+ 180.1 Suspended Lord'S Mark Industries Pvt. Ltd Unallocated Limits B+/A4 19.9 Suspended Lucky Lark Integrated Textiles CC Credit Facility BB+ 60 Suspended & Garment Hightech Cluster Mahasemam Trust Bk Loan Fac BB+ 680.5 Suspended Mcnroe Consumer Products Pvt FBL - Working Capital BBB 450 Revised from Ltd limits BBB+ Milli Trust TL B+ 400 Withdrawn Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD programme AA 66000 Upgraded from Non AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD programme AA 2000 Upgraded from Non AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated debt AA 1000 Upgraded programme from Non AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd TL AA 500^ Upgraded from Non AA- ^ Term loans and long-term fund based bank limits include interchangeable limit of Rs. 35 crore. Also, long-term and short-term fund based bank limits include interchangeable limit of Rs. 6,559 crore. The total rated bank facilities stands at Rs. 11,134 crore Muthoot Finance Ltd LT fund based Bk AA 82860^ Upgraded limits from Non AA- ^ Term loans and long-term fund based bank limits include interchangeable limit of Rs. 35 crore. Also, long-term and short-term fund based bank limits include interchangeable limit of Rs. 6,559 crore. The total rated bank facilities stands at Rs. 11,134 crore Namishree Infratech Unallocated limits B+ 100 Assigned Natasha Automobiles Pvt. Ltd FBL BB- 100 Suspended Orient Body Shop Solutions LT, FB Fac B+ 60 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Osnar Chemical Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- 40 Suspended Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd LT FB - Demand CC BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd LT FB - Metal Gold BB+ * Reaffirmed Loan *sub-limits within Rs. 18-crore fund-based facility Pankaj Steel Corporation CC B+ - Reaffirmed *(Sub-limits of Letter of Credit) Patel Cotton Industries- CC* BB- 220 Reaffirmed Dhrangadhra * PC/FBP/FBD-Rs. 5.00 crore (Sublimit of Cash Credit) Patron Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST : FB limits B+ / 120 Reaffirmed A4 Patron Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST : Unallocated B+ / 5 Reaffirmed A4 Piramal Enterprises Ltd NCD AA 20000 Assigned Rameshwar Cottex TL B 25 Assigned Rameshwar Cottex CC B 70 Assigned Saloni Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 1250 Suspended Saloni Jewellers Pvt Ltd unallocated D 600 Suspended Shanti Motors FB Fac B+ 100 Suspended Shiwalya Spinning & Weaving Bk lines BBB-/ 506 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd A3 Shree Ram Cotton Industries TL Limit B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 75 Reaffirmed Shri Haridarshan Jewellers CC Credit Facility BB- 120 Suspended Sri Karpagam Steels LT, FB Fac B+ 60 Assigned Sumadhura Infracon Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based- CC BBB- 600 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from 15 Cr) Sumadhura Infracon Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based- TL BBB- 800 Assigned (ICD) Sumadhura Infracon Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated BBB- 1650 Assigned Super Agro Industry Bk Lines B+ 80 Suspended Surya Oil And Agro Industries CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed Surya Oil And Agro Industries Unallocated B+ 37.9 Reaffirmed Susee Finance And Leasing Pvt Bk Loan Fac BB- 100 Suspended Ltd Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 7000 Assigned Thakar Dass Nand Gopal Bk lines B+ 130 Suspended Tirupati Agro Product TL B- 36 Suspended Tirupati Agro Product CC B- 25 Suspended Tirupati Agro Product BG B- 2.1 Suspended Tirupati Agro Product Untied Limit B-/A4 1.9 Suspended Udagiri Sugar And Power Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB- 325.9 Assigned Udagiri Sugar And Power Ltd LT, FBL - Unallocated BB- 24.1 Assigned Vadsola Ceramic FB Limit - CC B 30 Reaffirmed Vadsola Ceramic FB Limit - TL B 70 Reaffirmed Vimal Microns Ltd TL B+ 3.3 Reaffirmed Vimal Microns Ltd CC Facility B+ 256 Reaffirmed Vishal Fabrics Ltd. LT FB Fac BBB- 400 Suspended Yellowstone Nirmiti Llp Proposed LT, Fund B+ 300 Assigned Based Zaveri Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB limits C+ 130 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)