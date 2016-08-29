Aug 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 26, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Electricals Ltd FBL A1+ 8450 Upgraded
from A1
(enhanced from Rs. 525.00 crore)
Bajaj Electricals Ltd CP programme A1+ 2000 Upgraded
from A1
Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST, Non-Fund Based A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST, Fund Based A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST - Unallocated A4+ 27 Reaffirmed
JM Financial & Investment CP Programme (for A1+ 8000 Assigned
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd IPO Financing)
JM Financial & Investment CP Programme A1+ 2000 Outstanding
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd
JM Financial & Investment CP Programme (for IPO A1+ 8000 Withdrawn
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing)*
* Rating was assigned in July 2016
Lovato Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 16 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 0.80 crore)
Marketing Rex ST, FBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Marketing Rex ST, NFBL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
National Highways Authority Of Fund Based - Overdraft A1+ 50000 Assigned
India
National Highways Authority Of CP (CP) * A1+ 50000 Outstanding
India
*CP of Rs. 5,000 crore is part of the overall borrowing programme of Rs. 55,000 crore for
2016-17.
Repro India Ltd ST (ST) NonFBL A2 535 Downgraded
from A1
(reduced from Rs. 82.50 Cr)
Repro India Ltd CP A2 200 Downgraded
from A1
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Electricals Ltd TL A+ 400 Upgraded
from A
(reduced from Rs. 65.00 crore)
Bajaj Electricals Ltd FBL A+ 4797 Upgraded
from A
(reduced from Rs. 488.60 crore)
Bajaj Electricals Ltd NCD programme A+ 600 Upgraded
from A
(reduced from Rs. 100.00 crore)
Bajaj Electricals Ltd Non-FBL A+ / 27232.6 Upgraded
A1+ from A
/ A1
(enhanced from Rs. 1,754.61 crore)
Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC BB 75 Reaffirmed
Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL BB 57.5 Reaffirmed
Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated BB 27 Reaffirmed
Birla Sun Life Asset Birla Sun Life Cash AAAmfs Assigned
Management Co. Ltd Manager Fund
Birla Sun Life Asset Birla Sun Life AAAmfs Assigned
Management Co. Ltd Savings Fund
Eagle Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL B 17 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 6.20 crore)
Eagle Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC B 70 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore)
Eagle Extrusion Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/ 19.6 Reaffirmed
A4
Greenpack Industries LT, FBL - TL BB+ 60 Upgraded
from BB
Greenpack Industries LT, FBL - CC BB+ 30 Upgraded
from BB
Lovato Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore)
Lovato Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 27.1 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 2.60 crore)
Marketing Rex LT, FBL - CC BB 30 Reaffirmed
National Highways Authority Of TFBs - 2015-16 AAA 190000 Outstanding
India
National Highways Authority Of LT 54EC bonds - AAA 40000 Outstanding
India 2014-15
National Highways Authority Of LT Borrowing AAA 550000 Outstanding
India Programme - 2016-17
Patni Builders Pvt. Ltd. Bk lines B+ 100 Suspended
Prapalsha Agros Ltd CC facility B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Repro India Ltd LT (LT) FBL - TL BBB+ 875 Downgraded
from A
(enhanced from Rs. 44.00 crore)
Repro India Ltd LT Non-FBL BBB+ 50 Downgraded
from A
Repro India Ltd LT/ST - FBL* BBB+ 2000 Downgraded
/ A2 from A
/ A1
(enhanced from Rs. 185.00 crore) * The fund based facilities of Rs. 200.00 crore are rated on
both long-term and short-term, and the total utilization should not exceed Rs. 200.00 crore.
Repro Knowledgecast Pvt Ltd LT (LT) FBL - TL BBB+ Downgraded
(SO) from A
(SO)
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
