Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.B. Sugars Ltd LOC/ BG A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Ascott Electricals Pvt Ltd ST (ST) - fund based A4+ 10 Suspension revoked Ascott Electricals Pvt Ltd ST (ST) - non-fund A4+ 50 Suspension based revoked Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd ST Non FB A4 755 Reaffirmed E.K.K. And Co. ST non FB Fac A4+ 50 Suspended Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4+ 20 Outstanding Kobe Suspension Company Pvt Ltd Packing credit limit A4 3 Reaffirmed Kobe Suspension Company Pvt Ltd Bill discounting A4 49 Reaffirmed M/S B.P. Construction Non Fund Based - BG A4 65 Outstanding Malar Paper Mills Pvt. Ltd. ST, non-FBL A4 5 Reaffirmed Mangalore Cashew Industries ST - Fund Based A4 90 Assigned Ncl Wintech India Ltd NFBL A2 55 Upgraded Nkg Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Limits A2 9000 Developing implications Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based -BG A4+ Outstanding Paragon Polymer Products Pvt Non FB Fac A3+ 200 Suspended Ltd Preston India Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A3+ 100 Suspended Shri Ramalinga Mills Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4+ 155 Reaffirmed Skh Metals Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 750 Reaffirmed Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd ST, FB/ non-fund A1+ 2000 Outstanding based Bk Fac Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd Fresh CP programme A1+ 5000 Assigned Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd CP A1+ 10000 Outstanding Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd MFI Grading M1 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd Fixed Deposit MB+ 50 Upgraded Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.B. Sugars Ltd TL BB+ 259.7 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 27.75 crore A.B. Sugars Ltd CC Limit BB+ 1100 Reaffirmed A.B. Sugars Ltd Unallocated FBL BB+ 772.2 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 75.44 crore Ascott Electricals Pvt Ltd LT (LT) - fund based B+ 40 Suspension facility revoked Ascott Electricals Pvt Ltd TL facility B+ 2 Suspension revoked Ascott Electricals Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B+ 38 Suspension revoked Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd LT FB B+ 2105* Upgraded * includes unallocated amount of Rs. 75.67 crore Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd LT Non FB B+ 140 Upgraded E.K.K. And Co. LT FB Fac BB+ 350 Suspended Ever Bright Products Bk Fac BB- 100 Suspended /A4 Foundation One Infrastructure Fund based facility BB- 120 Suspended Pvt Ltd Green Valleys Shelter Pvt Ltd Fund based facility BB 700 Suspended Haritha Fertilisers Ltd Unallocated limits B /A4 100 Assigned Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC BB 180 Outstanding Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL BB 288.9 Outstanding enhanced from 5.00 CR Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 11.1 Assigned Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 B (SO) Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ Reaffirmed (SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 A (SO) 1349.9 Provisional Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 A- 57.9 Provisional Ltd (SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 A+ 2634.9 Provisional Ltd (SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 BBB 72.6 Provisional Ltd (SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services Over collateral Unrated 202.7 Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services Over collateral Unrated 29 Ltd Jay Palghar Net Co. Fund based - TL B 22.5 Assigned Jay Palghar Net Co. Fund based - CC Limit B 7.5 Assigned Kobe Suspension Company Pvt Ltd CC BB- 15.5 Reaffirmed Kobe Suspension Company Pvt Ltd TL BB- 1.4 Reaffirmed Kobe Suspension Company Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 1.1 Reaffirmed M/S B.P. Construction Fund Based - CC B+ 10 Outstanding M/S B.P. Construction Unallocated Limits B+ /A4 65 Outstanding Revised from Rs. 2.50 crore earlier Mahalaxmi Cashew Industries LT - Fund Based (CC) B+ 60 Assigned Mahalaxmi Cashew Industries TL B+ 10 Assigned Malar Paper Mills Pvt. Ltd. LT, FB Fac B+ 65 Reaffirmed Malar Paper Mills Pvt. Ltd. Proposed limits B+/ A4 90 Reaffirmed Malpefresh Marine Export Pvt LT - Fund Based B 100 Assigned Ltd Mangalore Cashew Industries LT - Fund Based (CC) BB 190 Assigned Mangalore Cashew Industries TL BB 15 Assigned Mojika Real Estate And FB Fac BB- 150 Suspended Developers Pvt. Ltd. Ncl Wintech India Ltd FBL BBB+ 193.6 Upgraded revised from 10.00 CR Ncl Wintech India Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB+ 11.4 Upgraded /A2 revised from 2.50 CR Nkg Infrastructure Ltd FB Limits BBB+ 2300 Developing implications Nkg Infrastructure Ltd TL BBB+ 700 Developing implications Nkg Infrastructure Ltd Proposed Limits BBB+ 1000 Developing implications P.C.S Trades LT - Fund based B- 60 Assigned facility Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - BB+ 200 Outstanding Demand CC enhanced from Rs. 18 crore Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - Metal BB+ Outstanding Gold Loan Pan India Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL BBB 12000 Reaffirmed Paragon Polymer Products Pvt TL BBB+ 368 Suspended Ltd Paragon Polymer Products Pvt LT FB Fac BBB+ 1385 Suspended Ltd Paragon Polymer Products Pvt Proposed LT Fac BBB+ 140 Suspended Ltd Paramasivam Palanisamy Fund based facility - B+ 238 Downgraded Charitable Trust Soptionally from convertible debenture BB- Preston India Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 71 Suspended Preston India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 850 Suspended Preston India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fac BBB+ 60 Suspended Samraj Constructions Bk Fac B 130 Suspended Shri Ramalinga Mills Ltd TL Fac BB 500 Revised from BB+ Revised from 56.63 CR Shri Ramalinga Mills Ltd LT FB Fac BB 1120 Revised from BB+ Revised from 120.50 CR Shri Ramalinga Mills Ltd LT proposed limits BB 356.2 Revised from BB+ Revised from 20.49 CR Shriram Transport Finance Ltd PTCs AAA 4973.1 Provisional (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Ltd PTCs AAA 6985.1 Provisional (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB 298.4 Provisional (SLF) (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB 419.1 Provisional (SLF) (SO) Shriramkrupa Fibers Fund Based-CC B+ 20 Upgraded from B Shriramkrupa Fibers Fund Based-TL B+ 40 Upgraded from B Skh Metals Ltd TL BB+ 812.9 Reaffirmed reduced from 94.44 CR Skh Metals Ltd CC BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Skh Metals Ltd FB Fac BB+/ 860 Reaffirmed A4+ Skh Metals Ltd Fund Based/Non FB Fac BB+/ 650 Reaffirmed A4+ Sonaki Ceramic Bk lines B+ /A4 106.5 Suspended Spic Fashions Pvt Ltd Fund based facility D 128 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Satyanarayana Raw CC limits BB- 300 Reaffirmed & Boiled Rice Mill Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd CC B+ 1320 Upgraded Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd TL B+ 580 Upgraded Sri Venkateswara Aqua Culture CC Limit B+ 120 Reaffirmed Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd NCD AAA 10000 Outstanding Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd LT/ST borrowing AAA 3000 Outstanding programme /A1+ Systemtrac Traders Pvt Ltd NCDs AA- 3750 Provisional (SO) Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A A (SO) 840 Provisional Vi Micro Educational Trust Fund based facility D 122.4 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.