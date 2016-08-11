Aug 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- CHW Forge Pvt Ltd CP/ST Debt A1 400 Reaffirmed Godrej Agrovet Ltd CP Programme A1+ 6500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 550 crore) Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, Non FB Fac A1+ 700 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 20 crore) Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, ST loans A1+ 3950 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 197.5 crore) Goodwill Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 230 Suspended M/S Mgm Steels Non-fund based A4 65 Suspended facility P Kishanchand Textiles Ltd ST non FBL - LOC A4 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore) P Kishanchand Textiles Ltd ST non FBL - Buyer's A4 90 Reaffirmed credit* (enhanced from Rs. 7.50 crore) P.K. Mookanambalam & Co. ST, Non Fund Based A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Facility Saravana Metal Corporation Non-fund based A4 25 Suspended facility Shivam Jewels ST - Non-FBL A3 5 Reaffirmed United Decor Options Pvt. Ltd ST Non-fund Based- LOC A4 5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadri Infin Ltd LT - ST Fund Based Bk BBB- 900 Assigned Lines / A Bank Of India Upper Tier II Bonds AA- 10000 Withdrawn Programme Bhuwalka Pipes Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Bhuwalka Pipes Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based - BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Inland LOC Cornerstone Properties Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed (SO) (reduced from Rs 75.0 crore) Godrej Agrovet Ltd LT, NCD Programme AA 600 Reaffirmed Godrej Agrovet Ltd LT, NCD Programme AA 1500 Reaffirmed Goodwill Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based - TL BB+ 36 Suspended M/S Erode Steels Fund based facility B+ 145 Suspended M/S Mgm Steels Fund based facility B 25 Suspended M/S Ponmurugan Dhall Mills Fund based facility BB- 70 Suspended Navkiran Techno Feeds LT fund based B+ 84 Reaffirmed Navkiran Techno Feeds Unallocated limits B+ 16 Reaffirmed P Kishanchand Textiles Ltd LT FBL-CC* B 30 Reaffirmed Saravana Metal Corporation Fund based facility BB- 65 Suspended Shivam Jewels LT - FB Limits - BBB- 180 Reaffirmed EPC/PC/PSC Shivam Jewels LT - FBL - TL BBB- 7.3 Assigned Shivam Jewels LT & ST - Unallocated BBB- 162.7 Assigned Limits / A3 United Decor Options Pvt. Ltd LT Fund Based - CC B 100 Suspended United Decor Options Pvt. Ltd LT Fund Based- TL B 56.3 Suspended United Decor Options Pvt. Ltd LT and ST- B / 23.7 Suspended Unallocated Amount A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)