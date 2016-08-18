Aug 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Intercontinental Consultants & ST FBL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Technocrats Pvt Ltd Intercontinental Consultants & ST NFBL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Technocrats Pvt Ltd Lumax Industries Ltd Working Capital A1+ 925 Upgraded Limits form A1 enhanced from Rs. 67.50 crore Lumax Industries Ltd CP A1+ 500 Assigned Mbc Infraspace Pvt Ltd BG A4 41.9 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 6.00 crore Mbc Infraspace Pvt Ltd Proposed unallocated A4 28.1 Reaffirmed limits- ST P.D. Industries Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4+ 135 Outstanding enhanced from Rs. 5.50 crore P.D. Industries Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4+ 15 Outstanding Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A3 200 Reaffirmed Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Buyer's A3 Reaffirmed Credit Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A3 12 Reaffirmed Ram Kripal Singh Construction Non-FBL- LOC A2+ 250** Upgraded Pvt Ltd enhanced from Rs. 20 crore; **100% interchangeable with non-fund based bank guarantee limit Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CP A2+ 1500 Upgraded from A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrut Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 150 Reaffirmed Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd CC B- 65 Revised from B Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd TL B- 16.6 Revised from B Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd Unallocated limits B- 14.9 Revised from B Intercontinental Consultants & LT FBL A+ 420 Reaffirmed Technocrats Pvt Ltd Intercontinental Consultants & LT NFBL A+ 930 Reaffirmed Technocrats Pvt Ltd Lumax Industries Ltd TL A+ 315.5 Upgraded form A reduced from Rs. 65.85 crore Lumax Industries Ltd CC A+ 605 Upgraded form A enhanced from Rs. 40.50 crore Lumax Industries Ltd Unallocated A+ 554.5 Upgraded form A reduced from Rs. 66.15 crore Mbc Infraspace Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30.5 Reaffirmed Mbc Infraspace Pvt Ltd Proposed unallocated B+ 9.5 Reaffirmed limits- LT P.D. Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 130 Outstanding enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore P.D. Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied limits BB+ 20 Assigned Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd LT, fund based: CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd LT, fund based: TL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed reduced from 0.39 CR Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd FB Limits - TL BBB- 108 Reaffirmed Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd FB Limits - CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ram Kripal Singh Construction FB Limits-CC A- 400* Upgraded Pvt Ltd * Interchangeability between fund-based and non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 20 crore Ram Kripal Singh Construction Non-FBL-BG A- 4600** Upgraded Pvt Ltd enhanced from Rs. 295 crore; **100% interchangeable with non-fund based bank guarantee limit Sadbhav Cotton Industries Fund Based- TL B 12.3 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Cotton Industries Fund Based- CC B 50 Reaffirmed Srs Healthcare And Research Proposed Bk Fac D 1150 Downgraded Centre Ltd Talwalkars Better Value Proposed NCDs (NCD) AA 2000 Assigned Fitness Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)