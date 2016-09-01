Sep 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 31, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anuh Pharma Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A3+ 700 Downgraded
Fac from A1
Anuh Pharma Ltd ST, interchangeable A3+ Downgraded
Fac^ from A1
^ sub-limit of long-term, fund-based bank facilities
Davanam Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 40 Upgraded
from D
Faith Lumber Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure A4 27.2 Reaffirmed
Limits
Hil Ltd ST: NFBL A1+ 140 Outstanding
Hil Ltd CP programme A1+ 750 Outstanding
enhanced from 50 CR
Iifl Facilities Services Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 12000 Assigned
Programme
Iifl Facilities Services Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 12000 Withdrawn
Programme
India Dairy Products Ltd NFBL (BG) A3 16.5 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 0.20 crore
India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 70000 Assigned
Programme
India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 70000 Withdrawn
Programme
India Infoline Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 5000 Assigned
Programme
India Infoline Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 5000 Withdrawn
Programme
Indian Products Pvt Ltd ST FB Limits A3 1650 Reaffirmed
Indian Products Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 280 Reaffirmed
increased from 25.75 CR
Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd FB Fac A3+ 600 Upgraded
increased from 40 cr
Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ Upgraded
Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 1 Assigned
Kitex Childrenswear Ltd ST - FB Fac A1+ 650 Reaffirmed
Kitex Childrenswear Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A1+ 60 Reaffirmed
Kitex Garments Ltd ST - FB Fac A1+ 1170 Reaffirmed
Kitex Garments Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Metro Dairy Ltd ST Issuer Rating IrA2+ Assigned
Mundra International Container Non-FB Fac A1 60 Notice of
Terminal Pvt Ltd Withdrawal
Prestress Wire Industries ST - Non FBL A3 225 Reaffirmed
Rane Holdings Ltd CP/ST debt A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Rishabh Diamond Pvt Ltd ST Scale - FBL - PSC A4 240 Suspended
Rose Metals ST- NFBL - LOC A4 90 Suspended
Shagun Clothing Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Suspended
Shree Samrat Pulp And Paper ST: Non-FBL A4+ 0.2 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aasra Foundations (Regd.) FB Limits - TL D 210 Assigned
Amardeep Designs India Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB /A4 97.5 Suspended
Anuh Pharma Ltd LT, FB Bk Fac BBB 50 Downgraded
from A-
Aspire Home Finance Market Linked PP-MLD 3000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd Debenture Programme AA-
Davanam Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac B 730 Upgraded
from D
Davanam Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT/ST: Unallocated B /A4 32.6 Upgraded
Limits from D
/D
Della Adventure & Resorts Pvt TL BB- 373.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd
reduced from Rs. 46.5 crore
Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A (SO) 355.1 Provisional
Faith Lumber Pvt Ltd CC B+ 27.5 Upgraded
from B
Faith Lumber Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit B+ 190 Upgraded
from B
Faith Lumber Pvt Ltd PCL/PCFC/EBD B+ 27.5* Assigned
* sub limit of CC
Faith Lumber Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+/ A4 5.3 Assigned
Gm Infinite Dwelling (India) Proposed FBL BB+ 100 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Gmr Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd LT Bk Limits D 77170 Reaffirmed
Including USD 101 Million
Gmr Energy Trading Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 600 Suspended
/A4+
Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd LT Bk Limits D 38550 Reaffirmed
Gruh Finance Ltd NCD programme AAA 5000 Assigned
Hil Ltd LT: FBL A+ 1050 Outstanding
India Dairy Products Ltd FBL (TL) BBB- 167 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 13.15 crore
India Dairy Products Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 16 Reaffirmed
India Dairy Products Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed
(Untied Limit) /A3
India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A AAA 744.3 Provisional
Ltd -Elite Mortgage Hl Trust (SO)
42522
India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A AAA 630.6 Provisional
Ltd -Elite Mortgage Lap Trust (SO)
42522
Indian Products Pvt Ltd LT FB Sub-limits BBB- Reaffirmed
Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd Unallocated 19.8 Upgraded
Jorss Bullion Pvt Ltd LT - FBL - CC D 350 Suspended
Jorss Bullion Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL - LG D Suspended
(Inland/Financial)
for purchase of gold from other Bks
Jorss Bullion Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL - Gold Metal D Suspended
loan for purchase of
metals
Jorss Bullion Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 150 Suspended
Kalyani Technoforge Ltd Fund based and non-FBL BBB- 1250 Suspended
/A3
Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 46 Assigned
Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 32.6 Assigned
Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital B 20.4 Assigned
Loan
Kitex Childrenswear Ltd TL AA- 145.2 Reaffirmed
Kitex Childrenswear Ltd LT /ST -Unallocated AA- 165.1 Assigned
/A1+
Kitex Garments Ltd TL AA- 212 Reaffirmed
revised from 43.02 CR
Kitex Garments Ltd LT /ST -Unallocated AA- Assigned
Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd TL (Senior-debt) D 121420 Revised from
BB
Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd TL (Sub-debt) D 8100 Revised from
BB
Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd FBL D 11200 Revised from
BB
Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd Non-FBL D 8570 Revised from
A4
Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd BG D /D 7730 Revised from
BB /A4
Metro Dairy Ltd LT Issuer Rating IrA- Assigned
Piramal Finance Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac AA 2500 Upgraded
from
AA-
Prestress Wire Industries TL BBB- 18 Reaffirmed
Prestress Wire Industries LT - FBL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Raghav Madhav Filaments Pvt Ltd LT FBL- CC D 25 Suspended
Raghav Madhav Filaments Pvt Ltd LT FBL- TL D 45 Suspended
Rane Holdings Ltd FB Fac AA- 50 Reaffirmed
Rane Holdings Ltd TL Fac AA- 270 Reaffirmed
Rane Holdings Ltd Proposed LT Fac AA- 180 Reaffirmed
Rose Metals LT - FBL -CC B 50 Suspended
Samvardhana Motherson NCD Programme AA- 1200 Assigned
International Ltd
Shagun Clothing Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 250 Suspended
Shree Samrat Pulp And Paper LT: FBL (TL) BB+ 99 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shree Samrat Pulp And Paper LT: FBL (CC ) BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB 11.4 Provisional
(SO)
Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 130 Provisional
(SO)
Smile Microfinance Ltd Originator's Residual Unrated 1.5
Share
Sn Jyoti Associates Pvt Ltd TL BB- 26.4 Suspended
Sn Jyoti Associates Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 100 Suspended
Vagad Enterprises FB Limit - TL B+ 170 Assigned
