Aug 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Buildcon (India) Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk A3 180 Suspended facility Aurora Apparel Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based - A4+ 45 Reaffirmed PC/FC Aurora Apparel Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund based A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Billets Elektro Werke Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A3+ 34.6 Reaffirmed Garg Industries Ltd NFBL A4 20 Assigned Grameen Koota Financial CP A1 2000 Upgraded Services Pvt Ltd from A2+ Hamsa Minerals & Exports ST FB Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed Innovassynth Technologies (I) ST NFBL : LOC A4+ 100 Assigned Ltd Innovassynth Technologies (I) ST : NFBL* A4+ - Outstanding Ltd * sub-limit of cash credit facility Narendra Dev Railways NFBL- LOC A4+ 287 Assigned Ramakrishna Teletronics Pvt. ST - Fund Based A4 60 Assigned Ltd. (e-DFS) State Bank Of India Certificates of A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrut Gems LT and ST FB Fac BB+/ 400 Reaffirmed A4+ Amrut Gems LT and ST - BB+/ Reaffirmed Interchangeable A4+ *sub-limit within post shipment credit of Rs 10 crore Amrut Gems Unallocated BB+/ 42.4 Reaffirmed A4+ Anil Buildcon (India) Pvt Ltd CC facility BBB- 5 Suspended Aurora Apparel Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - TL BB 75 Reaffirmed Aurora Apparel Pvt Ltd LT-ST Interchangeable BB / Reaffirmed A4+ Billets Elektro Werke Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 95 Reaffirmed Brij Bhoomi Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Loans BBB 1500 Assigned Dashmesh Rice Mills FB Limits B 300 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.25 crore) Elastrex Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 137 Suspended Elastrex Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 750 Suspended Elastrex Polymers Pvt Ltd proposed LT Fac BBB+ 43.7 Suspended Epic Agro Products Pvt. Ltd LT loans & working A- 200 Suspended capital Fac Garg Industries Ltd FBL BB 220 Assigned Grameen Koota Financial LT Bk Fac A 20132.7 Upgraded Services Pvt Ltd from A- Grameen Koota Financial NCDs A 8870 Upgraded Services Pvt Ltd from A- Grameen Koota Financial Subordinated debt A 220 Upgraded Services Pvt Ltd from A- Hamsa Minerals & Exports LT FB Fac B- 68.5 Revised from B+ (reduced from 9.20 Cr) Hamsa Minerals & Exports LT /ST Unallocated B- / 23.5 Revised from A4 B+ / Reaffirmed Innovassynth Technologies (I) LT FBL : CC BB+ 200 Assigned / Ltd Outstanding Innovassynth Technologies (I) LT FBL : TL BB+ 80 Assigned Ltd Js Estates And Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 80 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 7.00 crore) Kilburn Engineering Ltd FBL BB+ 280 Suspended Kilburn Engineering Ltd Non-FBL BB+ 744.8 Suspended Kilburn Engineering Ltd proposed limits BB+ 275.2 Suspended Manisha Jeweltech Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac B+ 60 Suspended Nabha Power Ltd NCD Programme AAA 59100 Reaffirmed (SO) Nabha Power Ltd NCD Programme AAA 5000 Re-assigned (SO) from A1+ (SO) Narendra Dev Railways FBL- CC BB 119.8 Assigned Ongc Petro Additions Ltd Compulsorily AAA 56150 Assigned Convertible Debenture (SO) programme Piramal Enterprises Ltd NCD AA 25000 Assigned Piramal Enterprises Ltd TL AA 2500 Assigned Pyrotech Electronics Pvt Ltd FB limits-CC BBB- 293.5 Reaffirmed Pyrotech Electronics Pvt Ltd FB limits-TL BBB- 166.5 Reaffirmed Pyrotech Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL-BG BBB- 290 Reaffirmed Pyrotech Workspace Solutions FB limits-CC BB 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pyrotech Workspace Solutions Unallocated BB 35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pyrotech Workspace Solutions Non-FBL-BG BB 195 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Quality Heightcon Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 337.5 Reaffirmed Quality Heightcon Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB+ / 130 Reaffirmed A4+ Ramakrishna Teletronics Pvt. LT/ST Unallocated B/ 40 Assigned Ltd. limits A4 Rockwool India Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based BB+ 70 Assigned Rockwool India Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated BB+/ 30 Assigned A4+ Sp Solren Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 600 Assigned State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds AAA 6750 Reaffirmed Programme State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds AAA 130000 Reaffirmed Programme-Basel-III (hyb) State Bank Of India Term Deposits MAAA Reaffirmed Programme Taj Agro Industries Llp CC B+ 100 Assigned The Weave Land fund based and non-FBL BBB / 52 Withdrawn A3 Tracks And Towers Infratech LT fund based and BBB+ 3000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd non-FBL Workspace Metal Solution Pvt FBL - CC B+ 30.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Workspace Metal Solution Pvt TL B+ 56 Reaffirmed Ltd Workspace Metal Solution Pvt Non-FBL-BG B+ 25 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.