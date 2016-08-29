Aug 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Electricals Ltd FBL A1+ 8450 Upgraded from A1 (enhanced from Rs. 525.00 crore) Bajaj Electricals Ltd CP programme A1+ 2000 Upgraded from A1 Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST, Non-Fund Based A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST, Fund Based A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST - Unallocated A4+ 27 Reaffirmed JM Financial & Investment CP Programme (for A1+ 8000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd IPO Financing) JM Financial & Investment CP Programme A1+ 2000 Outstanding Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd JM Financial & Investment CP Programme (for IPO A1+ 8000 Withdrawn Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing)* * Rating was assigned in July 2016 Lovato Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 16 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.80 crore) Marketing Rex ST, FBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Marketing Rex ST, NFBL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority Of Fund Based - Overdraft A1+ 50000 Assigned India National Highways Authority Of CP (CP) * A1+ 50000 Outstanding India *CP of Rs. 5,000 crore is part of the overall borrowing programme of Rs. 55,000 crore for 2016-17. Repro India Ltd ST (ST) NonFBL A2 535 Downgraded from A1 (reduced from Rs. 82.50 Cr) Repro India Ltd CP A2 200 Downgraded from A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Electricals Ltd TL A+ 400 Upgraded from A (reduced from Rs. 65.00 crore) Bajaj Electricals Ltd FBL A+ 4797 Upgraded from A (reduced from Rs. 488.60 crore) Bajaj Electricals Ltd NCD programme A+ 600 Upgraded from A (reduced from Rs. 100.00 crore) Bajaj Electricals Ltd Non-FBL A+ / 27232.6 Upgraded A1+ from A / A1 (enhanced from Rs. 1,754.61 crore) Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC BB 75 Reaffirmed Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL BB 57.5 Reaffirmed Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated BB 27 Reaffirmed Birla Sun Life Asset Birla Sun Life Cash AAAmfs Assigned Management Co. Ltd Manager Fund Birla Sun Life Asset Birla Sun Life AAAmfs Assigned Management Co. Ltd Savings Fund Eagle Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL B 17 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 6.20 crore) Eagle Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC B 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Eagle Extrusion Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/ 19.6 Reaffirmed A4 Greenpack Industries LT, FBL - TL BB+ 60 Upgraded from BB Greenpack Industries LT, FBL - CC BB+ 30 Upgraded from BB Lovato Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Lovato Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 27.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.60 crore) Marketing Rex LT, FBL - CC BB 30 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority Of TFBs - 2015-16 AAA 190000 Outstanding India National Highways Authority Of LT 54EC bonds - AAA 40000 Outstanding India 2014-15 National Highways Authority Of LT Borrowing AAA 550000 Outstanding India Programme - 2016-17 Patni Builders Pvt. Ltd. Bk lines B+ 100 Suspended Prapalsha Agros Ltd CC facility B+ 100 Reaffirmed Repro India Ltd LT (LT) FBL - TL BBB+ 875 Downgraded from A (enhanced from Rs. 44.00 crore) Repro India Ltd LT Non-FBL BBB+ 50 Downgraded from A Repro India Ltd LT/ST - FBL* BBB+ 2000 Downgraded / A2 from A / A1 (enhanced from Rs. 185.00 crore) * The fund based facilities of Rs. 200.00 crore are rated on both long-term and short-term, and the total utilization should not exceed Rs. 200.00 crore. Repro Knowledgecast Pvt Ltd LT (LT) FBL - TL BBB+ Downgraded (SO) from A (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)