Aug 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archit Organosys Ltd FDBP/FUDBP* A4 80 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore; *includes Packing Credit sublimit of Rs. 8.00 crore, Cash Credit sublimit of Rs. 1.50 crore and IDBP and IUDBP sublimit of Rs. 1.00 crore Archit Organosys Ltd LOC^ A4 40 Reaffirmed ^includes BG/Buyer's Credit sublimit of Rs. 3.00 crore Archit Organosys Ltd Letter of Guarantee A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Cdet Explosive Industries Pvt ST, Non Fund Based A2 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Development Consultants Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac A1 5 Outstanding reduced from Rs 1.75 crore Development Consultants Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A1 425 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 30.50 crore Epicenter Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC / BG A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Epicenter Technologies Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent Risk A4 20 Reaffirmed Ganganagar Commodity Ltd FB & Non-Fund Based A4 60 Reaffirmed Bk Lines Gowthami Spintex (India) Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Gowthami Spintex (India) Ltd ST Unallocated Limits A4 86.7 Reaffirmed revised from 5.05 CR Harrisons Malayalam Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 42.6 Withdrawn Kamdhenu Borewell And Trading Solar projects SP 4C Assigned Ks Softnet Solutions Pvt. Ltd. BG A4 250 Reaffirmed enhanced from 20 CR Ks Softnet Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Bill Discounting A4 Reaffirmed Ks Softnet Solutions Pvt. Ltd. LOC A4 Reaffirmed Laxmi Transmissions LT/ST non fund based A4 300 Assigned enhanced from 6.00 CR Mcleod Russel India Ltd Non-fund Based Bk Fac A1+ 188 Reaffirmed Mcleod Russel India Ltd CP Programme A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 100.0 crore Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 82 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 13.20 crore Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 235 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 19.40 crore Ramkrishy Infrastructure Pvt ST - Non Fund Based A3 200 Assigned Ltd Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt ST non FB Bk Fac A4+ 9.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Zeco Aircon Ltd BG/LOC A2 100 Upgraded from BBB- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annapurna Trading Company Union Bk of India - B 80 Assigned CC Limit Annapurna Trading Company Union Bk of India - B/ A4 20 Assigned CC against pledge of Warehouse Receipt Limit Archit Organosys Ltd CC B+ 75 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore Archit Organosys Ltd TL B+ 292.8 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 0.38 crore Archit Organosys Ltd Unallocated Limit B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed CDET Explosive Industries Pvt LT, Fund Based - CC BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Ltd CDET Explosive Industries Pvt LT, Unallocated BBB+ 300 Assigned Ltd Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB /A4 460 Suspended Dashmesh Rice Mills FB Limits B 250 Reaffirmed Davendra Feeds India (P) Ltd FBL-TL D 30 Revised from B Davendra Feeds India (P) Ltd FBL-CC D 85 Revised from B Davendra Feeds India (P) Ltd Unallocated D 19.5 Revised from B Development Consultants Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac A 70 Outstanding Development Consultants Pvt Ltd TL A 150 Assigned enhanced from Rs 9.98 crore Epicenter Technologies Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Upgraded from B Gowthami Spintex (India) Ltd LT FBL B 243.3 Reaffirmed revised from 27.95 CR Gujarat Road And NCDs AAA 3000 Developing Infrastructure Co. Ltd (SO) implications Hariharan Spinners Ltd Bk Fac B+/ A4 248.3 Suspended Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - FB Fac BB+ 370 Withdrawn Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - Proposed Fac BB+ 61 Withdrawn Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - TL BB+ 656.4 Outstanding Highway Comfort Inn Bk Fac BB- 100 Suspended Ks Softnet Solutions Pvt. Ltd. CC B- 150 Revised from B enhanced from 5.00 CR Laxmi Transmissions LT fund based B 100 Assigned enhanced from 6.00 CR Maheshwaram Transmission Ltd TL BBB- 3200 Assigned Maheshwaram Transmission Ltd LOC BBB- Assigned sublimit to the term loan facility Mcleod Russel India Ltd TL AA 1700 Downgraded from AA+ Mcleod Russel India Ltd FB Bk Fac AA 5500 Downgraded from AA+ enhanced from Rs. 450.0 crore Mcleod Russel India Ltd FB Bk Fac* AA 2000 Downgraded from AA+ enhanced from Rs. 150.0 crore; *fungible with LT facilities Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 198.9 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 14.43 crore; Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 160 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore Ramkrishy Infrastructure Pvt LT - Fund based BBB- 50 Assigned Ltd Sanjeev Kumar Goyal Contractors Bk lines B+ /A4 120 Suspended Sarawagi Automobiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT Scale) B 75 Reaffirmed Sarawagi Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated (LT B 8.8 Reaffirmed Scale) Shreedhar Milk Foods Ltd NCD Programme BBB- 200 Assigned Shrinath Cotton Co. Bk lines B /A4 69.6 Suspended Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt LT/ ST FB Bk Fac BB 96 Reaffirmed Ltd /A4+ Surface Preparation Solutions Bk lines B/ A4 124 Suspended And Technologies Pvt Ltd Vikas Cotton Ginning & Pressing FB -CC Limit B+ 120 Reaffirmed Vikas Cotton Ginning & Pressing FB- Proposed CC Limit B+ 40 Reaffirmed Yuvika Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 52.5 Assigned Yuvika Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL B+ 6.8 Assigned Zeco Aircon Ltd TL BBB 60 Upgraded from BBB- Zeco Aircon Ltd CC BBB 340 Upgraded from BBB- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)