Aug 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. NFBL - LOC A4 45 Reaffirmed Ltd. Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. NFBL - BG A4 4 Reaffirmed Ltd. Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. NFBL - BG* A4 Reaffirmed Ltd. *sub-limit of Letter of Credit Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. NFBL - Forward A4 1 Reaffirmed Ltd. Contract Ganapathi Stone Crusher BG A4+ 70 Assigned Hindustan Copper Ltd Non Fund Based A1+ 1000 Outstanding Working Capital Limits Hindustan Copper Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Assigned IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 10000 Assigned Programme Md India Healthcare Services ST, Non Fund Based A3 250 Reaffirmed (Tpa) Pvt Ltd reduced from Rs. 32.06 crore Nandi Irrigation Systems Ltd LC A4 20 Reaffirmed Nandi Irrigation Systems Ltd BG A4 10 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 2.00 crore Qi Network Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST FB Bk Fac A4 15 Assigned Qi Network Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac A4 160 Reaffirmed Shriram Properties Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based (LC) A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Subham Solar Solutions Pvt Ltd Solar projects SP 3D Assigned Supriya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ILC (Non-fund based) A4 450 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 25.64 crore Veejay International (India) FBL - FDBP/FUDBP/ A4 70 Reaffirmed AFDBC* *Foreign discount bill purchase/ foreign usance discount bill purchase/ advance against foreign documentary bills for collection Veejay International (India) FBL - Packing Credit/ A4 Reaffirmed Packing Credit in Foreign Currency** **Packing credit/ Packing Credit Foreign Currency limit is a sub limit of FDBP/FUDBP/ AFDBC Veejay International (India) NFBL - Letter of A4 10 Reaffirmed Guarantee Veejay International (India) NFBL - Imp/Inland A4 Assigned LOC*** *** Letter of Credit is a sub limit of Letter of Guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed Acpl Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit BBB- 150 Revised from BB+ Adlabs Entertainment Ltd TL BB+ 11000 Reaffirmed Amrapali Centurian Park Pvt. FBL D 3500 Suspended Ltd. Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. FBL - TL B 17.1 Reaffirmed Ltd. reduced from Rs. 2.70 crore Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. FBL - CC B 90 Reaffirmed Ltd. Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. Fund Based/ NFBL - B/ A4 11.9 Reaffirmed Ltd. Untied Limit Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd PTC Series A1 AA 4884 Provisional (SO) Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Over-collateral Unrated 424.7 Unrated Future Financial Servicess - PTC Series A1 A- Reaffirmed Bythos Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Future Financial Servicess - PTC Series A2 BB+ Reaffirmed Bythos Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Future Financial Servicess - PTC Series A1 A- Upgraded Golani Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) from BBB (SO) Future Financial Servicess - PTC Series A2 BBB- Upgraded Golani Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) from BB+ (SO) Future Financial Servicess - PTC Series A1 A- Reaffirmed Tigris Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Ganapathi Stone Crusher CC BB+ 60 Assigned Hindustan Copper Ltd Fund Based Working AA+ 925 Outstanding Capital Limits Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 657.2 Provisional (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A+ 2500 Assigned India Infoline Finance - IIFL PTCs AAA Reaffirmed Cv Trust Feb 2014 II (SO) India Infoline Finance - IIFL PTCs AAA Reaffirmed Cv Trust March 2014 (SO) India Infoline Finance - PTCs AAA Reaffirmed Robust Cv Trust Dec 14 (SO) India Infoline Finance - Second Loss Facility BBB Reaffirmed Robust Cv Trust Dec 14 (SO) India Infoline Finance - PTCs AAA Reaffirmed Robust Cv Trust Dec 2015 (SO) India Infoline Finance - PTCs AAA Reaffirmed Robust Cv Trust Feb 2016 (SO) India Infoline Finance - Second Loss Facility BBB+ Reaffirmed Robust Cv Trust Feb 2016 (SO) India Infoline Finance - PTCs AAA Reaffirmed Robust Cv Trust Mar 2015 (SO) India Infoline Finance - PTCs AAA Reaffirmed Robust Cv Trust Sep 2014 (SO) India Infoline Finance - Second Loss Facility BBB Reaffirmed Robust Cv Trust Sep 2014 (SO) India Infoline Finance - PTCs AAA Reaffirmed Robust Cv Trust Sep 2015 (SO) Md India Healthcare Services LT, Fund Based - CC BBB- 230 Reaffirmed (Tpa) Pvt Ltd reduced from Rs. 28.00 crore Md India Healthcare Services LT, Fund Based - TL BBB- 49 Reaffirmed (Tpa) Pvt Ltd enhanced from Rs. 4.81 crore Md India Healthcare Services LT/ST Unallocated BBB- 119.7 Reaffirmed (Tpa) Pvt Ltd Nandi Irrigation Systems Ltd CC B- 60 Reaffirmed Nandi Irrigation Systems Ltd Unallocated Limits B-/ A4 30 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 2.00 crore Qi Network Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BB 20 Reaffirmed Ramprastha Estates Pvt Ltd NFBL B 190 Suspended S. Corporation Pvt Ltd NCDs AA 1850 Provisional (SO) rating made final Saikrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac - CC B+ 150 Upgraded from D Saikrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac - TL B+ 42.1 Upgraded from D Shree Kaushalya Fibers LT FB Bk Fac B 90 Reaffirmed Shri Shyamji Agrico Exports FBL D 152.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BB- Shri Shyamji Agrico Exports TL D 57.2 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BB- Shri Shyamji Agrico Exports Unallocated D 2.8 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BB- Shriram Properties Pvt Ltd TL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram Properties Pvt Ltd Fund Based BBB 50 Reaffirmed Sudarshan Tv Channel Ltd TL D 164 Suspension revoked Sudarshan Tv Channel Ltd optionally D 35 Suspension convertible debenture revoked increased from 1.75 CR Sudarshan Tv Channel Ltd Unallocated D 19.8 Suspension revoked reduced from 3.73 CR Supriya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL B 169.6 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 20.26 crore Supriya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC B 380 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 58.00 crore Supriya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 133.1 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 9.37 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 