Sep 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 31, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anuh Pharma Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A3+ 700 Downgraded Fac from A1 Anuh Pharma Ltd ST, interchangeable A3+ Downgraded Fac^ from A1 ^ sub-limit of long-term, fund-based bank facilities Davanam Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 40 Upgraded from D Faith Lumber Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure A4 27.2 Reaffirmed Limits Hil Ltd ST: NFBL A1+ 140 Outstanding Hil Ltd CP programme A1+ 750 Outstanding enhanced from 50 CR Iifl Facilities Services Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 12000 Assigned Programme Iifl Facilities Services Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 12000 Withdrawn Programme India Dairy Products Ltd NFBL (BG) A3 16.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 0.20 crore India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 70000 Assigned Programme India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 70000 Withdrawn Programme India Infoline Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 5000 Assigned Programme India Infoline Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 5000 Withdrawn Programme Indian Products Pvt Ltd ST FB Limits A3 1650 Reaffirmed Indian Products Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 280 Reaffirmed increased from 25.75 CR Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd FB Fac A3+ 600 Upgraded increased from 40 cr Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ Upgraded Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 1 Assigned Kitex Childrenswear Ltd ST - FB Fac A1+ 650 Reaffirmed Kitex Childrenswear Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Kitex Garments Ltd ST - FB Fac A1+ 1170 Reaffirmed Kitex Garments Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Metro Dairy Ltd ST Issuer Rating IrA2+ Assigned Mundra International Container Non-FB Fac A1 60 Notice of Terminal Pvt Ltd Withdrawal Prestress Wire Industries ST - Non FBL A3 225 Reaffirmed Rane Holdings Ltd CP/ST debt A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Rishabh Diamond Pvt Ltd ST Scale - FBL - PSC A4 240 Suspended Rose Metals ST- NFBL - LOC A4 90 Suspended Shagun Clothing Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Suspended Shree Samrat Pulp And Paper ST: Non-FBL A4+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasra Foundations (Regd.) FB Limits - TL D 210 Assigned Amardeep Designs India Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB /A4 97.5 Suspended Anuh Pharma Ltd LT, FB Bk Fac BBB 50 Downgraded from A- Aspire Home Finance Market Linked PP-MLD 3000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Debenture Programme AA- Davanam Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac B 730 Upgraded from D Davanam Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT/ST: Unallocated B /A4 32.6 Upgraded Limits from D /D Della Adventure & Resorts Pvt TL BB- 373.8 Reaffirmed Ltd reduced from Rs. 46.5 crore Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A (SO) 355.1 Provisional Faith Lumber Pvt Ltd CC B+ 27.5 Upgraded from B Faith Lumber Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit B+ 190 Upgraded from B Faith Lumber Pvt Ltd PCL/PCFC/EBD B+ 27.5* Assigned * sub limit of CC Faith Lumber Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+/ A4 5.3 Assigned Gm Infinite Dwelling (India) Proposed FBL BB+ 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Gmr Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd LT Bk Limits D 77170 Reaffirmed Including USD 101 Million Gmr Energy Trading Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 600 Suspended /A4+ Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd LT Bk Limits D 38550 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd NCD programme AAA 5000 Assigned Hil Ltd LT: FBL A+ 1050 Outstanding India Dairy Products Ltd FBL (TL) BBB- 167 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 13.15 crore India Dairy Products Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 16 Reaffirmed India Dairy Products Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed (Untied Limit) /A3 India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A AAA 744.3 Provisional Ltd -Elite Mortgage Hl Trust (SO) 42522 India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A AAA 630.6 Provisional Ltd -Elite Mortgage Lap Trust (SO) 42522 Indian Products Pvt Ltd LT FB Sub-limits BBB- Reaffirmed Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd Unallocated 19.8 Upgraded Jorss Bullion Pvt Ltd LT - FBL - CC D 350 Suspended Jorss Bullion Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL - LG D Suspended (Inland/Financial) for purchase of gold from other Bks Jorss Bullion Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL - Gold Metal D Suspended loan for purchase of metals Jorss Bullion Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 150 Suspended Kalyani Technoforge Ltd Fund based and non-FBL BBB- 1250 Suspended /A3 Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 46 Assigned Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 32.6 Assigned Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital B 20.4 Assigned Loan Kitex Childrenswear Ltd TL AA- 145.2 Reaffirmed Kitex Childrenswear Ltd LT /ST -Unallocated AA- 165.1 Assigned /A1+ Kitex Garments Ltd TL AA- 212 Reaffirmed revised from 43.02 CR Kitex Garments Ltd LT /ST -Unallocated AA- Assigned Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd TL (Senior-debt) D 121420 Revised from BB Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd TL (Sub-debt) D 8100 Revised from BB Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd FBL D 11200 Revised from BB Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd Non-FBL D 8570 Revised from A4 Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd BG D /D 7730 Revised from BB /A4 Metro Dairy Ltd LT Issuer Rating IrA- Assigned Piramal Finance Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac AA 2500 Upgraded from AA- Prestress Wire Industries TL BBB- 18 Reaffirmed Prestress Wire Industries LT - FBL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Raghav Madhav Filaments Pvt Ltd LT FBL- CC D 25 Suspended Raghav Madhav Filaments Pvt Ltd LT FBL- TL D 45 Suspended Rane Holdings Ltd FB Fac AA- 50 Reaffirmed Rane Holdings Ltd TL Fac AA- 270 Reaffirmed Rane Holdings Ltd Proposed LT Fac AA- 180 Reaffirmed Rose Metals LT - FBL -CC B 50 Suspended Samvardhana Motherson NCD Programme AA- 1200 Assigned International Ltd Shagun Clothing Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 250 Suspended Shree Samrat Pulp And Paper LT: FBL (TL) BB+ 99 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Samrat Pulp And Paper LT: FBL (CC ) BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB 11.4 Provisional (SO) Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 130 Provisional (SO) Smile Microfinance Ltd Originator's Residual Unrated 1.5 Share Sn Jyoti Associates Pvt Ltd TL BB- 26.4 Suspended Sn Jyoti Associates Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 100 Suspended Vagad Enterprises FB Limit - TL B+ 170 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)