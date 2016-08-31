Aug 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Assigned Financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 withdrawn Financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO A1+ 10000 Assigned Investments Ltd financing) Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO A1+ 10000 withdrawn Investments Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 25000 Assigned Ltd Financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 withdrawn Ltd Financing) Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd CP Programme (IPO A1+ 10000 Assigned Financing) Kotak Securities Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Kothari Sugars And Chemicals Non-FBL A3; 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Megawin Switchgear Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A3+ 550 Downgraded from A2 Minda Industries Ltd ST Non FB Fac A1+ 270 Reaffirmed Pacific Industries Ltd LC/BG A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ssr Crest Engineers And Non FB Fac A4 50 outstanding Constructions Ltd Ssr Crest Engineers And Non FB Fac (enhanced A4 200 Assigned Constructions Ltd limits) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 7 Star Construction TL B 100 Assigned Ashok Leyland John Deere Bk lines A- / 631.25 withdrawn Construction Equipment Company A2+ Pvt Ltd Gomatha Cotton Industries LT - FB Fac B 100 Outstanding Gomatha Cotton Industries LT-FB Fac (enhanced B 20 Assigned limits) Kotak Securities Ltd LT debt programme AAA 500 Reaffirmed Kothari Sugars And Chemicals TL BBB- 165 outlook Ltd revised from negative Kothari Sugars And Chemicals CC BBB- 450 outlook Ltd revised from negative Megawin Switchgear Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 650 Downgraded from BBB+ Minda Industries Ltd TL Fac AA- 201.7 Assigned Minda Industries Ltd CC Fac AA- 985 Assigned Minda Industries Ltd Unallocated AA- 113.3 Upgraded from A+ Pacific Industries Ltd TL BB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Pacific Industries Ltd PCFC BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Educational & LT FB limits BB+ 903.6 Downgraded Charitable Trust from BBB- Ssr Crest Engineers And FB Fac BB- 50 outstanding Constructions Ltd Ssr Crest Engineers And Proposed limits BB- / 10 Assigned Constructions Ltd A4 Wonderla Holidays Ltd TL Fac AA- 800 Upgraded from A+ Wonderla Holidays Ltd LT FB Fac AA- 60 Upgraded from A+ Yash Pal & Sons (Huf) TL B+ 195 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)