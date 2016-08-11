Aug 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 10, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
CHW Forge Pvt Ltd CP/ST Debt A1 400 Reaffirmed
Godrej Agrovet Ltd CP Programme A1+ 6500 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 550 crore)
Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, Non FB Fac A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 20 crore)
Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, ST loans A1+ 3950 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 197.5 crore)
Goodwill Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 230 Suspended
M/S Mgm Steels Non-fund based A4 65 Suspended
facility
P Kishanchand Textiles Ltd ST non FBL - LOC A4 130 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore)
P Kishanchand Textiles Ltd ST non FBL - Buyer's A4 90 Reaffirmed
credit*
(enhanced from Rs. 7.50 crore)
P.K. Mookanambalam & Co. ST, Non Fund Based A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Facility
Saravana Metal Corporation Non-fund based A4 25 Suspended
facility
Shivam Jewels ST - Non-FBL A3 5 Reaffirmed
United Decor Options Pvt. Ltd ST Non-fund Based- LOC A4 5 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadri Infin Ltd LT - ST Fund Based Bk BBB- 900 Assigned
Lines / A
Bank Of India Upper Tier II Bonds AA- 10000 Withdrawn
Programme
Bhuwalka Pipes Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Bhuwalka Pipes Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based - BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Inland LOC
Cornerstone Properties Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed
(SO)
(reduced from Rs 75.0 crore)
Godrej Agrovet Ltd LT, NCD Programme AA 600 Reaffirmed
Godrej Agrovet Ltd LT, NCD Programme AA 1500 Reaffirmed
Goodwill Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based - TL BB+ 36 Suspended
M/S Erode Steels Fund based facility B+ 145 Suspended
M/S Mgm Steels Fund based facility B 25 Suspended
M/S Ponmurugan Dhall Mills Fund based facility BB- 70 Suspended
Navkiran Techno Feeds LT fund based B+ 84 Reaffirmed
Navkiran Techno Feeds Unallocated limits B+ 16 Reaffirmed
P Kishanchand Textiles Ltd LT FBL-CC* B 30 Reaffirmed
Saravana Metal Corporation Fund based facility BB- 65 Suspended
Shivam Jewels LT - FB Limits - BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
EPC/PC/PSC
Shivam Jewels LT - FBL - TL BBB- 7.3 Assigned
Shivam Jewels LT & ST - Unallocated BBB- 162.7 Assigned
Limits / A3
United Decor Options Pvt. Ltd LT Fund Based - CC B 100 Suspended
United Decor Options Pvt. Ltd LT Fund Based- TL B 56.3 Suspended
United Decor Options Pvt. Ltd LT and ST- B / 23.7 Suspended
Unallocated Amount A4
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
