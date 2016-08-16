Aug 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 12, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Archit Organosys Ltd FDBP/FUDBP* A4 80 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore; *includes Packing Credit sublimit of Rs. 8.00 crore, Cash Credit
sublimit of Rs. 1.50 crore and IDBP and IUDBP sublimit of Rs. 1.00 crore
Archit Organosys Ltd LOC^ A4 40 Reaffirmed
^includes BG/Buyer's Credit sublimit of Rs. 3.00 crore
Archit Organosys Ltd Letter of Guarantee A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Cdet Explosive Industries Pvt ST, Non Fund Based A2 35 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Development Consultants Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac A1 5 Outstanding
reduced from Rs 1.75 crore
Development Consultants Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A1 425 Assigned
enhanced from Rs. 30.50 crore
Epicenter Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC / BG A4 22.5 Reaffirmed
Epicenter Technologies Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent Risk A4 20 Reaffirmed
Ganganagar Commodity Ltd FB & Non-Fund Based A4 60 Reaffirmed
Bk Lines
Gowthami Spintex (India) Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Gowthami Spintex (India) Ltd ST Unallocated Limits A4 86.7 Reaffirmed
revised from 5.05 CR
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 42.6 Withdrawn
Kamdhenu Borewell And Trading Solar projects SP 4C Assigned
Ks Softnet Solutions Pvt. Ltd. BG A4 250 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 20 CR
Ks Softnet Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Bill Discounting A4 Reaffirmed
Ks Softnet Solutions Pvt. Ltd. LOC A4 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Transmissions LT/ST non fund based A4 300 Assigned
enhanced from 6.00 CR
Mcleod Russel India Ltd Non-fund Based Bk Fac A1+ 188 Reaffirmed
Mcleod Russel India Ltd CP Programme A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 100.0 crore
Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 82 Reaffirmed
revised from Rs. 13.20 crore
Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 235 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 19.40 crore
Ramkrishy Infrastructure Pvt ST - Non Fund Based A3 200 Assigned
Ltd
Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt ST non FB Bk Fac A4+ 9.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Zeco Aircon Ltd BG/LOC A2 100 Upgraded
from
BBB-
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Annapurna Trading Company Union Bk of India - B 80 Assigned
CC Limit
Annapurna Trading Company Union Bk of India - B/ A4 20 Assigned
CC against pledge of
Warehouse Receipt Limit
Archit Organosys Ltd CC B+ 75 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore
Archit Organosys Ltd TL B+ 292.8 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 0.38 crore
Archit Organosys Ltd Unallocated Limit B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed
CDET Explosive Industries Pvt LT, Fund Based - CC BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed
Ltd
CDET Explosive Industries Pvt LT, Unallocated BBB+ 300 Assigned
Ltd
Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB /A4 460 Suspended
Dashmesh Rice Mills FB Limits B 250 Reaffirmed
Davendra Feeds India (P) Ltd FBL-TL D 30 Revised from
B
Davendra Feeds India (P) Ltd FBL-CC D 85 Revised from
B
Davendra Feeds India (P) Ltd Unallocated D 19.5 Revised from
B
Development Consultants Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac A 70 Outstanding
Development Consultants Pvt Ltd TL A 150 Assigned
enhanced from Rs 9.98 crore
Epicenter Technologies Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Upgraded
from B
Gowthami Spintex (India) Ltd LT FBL B 243.3 Reaffirmed
revised from 27.95 CR
Gujarat Road And NCDs AAA 3000 Developing
Infrastructure Co. Ltd (SO) implications
Hariharan Spinners Ltd Bk Fac B+/ A4 248.3 Suspended
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - FB Fac BB+ 370 Withdrawn
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - Proposed Fac BB+ 61 Withdrawn
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - TL BB+ 656.4 Outstanding
Highway Comfort Inn Bk Fac BB- 100 Suspended
Ks Softnet Solutions Pvt. Ltd. CC B- 150 Revised from
B
enhanced from 5.00 CR
Laxmi Transmissions LT fund based B 100 Assigned
enhanced from 6.00 CR
Maheshwaram Transmission Ltd TL BBB- 3200 Assigned
Maheshwaram Transmission Ltd LOC BBB- Assigned
sublimit to the term loan facility
Mcleod Russel India Ltd TL AA 1700 Downgraded
from
AA+
Mcleod Russel India Ltd FB Bk Fac AA 5500 Downgraded
from
AA+
enhanced from Rs. 450.0 crore
Mcleod Russel India Ltd FB Bk Fac* AA 2000 Downgraded
from
AA+
enhanced from Rs. 150.0 crore; *fungible with LT facilities
Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 198.9 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 14.43 crore;
Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore
Ramkrishy Infrastructure Pvt LT - Fund based BBB- 50 Assigned
Ltd
Sanjeev Kumar Goyal Contractors Bk lines B+ /A4 120 Suspended
Sarawagi Automobiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT Scale) B 75 Reaffirmed
Sarawagi Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated (LT B 8.8 Reaffirmed
Scale)
Shreedhar Milk Foods Ltd NCD Programme BBB- 200 Assigned
Shrinath Cotton Co. Bk lines B /A4 69.6 Suspended
Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt LT/ ST FB Bk Fac BB 96 Reaffirmed
Ltd /A4+
Surface Preparation Solutions Bk lines B/ A4 124 Suspended
And Technologies Pvt Ltd
Vikas Cotton Ginning & Pressing FB -CC Limit B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Vikas Cotton Ginning & Pressing FB- Proposed CC Limit B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Yuvika Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 52.5 Assigned
Yuvika Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL B+ 6.8 Assigned
Zeco Aircon Ltd TL BBB 60 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Zeco Aircon Ltd CC BBB 340 Upgraded
from
BBB-
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
