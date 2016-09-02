Sep 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abi Showatech (India) Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 200 Reaffirmed Euro Footwear Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 47 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Ltd CP /STD A1+ 10000 Watch removed Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 465 Withdrawn Grentex & Company Pvt Ltd FBL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Grentex & Company Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Modern Industries Non-FB Fac A3+ 1250 Reaffirmed Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd ST non fund based A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Nezone Pipes & Structures NFBL -LOC A3+ 100 Upgraded Nezone Pipes & Structures NFBL -BG A3+ 10 Upgraded Nucon Aerospace Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 500 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 24.00 crore P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd Non-FBL (BG /LOC and A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Credit Exposure Limit) Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite And Bill Purchase /Bill A4+ 26 Revised from Allied Industries Ltd discount A4 Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite And LOC A4+ 8 Revised from Allied Industries Ltd A4 Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite And BG-Sublimit to LC A4+ Revised from Allied Industries Ltd A4 Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite And PC /FBP /FBD-Sublimit A4+ 45 Revised from Allied Industries Ltd to CC A4 Sms Envocare Ltd ST, non-FBL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vijeta Broking India Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4 210 Reaffirmed Fac enhanced from 16.00 cr LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abi Showatech (India) Ltd FB Fac A+ 550 Reaffirmed Abi Showatech (India) Ltd TL Fac A+ 402 Reaffirmed Abi Showatech (India) Ltd Unallocated Fac A+ / 60 Reaffirmed A1+ Arihant Vastu Nirman Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B+ 57.5 Upgraded from B Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB+ 63.5 Provisional (SO) Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 591.5 Provisional (SO) Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd Over collateral Unrated Euro Footwear Ltd FB Fac A- 153 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCDs A+ 2500 Assigned Fortis Healthcare Ltd FB Limits A+ 2000 Assigned Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 A- 272.3 Provisional Ltd (SO) Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A2 BB+ 30.6 Provisional Ltd (SO) Future Financial Servicess Pvt Over collateral Unrated 3.1 Notice of Ltd Withdrawal Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 AA- Revised from Ltd -Brizo Ifm Capital 2015 (SO) A- Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A2 BBB Revised from Ltd -Brizo Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) BB+ Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 AA+ Revised from Ltd -Eosphorus Ifmr (SO) A+ Capital 2015 Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 A+ Revised from Ltd -Hattori Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) A- Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 A+ Revised from Ltd -Liber Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) A- Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A2 BBB- Revised from Ltd -Liber Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) BB+ Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 A+ Revised from Ltd -Oda Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) A- Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A2 BBB- Revised from Ltd -Oda Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) BB+ Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 A+ Revised from Ltd -Verismo Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) A- Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A2 BBB- Revised from Ltd -Verismo Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) BB+ Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A1 A- Withdrawn Ltd- Indian Mfi Trust Series (SO) Xxii Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A1 A+ Withdrawn Ltd- Nomos Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A2 BBB- Withdrawn Ltd- Nomos Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A2 A (SO) Withdrawn Ltd- Pallas Ifmr Capital 2015 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A1 AA+ Withdrawn Ltd- Pallas Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn Ltd- Semele Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A2 BBB Withdrawn Ltd- Semele Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Grentex & Company Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB / 150 Reaffirmed A3+ Guru Nanak Stone Industries Bk Fac B 55 Suspended Kalinga Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - TL B 41.3 Assigned Kalinga Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd LT FB - CC B 20 Assigned Kalinga Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd LT /ST Unallocated B / A4 38.7 Assigned limits Modern Industries FB Fac BBB 600 Reaffirmed reduced from the earlier Rs. 67 CR Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd TL A- 35 Upgraded revised from 5.50 CR Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd LT fund based A- 700 Upgraded Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd LT /ST proposed A- 25 Upgraded /A2+ revised from 0.50 CR Nezone Pipes & Structures FBL - TL BBB 82.5 Upgraded Nezone Pipes & Structures FBL - CC BBB 300 Upgraded Nezone Pipes & Structures FBL - Stand by -Line BBB 60 Upgraded of Credit Nsl Renewable Power Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 3500 Suspended Nucon Aerospace Pvt Ltd FBL BB 436.6 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 24.14 crore P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd FBL - TL BBB 394 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 39.92 crore P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd FBL - CC BBB 680 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 28 crore P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd Unallocated Limit BBB 5.2 Assigned Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite And TL BB 30.1 Revised from Allied Industries Ltd ICRA] BB- Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite And CC BB 90 Revised Allied Industries Ltd from BB- Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite And Unallocated limits BB 15.3 Revised from Allied Industries Ltd BB/A4 Sms Envocare Ltd TL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Sms Envocare Ltd LT, FBL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed The Associated Auto Parts Ltd Line of credit A+ 60 Notice of Withdrawal Tirupati Cotton Working Capital BB 85 Assigned Tirupati Cotton TL BB 15 Assigned Toplink Motors Pvt Ltd FBL (CC / Drop-line BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Overdraft) Toplink Motors Pvt Ltd FBL (CC- e-DFS) BB 80 Reaffirmed Toplink Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based / Non-FBL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed (Untied Limit) Ultra Power Projects Pvt Ltd LT fund based D 109.4 Revised from C+ reduced from 13.42 CR Ultra Power Projects Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated D 165.6 Revised from C+ increased from 14.08 CR Uno Feeds LT fund based BBB- 250 Upgraded from BB+ Uno Feeds LT non fund based BBB- 27.7 Upgraded from BB+ Uno Feeds LT unallocated BBB- 2.3 Upgraded from BB+ Vijeta Broking India Pvt Ltd Vijeta Broking India BB- 40 Reaffirmed Private Limited enhanced from 2.00 cr Viswateja Cotton Industries LT Fund based - CC B 30 Assigned Viswateja Cotton Industries LT FB - TL B 26.7 Assigned Viswateja Cotton Industries LT Unallocated limits B 18.3 Assigned Warora Chandrapur Ballarpur LT Loans BB 3360 Revised from Toll Road Ltd BB+ Yashodha Motors Pvt Ltd Unallocated - - Assigned reduced from 5.0 cr Yashodha Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding BB- 150 Assigned enhanced from 5.0 cr Yashodha Motors Pvt Ltd CC BB- 115 Assigned Yedeshwari Agro Products Ltd LT, Fund based - TL B+ 620 Reaffirmed Yedeshwari Agro Products Ltd LT -Unallocated B+ 10 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)