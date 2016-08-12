Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antique Art Exports Pvt Ltd FDDBP/FDUBD A4 60 Reaffirmed Basant Agro- Tech (India) Ltd ST, Non fund based fac A2 500 Reaffirmed Bti Payments Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A1 1750 Assigned (SO) Concorde Motors (India) Ltd ST non-FB Fac A1 1320 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd NFBL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd CP/STD A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Nupur Carpets FDDBP/FDUBD A4 40 Reaffirmed S V Credit Line Pvt Ltd ST PS A3 120 Reaffirmed S V Credit Line Pvt Ltd ST PS A3 100 Withdrawn Shri Vinayak Seeds Bk Fac A4 80 Suspended Smile Microfinance Ltd ST NCDs A3 500 Withdrawn Sri Gangadhara Steels Ltd Bk line of Credit A4 650 Assigned Sri Gangadhara Steels Ltd Bk line of credit A4 650 Assigned Ssr Crest Engineers And Non FB Fac A4 50 Assigned Constructions Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Synthetics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 100 Suspended Anisha Impex Ltd Bk Fac B+ 100 Suspended Antique Art Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit B 96 Revised from B- Basant Agro- Tech (India) Ltd LT Loan BBB 328.7 Reaffirmed Basant Agro- Tech (India) Ltd LT, Fund Based fac BBB 700 Reaffirmed Birla Corporation Ltd Proposed NCD/Bonds AA 4000 Assigned Birla Corporation Ltd Proposed NCD/Bonds AA 4000 Assigned Chhapra Hajipur Expressways Ltd TL D 7569.9 Assigned Clean Wind Power (Devgarh) Pvt FBL BBB+ 50 Assigned Ltd Clean Wind Power (Devgarh) Pvt FBL BBB+ 400 Outstanding Ltd Clean Wind Power (Devgarh) Pvt TL BBB+ 4360 Outstanding Ltd Concorde Motors (India) Ltd TL A- 150 Reaffirmed Concorde Motors (India) Ltd LT FB Fac A- 30 Reaffirmed Flora Dyeing House Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- / 78 Suspended A4 Gourav Suitings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 88 Suspended Hari Hara Traders Bk line of credit B+ / 120 Suspended A4 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Mosec Arion 2015 (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A2 BB- Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Mosec Arion 2015 (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A1 A+ Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Mosec Maia 2014 (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A2 BB Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Mosec Maia 2014 (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A1 A+ Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Mosec Mesembria (SO) 2014 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A2 BB- Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Mosec Mesembria (SO) 2014 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn -Ifmr Capital Mosec Aura 2014 (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 AA- Withdrawn -Ifmr Capital Mosec Aura 2014 (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A3 BBB+ Withdrawn -Ifmr Capital Mosec Aura 2014 (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 A+ (SO Withdrawn -Ifmr Capital Mosec Rhea 2014 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 AA Withdrawn -Ifmr Capital Mosec Rhea 2014 (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A3 BB+ Withdrawn -Ifmr Capital Mosec Rhea 2014 (SO) J K Associates Bk Fac ICRA]BBB- 280 Suspended Kashmira Trader CC Facility BB 90 Suspended M/S. Jagatpal Singh FBL - CC B+ 6 Assigned M/S. Jagatpal Singh NFBL - BG B+ / 45 Assigned A4 M/S. Jagatpal Singh Fund Based/ Non FBL - B+ / 4 Assigned Unallocated Limits A4 M3M India Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB+ 1100 Reaffirmed M3M India Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 1500 Reaffirmed Mahadev Ginning Pressing Co Fund Based- CC B 70 Suspended Nachiketa Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC C+ 65 Suspended Ntpc Ltd TL AAA 650000 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd FBL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd Bonds Programme AAA 10000 Assigned Ntpc Ltd Bonds Programme/ AAA 275453.3Reaffirmed Bonus Debentures Nupur Carpets CC B- 3 Reaffirmed Nupur Carpets Packing Credit B- 45 Reaffirmed Obeetee Pvt Ltd Long/ST FB A/A1 571 Assigned Obeetee Textiles Pvt Ltd Long/ST FB A/A1 211 Assigned S V Credit Line Pvt Ltd NCD (NCD) programme ICRA]BBB- 420 Assigned S V Credit Line Pvt Ltd NCD (NCD) programme ICRA]BBB- 550 Reaffirmed S V Credit Line Pvt Ltd Bk Lines Programme ICRA]BBB- 700 Reaffirmed S V Credit Line Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA]BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Programme (Sub-debt) Sagar Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 147 Suspended Sagar Industries Fund based- TL B+ 2.7 Suspended Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A1 A+(SO) Withdrawn Gelos Ifmr Capital 2015 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A2 BBB Withdrawn Gelos Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Shree Hari Industries Bk Fac BB 180 Suspended Shri Vinayak Seeds Bk Fac BB 180 Suspended Sindu Enterprises LT FB Fac B+ 65.7 Suspended Sindu Enterprises proposed facility B+ 34.3 Suspended Smile Microfinance Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB- 2500 Reaffirmed Smile Microfinance Ltd LT NCDs BBB- 1000 Withdrawn Spun Micro Processing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 191.4 Suspended /A4+ Sri Dakshina Murthy Agro FBL B 420 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Sriyansh Knitters Bk Fac BB-/ 130 Suspended A4 Ssr Crest Engineers And Fund based Fac BB- 50 Assigned Constructions Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd - Shri PTCs AAA Withdrawn Trust C 2014 (SO) Tigris Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 121.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.