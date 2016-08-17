Aug 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Formulation Pvt Ltd NFBF A3+ 50 Revised from A2+ Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd CP A1+ & 17500 Assigned & rating watch with developing implications Amber International ST FB Limits-FDBP A4 50 Reaffirmed Amber International ST FB A4 30* Reaffirmed Limits-Packaging Credit * Sublimit of FDBP Blde University Non-FB Fac A4 20 Assigned Coatings And Coatings (India) LOC A4+ 10 Outstanding Pvt. Ltd Emmennar Pharma Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A3+ 53 Reaffirmed Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 22.5 Suspended Godrej Properties Ltd ST - Fund based A1+ 3950 Reaffirmed Godrej Properties Ltd CP A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1,100 crore) H.K. Agro Impex ST - Pledge Loan A4 10 Assigned Jaxx Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A3+ 101 Suspended Jaxx Vitrified Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* A3+ Suspended Kamarli Steels Pvt Ltd ST Scale - Non Fund A4 100 Assigned Based - LOC (Import & Inland) Kei Industries Ltd CP A2+ 400 Assigned Kei Industries Ltd NFBL A2+ 11350 Reaffirmed Khadim India Ltd Purchase Bills A2 160 Reaffirmed Discounting/ Demand Loans/Overdraft Limits Maruti Papers Ltd LOC A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Prakash Oils Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 670 Revised from A4+ Premier Conveyors Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A4 21.5 Assigned (LOC) Sai Sponge (India) Ltd Non-FBL - LOC* A3+ 10 Downgraded (SO) from A2+(SO) * Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee Limits are both way interchangeable Sai Sponge (India) Ltd Non-FBL - BG* A3+ 10 Downgraded (SO) from A2+(SO) * Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee Limits are both way interchangeable Sai Sponge (India) Ltd Non-FBL - Credit A3+ 1.6 Downgraded Exposure Limit (SO) from A2+(SO) * Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee Limits are both way interchangeable Solwedish Solar Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP3D - Assigned projects Sportking India Ltd ST: Non-Fund Based A3+ 756.1 Reaffirmed Super Smelters Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A3+ 1900 Downgraded from A2 Surya Roshni Ltd CP A1+ 100 Conffirmed (SO) Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC Limit A3+ 30 Upgraded from A3 Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG Limit A3+ 2.5 Upgraded from A3 Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd Forward Contract Limit A3+ 12.3 Upgraded from A3 Winsome Textile Industries Ltd ST: Fund Based A4+ 1275 Reaffirmed Winsome Textile Industries Ltd ST: Non-Fund Based A4+ 1318.9 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 101.97 crore MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bilcare Ltd Fixed Deposit Program MC 1250 Assigned Godrej Properties Ltd FD MAA 500 Reaffirmed Kei Industries Ltd Fixed Deposit MA 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abp News Network Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 400 Revised from A- Abp News Network Pvt Ltd LTFBL BBB+ 200 Revised from A- Abp News Network Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB+ 300 Revised from A- Acme Formulation Pvt Ltd TL BBB 249 Revised from BBB+ (reduced from 28.0 CR) Acme Formulation Pvt Ltd CCF BBB 100 Revised from BBB+ Acme Formulation Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB 61 Revised from BBB+ (enhanced from 3.0 CR) Acme Generics Llp TL BBB 750 Assigned (SO) Acme Generics Llp CC Fac BBB 100 Assigned (SO) Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd FBL AA+ 12500 Assigned Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd TL AA+ 5000 Assigned Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NCD AA+ 15000 Assigned Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NFBL AA+ 15000 Assigned (stable)/ A1+ Amber International LT FB Limits-CC B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Anupam Industries Ltd TL D 669.1 Revised from BBB+ Anupam Industries Ltd ST FBL D 1080 Revised from A3+ Anupam Industries Ltd ST non-FBL D 2090 Revised from A3+ Anupam Industries Ltd LT/ST FBL D 0.9 Revised from BBB / A3+ Blde University TL BB 40 Assigned Blde University FB Fac BB 40 Assigned Call Express Construction LT - FB Limits BB- 500 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Call Express Construction LT/ ST - Unallocated BB- 100 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Limits / A4 Carona Industries Pvt Ltd TL Fac (LT) D 41 Revised from B (revised from 9.13 CR) Carona Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) D 145 Revised from B Carona Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac (LT) D 112.7 Revised from B (revised from 6.24 CR) Carona Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac (ST) D 15 Revised from A4 Carona Industries Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac (ST) D 46.3 Revised from A4 Coatings And Coatings (India) CC / WCDL BB+ 200 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Coatings And Coatings (India) TL BB+ 30 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Emmennar Pharma Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Emmennar Pharma Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB 239.5 Reaffirmed / A3+ Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL* B+ 30.9 Suspended *Term Loans of Rs. 3.09 crore comprising Term Loan I of Rs. 1.967 crore and Term Loan II of Rs. 1.125 crore. Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 50 Suspended Gb Engineering Enterprises Pvt LT FBL D 240 Revised from Ltd B- Gb Engineering Enterprises Pvt ST FBL D 50^ Revised from Ltd B- ^ Sub-limit of Long term fund based limits Gb Engineering Enterprises Pvt NFBL D 192.8 Revised from Ltd B- (Revised from 22.62 CR) Gb Engineering Enterprises Pvt LT / ST - Unallocated D 32.6 Assigned Ltd Godrej Properties Ltd LT - Fund Based AA 13000 Reaffirmed Godrej Properties Ltd LT - Non-Fund Based AA 500 Reaffirmed Godrej Properties Ltd LT/ST-Proposed (Fund AA 2550 Reaffirmed Based / Non-Fund / A1+ Based) Gupta Motors India Pvt Ltd LTFBF BB 132.5 Suspended H.K. Agro Impex LT - TL B 23.8 Assigned H.K. Agro Impex LT - CC B 30 Assigned H.K. Agro Impex LT/ ST Unallocated B 36.2 Assigned / A4 Hbs Realtors Pvt Ltd NCD Programme B 535.6 Reaffirmed Hutch India Pvt. Ltd. LT FB Limit - CC B+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Hutch India Pvt. Ltd. LT FB Limit - TL B+ 38 Reaffirmed International Agro Foods TL B 170 Suspended International Agro Foods CC Fac B 100 Suspended Janta Rice Mill CC B 95 Reaffirmed Janta Rice Mill TL B 10 Reaffirmed Jaxx Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL BBB 763.8 Suspended Jaxx Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC BBB 180 Suspended Jay Umiya Industries CC Facility B 55 Reaffirmed Jay Umiya Industries TL Facility B 13.4 Reaffirmed K. B. Products Pvt Ltd LT, FBL/CC B 54.5 Reaffirmed; suspension revoked K. B. Products Pvt Ltd LT, Unallocated limits B 15.5 Reaffirmed; suspension revoked Kalpana Wines FBL- LT BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Kalpana Wines Unallocated Limits- LT BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Kamarli Steels Pvt Ltd LT Scale - Fund Based B+ Assigned - CC Kartekya Wines FBL- LT BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Kei Industries Ltd Fund based CC limits A- 4100 Reaffirmed Kei Industries Ltd TL A- 2332 Reaffirmed Kei Industries Ltd Unallocated Bk limits D 2218 Reaffirmed Khadim India Ltd CC Limits BBB+ 1100 Reaffirmed Khadim India Ltd TL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Khadim India Ltd LOC / BG BBB+ 245 Reaffirmed Kuldeep Singh Sukhvinder Singh FBL- LT BBB- 300 Reaffirmed & Others Kuldeep Singh Sukhvinder Singh Unallocated Limits- LT BBB- 20 Reaffirmed & Others Maharashtra Enviro Power Ltd Proposed TL A- 100 Upgraded from BBB Mall Of Joy Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB- 300 Assigned Maruti Papers Ltd CC BB 65 Reaffirmed Maruti Papers Ltd TL BB 85.1 Reaffirmed Milkfood Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 745.4 Suspended A4+ Mrl Posnet Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 80 Assigned Panache Aluminium Extrusions FB Fac D 220 Suspended Pvt. Ltd Prakash Oils Ltd CC BB 220 Revised from BB+ Premier Conveyors Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based (CC) B 27.5 Assigned Sai Sponge (India) Ltd FBL - CC BBB 80 Downgraded (SO) from BBB+(SO) Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt FB-CC D 250 Revised from Ltd B+ Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt FB-TL D 15 Revised from Ltd B+ Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt DAUE* D 3.5 Revised from Ltd A4 *Drawing against Un-cleared Effects (un-cleared cheques) Sobha Ltd TL A 22545.9 Reaffirmed Sobha Ltd Fund Based Working A 4300 Reaffirmed Capital Limits Sobha Ltd Non Fund Based A 3750 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Sobha Ltd NCD A 4000 Reaffirmed Sportking India Ltd LT: FB BBB 6493.9 Reaffirmed Super Smelters Ltd FBL - TL BBB 9073.8 Downgraded from BBB+ Super Smelters Ltd FBL - CC BBB 4526.2 Downgraded from BBB+ Thermax Engineering CC AA 70 Reaffirmed Construction Co. Ltd Thermax Engineering LT, non-FB Fac* AA+ 900 Reaffirmed Construction Co. Ltd (SO) * backed by corporate guarantee from Thermax Limited Ukn Properties Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 50 Suspended United Rubber Industries LT/ST BB 268 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd / A4+ Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd CCL BBB 220 Upgraded from BBB- Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL Limit BBB 127.5 Upgraded from BBB- Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BBB 27.7 Assigned / A3+ Winsome Textile Industries Ltd LT: Fund Based^ BB+ / 2536.1 Reaffirmed A4+ Reduced f4rom Rs. 283.53 crore,^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 80.05 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.