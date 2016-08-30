Aug 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Petrochem Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (Letter of A4+ 5 Downgraded Guarantee) from A3 Amv Tel Pvt Ltd ST - Unallocated A4 80 Assigned Chandi Steel Industries Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 15 Reaffirmed Haideri Timber Pvt Ltd LOC A4 85 Assigned Liners India Ltd NFBL A4 157.5 Reaffirmed Liners India Ltd Unallocated limits A4 0.5 Reaffirmed P N Gadgil And Sons (Png) ST - Fund based/ Non A1 50 Assigned Fund based Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - Pre shipment A4 200 Reaffirmed Credit Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - Post shipment A4 200 Reaffirmed Credit Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A4 11.4 Reaffirmed Contract Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Untied A4 3.6 Reaffirmed limits Ramkrishy Infrastructure Pvt ST - Non Fund Based A3 450 Assigned Ltd Shree Polyester Industries Pvt ST, non-fund based A4 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Toorsa Plantations Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based* A4 1.5 Reaffirmed *Non Fund Based Limit is a sub limit of the cash credit facility and LC/Buyer's Credit is a sub limit of the term loan. The maximum utilisation shall not increase Rs. 8.62 crore at any point in time. MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Liners India Ltd FD Program MC+ 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Petrochem Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 200 Downgraded from BBB- Ahinsa Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 85 Suspended Amv Tel Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B+ 20 Assigned Aum Udyog Bk Fac B+ 200 Suspended Bahra Educational And Fund based Bk Fac: - 15 Suspended Charitable Society CC/optionally convertible debenture Bahra Educational And Fund based Bk Fac: TL - 377.3 Suspended Charitable Society Bahra Educational And Proposed Bk Fac - 57.7 Suspended Charitable Society Bundela Exports Unallocated (Working B+ 30 Assigned Capital) Bundela Exports Unallocated (TL) B+ 40 Assigned Chandi Steel Industries Ltd FBL - CC B 75 Reaffirmed Eco Pet Industries Llp Bk Fac B 58 Suspended G R Gupta & Bros. FBL- LT BB 40 Reaffirmed Haideri Timber Pvt Ltd CC B 5 Assigned Krupa Trading Company CC Fac BB+ 25 Outstanding Krupa Trading Company Non-FB Fac BB+ 60 Outstanding Liners India Ltd FBL C 342 Reaffirmed Multan Colloids Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 56.5 Suspended Nikita Papers Ltd Bk Fac BB-/A4 240 Suspended P N Gadgil And Sons (Png) LT, FBL - CC A 1250 Assigned Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied limits B+ 50 Reaffirmed Pioneer Urban Land And Non-FBL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Quadros Motors Pvt. Ltd FB Limit - CC B 140 Assigned Ramkrishy Infrastructure Pvt LT - Fund based BBB- 100 Assigned Ltd Rayat & Bahra Group Of Fund based Bk Fac - 552.5 Suspended Institutes: An Educational And Charitable Society Rayat & Bahra Group Of Non-fund based Bk Fac - 100 Suspended Institutes: An Educational And Charitable Society Rayat & Bahra Group Of Proposed Bk Fac - 127.5 Suspended Institutes: An Educational And Charitable Society Rayat Educational And Research Fund based Bk Fac - - Suspended Trust Renew Wind Energy (Rajkot) Pvt LT FBL BBB+ 2998.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Renew Wind Energy LT FBL BBB 2790 Assigned (Varekarwadi) Pvt Ltd Samrat Remedies Ltd Bk Lines BB 315 Suspended Shree Infra LT FB- CC B+ 300 Downgraded from BB- Shree Polyester Industries Pvt LT, Fund Based - CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Polyester Industries Pvt LT, Fund Based - TL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Polyester Industries Pvt LT, Unallocated BB- 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Balaji Literary And Fund based Bk Fac: - 20 Suspended Charitable Society CC/optionally convertible debenture Shri Balaji Literary And Fund based Bk Fac: TL - 82.1 Suspended Charitable Society Shri Balaji Literary And Proposed Bk Fac - 17.9 Suspended Charitable Society Shubh Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 120 Suspended Sri Toorsa Plantations Pvt Ltd CC B 15 Reaffirmed Sri Toorsa Plantations Pvt Ltd TL B 71.2 Reaffirmed Sri Toorsa Plantations Pvt Ltd LC/Buyer's Credit* B / 5.2 Reaffirmed A4 *Non Fund Based Limit is a sub limit of the cash credit facility and LC/Buyer's Credit is a sub limit of the term loan. The maximum utilisation shall not increase Rs. 8.62 crore at any point in time. Tripura Natural Gas Co. Ltd FBL - TL A- 110 Assigned ZH Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL BB 36 Suspended ZH Chemicals Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac BB 24 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)