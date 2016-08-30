GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
Aug 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Petrochem Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (Letter of A4+ 5 Downgraded Guarantee) from A3 Amv Tel Pvt Ltd ST - Unallocated A4 80 Assigned Chandi Steel Industries Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 15 Reaffirmed Haideri Timber Pvt Ltd LOC A4 85 Assigned Liners India Ltd NFBL A4 157.5 Reaffirmed Liners India Ltd Unallocated limits A4 0.5 Reaffirmed P N Gadgil And Sons (Png) ST - Fund based/ Non A1 50 Assigned Fund based Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - Pre shipment A4 200 Reaffirmed Credit Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - Post shipment A4 200 Reaffirmed Credit Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A4 11.4 Reaffirmed Contract Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Untied A4 3.6 Reaffirmed limits Ramkrishy Infrastructure Pvt ST - Non Fund Based A3 450 Assigned Ltd Shree Polyester Industries Pvt ST, non-fund based A4 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Toorsa Plantations Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based* A4 1.5 Reaffirmed *Non Fund Based Limit is a sub limit of the cash credit facility and LC/Buyer's Credit is a sub limit of the term loan. The maximum utilisation shall not increase Rs. 8.62 crore at any point in time. MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Liners India Ltd FD Program MC+ 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Petrochem Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 200 Downgraded from BBB- Ahinsa Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 85 Suspended Amv Tel Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B+ 20 Assigned Aum Udyog Bk Fac B+ 200 Suspended Bahra Educational And Fund based Bk Fac: - 15 Suspended Charitable Society CC/optionally convertible debenture Bahra Educational And Fund based Bk Fac: TL - 377.3 Suspended Charitable Society Bahra Educational And Proposed Bk Fac - 57.7 Suspended Charitable Society Bundela Exports Unallocated (Working B+ 30 Assigned Capital) Bundela Exports Unallocated (TL) B+ 40 Assigned Chandi Steel Industries Ltd FBL - CC B 75 Reaffirmed Eco Pet Industries Llp Bk Fac B 58 Suspended G R Gupta & Bros. FBL- LT BB 40 Reaffirmed Haideri Timber Pvt Ltd CC B 5 Assigned Krupa Trading Company CC Fac BB+ 25 Outstanding Krupa Trading Company Non-FB Fac BB+ 60 Outstanding Liners India Ltd FBL C 342 Reaffirmed Multan Colloids Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 56.5 Suspended Nikita Papers Ltd Bk Fac BB-/A4 240 Suspended P N Gadgil And Sons (Png) LT, FBL - CC A 1250 Assigned Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied limits B+ 50 Reaffirmed Pioneer Urban Land And Non-FBL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Quadros Motors Pvt. Ltd FB Limit - CC B 140 Assigned Ramkrishy Infrastructure Pvt LT - Fund based BBB- 100 Assigned Ltd Rayat & Bahra Group Of Fund based Bk Fac - 552.5 Suspended Institutes: An Educational And Charitable Society Rayat & Bahra Group Of Non-fund based Bk Fac - 100 Suspended Institutes: An Educational And Charitable Society Rayat & Bahra Group Of Proposed Bk Fac - 127.5 Suspended Institutes: An Educational And Charitable Society Rayat Educational And Research Fund based Bk Fac - - Suspended Trust Renew Wind Energy (Rajkot) Pvt LT FBL BBB+ 2998.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Renew Wind Energy LT FBL BBB 2790 Assigned (Varekarwadi) Pvt Ltd Samrat Remedies Ltd Bk Lines BB 315 Suspended Shree Infra LT FB- CC B+ 300 Downgraded from BB- Shree Polyester Industries Pvt LT, Fund Based - CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Polyester Industries Pvt LT, Fund Based - TL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Polyester Industries Pvt LT, Unallocated BB- 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Balaji Literary And Fund based Bk Fac: - 20 Suspended Charitable Society CC/optionally convertible debenture Shri Balaji Literary And Fund based Bk Fac: TL - 82.1 Suspended Charitable Society Shri Balaji Literary And Proposed Bk Fac - 17.9 Suspended Charitable Society Shubh Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 120 Suspended Sri Toorsa Plantations Pvt Ltd CC B 15 Reaffirmed Sri Toorsa Plantations Pvt Ltd TL B 71.2 Reaffirmed Sri Toorsa Plantations Pvt Ltd LC/Buyer's Credit* B / 5.2 Reaffirmed A4 *Non Fund Based Limit is a sub limit of the cash credit facility and LC/Buyer's Credit is a sub limit of the term loan. The maximum utilisation shall not increase Rs. 8.62 crore at any point in time. Tripura Natural Gas Co. Ltd FBL - TL A- 110 Assigned ZH Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL BB 36 Suspended ZH Chemicals Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac BB 24 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.6 pct