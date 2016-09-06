Sep 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 2 and September 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharti Airtel Ltd Working Capital A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Limits (rated on ST scale) Brigade Enterprises Ltd ST - Non fund based A1 600 Reaffirmed Bk lines Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd FBL A4 130 Reaffirmed ( enhanced from 10.0 CR) Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 25 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.5 CR) Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Unallocated A4 5 Reaffirmed Chennai Container Terminal Pvt Non-FB Fac A1 650 Notice of Ltd Withdrawal Concept Clothing ST - Non-FBL A4+ 236 Reaffirmed Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt ST Non-FBL A4 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Fortis Hospitals Ltd Non-FB Limits A1+ 1150 Rating watch removed Fusion Jewellery Manufacturing ST Scale - FBL A4 75 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd General Commodities Pvt Ltd ST FB A3 300 Reaffirmed General Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund Based A3 67 Reaffirmed General Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Proposed A3 37 Reaffirmed Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd CP programme A1+ 2000 Assigned enhanced from Rs 75.0 crore Jaguar Overseas Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A3 1700 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs 180.00 crore Marine Electricals (India) Pvt ST - EPC/EBD/PCFC A2+ - Reaffirmed Ltd (Sub-limit of CC) Marine Electricals (India) Pvt ST - BG A2+ 208.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Marine Electricals (India) Pvt ST - LOCs A2+ - Reaffirmed Ltd Massilly India Packaging Pvt ST Non-FB Fac A4 45 Suspended Ltd Mj Castings Ltd Derivative Facility A1 15 Reaffirmed (SO) Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CP/STD Programme A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed New Win Win Feeds Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based - BG A4 2.9 Reaffirmed Nhava Sheva International Non-FB Fac A1+ 1850 Notice of Container Terminal Pvt Ltd Withdrawal Nitasha Constructions Solar projects SP3C Assigned Opg Industries Ltd non fund based A4+ 300 Suspended facility Pravin Electricals Pvt Ltd ST, Non-Fund Based A4+ 30 Assigned Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd Non - FBL A4 400 Reaffirmed Primo Pick N Pack Ltd ST FB Limits A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Primo Pick N Pack Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Primo Pick N Pack Ltd ST Unallocated Limits A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt. Packaging Credit A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt. Foreign Bill Purchase A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd S&Ib Services Pvt Ltd Non - FBL - BG A2+ 320 Reaffirmed Sac Engine Components Pvt Ltd ST - Unallocated A3+ 257.1 Upgraded from A3 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd CP Programme A1+ 500 Provisional (SO) Scg Contracts India Pvt Ltd LC/BG Limits A3 150 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Spintex Pvt Non FBL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Systematix Shares & Stocks ST non-fund based Bk A3 785 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd lines Tata Realty And Infrastructure CP A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed Ltd Vikabh Securities Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A2 300 Reaffirmed Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ads Spirits Pvt Ltd FBL-TL BBB- 250 Upgraded from BB+ Ads Spirits Pvt Ltd FBL-CC BBB- 39 Upgraded from BB+ Ads Spirits Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 311 Upgraded from BB+ Bharti Airtel Ltd TL AA+ 46000 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd Working Capital AA+ 22500 Reaffirmed Limits (rated on LT scale) Bharti Airtel Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Reaffirmed Bharti Infratel Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Reaffirmed Bhawani Industries Ltd Bk lines D 2600 Suspended Brigade Enterprises Ltd LT - Fund based Bk A 18276.9 outlook lines revised to stable from positive Castech Foundries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 80 Suspended Concept Clothing LT - FB Limits BB+ 14 Reaffirmed Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt TL C 2965.3 Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from 284.94 CR Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt FB limits C 1171.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Daikin Airconditioning India LT fund based AA+ 1000 Assigned Pvt Ltd (proposed Bk limit) Dharampal Satyapal Sons Pvt Ltd Dharampal Satyapal A+ 120 Reaffirmed Sons Private Limited Disha Clothings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 100 Withdrawn /A4 Fortis C Doc Healthcare Ltd TL A+ 103.1 Rating watch (SO) removed Fortis Hospitals Ltd TL A+ 3083.3 Rating watch removed Fortis Hospitals Ltd FB Limits A+ 822 Rating watch removed Hbs Realtors Pvt Ltd NCD Programme D 535.6 Downgraded from B Hi Bond Cement (India) Pvt Ltd Limits BB- 595.1 Suspended /A4 Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd LT borrowing programme AA+ 250 Outstanding Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB Limits A 300 Removed from watch with developing implications Jaguar Overseas Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 275 Reaffirmed increased from Rs 22.50 crore Jaguar Overseas Ltd LT/ST Non-fund based BBB- 50 Reaffirmed /A3 Kailash Dairy Ltd Bk Fac BB- 80 Suspended Kesar Petroproducts Ltd Unallocated Limits B /A4 100 Assigned Krishan Kumar & Co Bk Fac B+ 200 Suspended Lakshmi Narasimha Warehousing LT FBL B 51.5 Assigned Lakshmi Narasimha Warehousing LT Unallocated Limits B 8.5 Assigned Lemosa Tiles Llp LT fund based- TL B 60 Assigned (Proposed) Lemosa Tiles Llp LT fund based- CC B 30 Assigned (Proposed) Mahaveer Parboiled Rice FB Fac B+ 150 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Manipal University Jaipur LT Scale - TL BBB 3450 Reaffirmed Manipal University Jaipur LT Scale - CC BBB 400 Reaffirmed Marine Electricals (India) Pvt LT - CC BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Marine Electricals (India) Pvt LT - TL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Massilly India Packaging Pvt LT FB Fac BB- 12.5 Suspended Ltd Massilly India Packaging Pvt Unallocated Fac BB- 42.5 Suspended Ltd /A4 Mj Castings Ltd TL A+ 311.7 Upgraded (SO) from A (SO) Mj Castings Ltd CC/LOC/Bill A+ 150 Upgraded discounting (SO) /A1 from A (SO) (SO) /A1 (SO) Mj Castings Ltd LT and ST Unallocated BBB- 323.3 Reaffirmed Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Unallocated limits - Reaffirmed (revised from 131.3 CR) Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd TL AA 3484.6 Reaffirmed (revised from 313.80 CR) Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd FB Fac AA / 6000 Reaffirmed A1+ Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Non-FB Fac AA / 1000 Reaffirmed A1+ Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA Notice of Withdrawal Neogem India Ltd LT / ST, FBL D 150 Reaffirmed New Win Win Feeds Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BB- 283 Upgraded from B+ New Win Win Feeds Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB- 40.5 Upgraded from B+ New Win Win Feeds Pvt Ltd Fund Based - BB- 78.3 Upgraded Unallocated from B+ Ojus Power And Technologies FB Fac B 129.1 Suspended Pvt Ltd Ojus Power And Technologies Non-FB Fac B 10 Suspended Pvt Ltd Om Organic Cotton Pvt Ltd Working capital B+ 75 Suspended facility Opg Industries Ltd fund based facility BB+ 100 Suspended Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III Compliant A+ 10000 Assigned Tier 1 Bonds Programme(hyb) Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III Compliant A+ 10000 Assigned Tier 1 Bonds Programme(hyb) Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel II Lower Tier 2 AA 17000 Assigned Bonds Programme Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel II Upper Tier 2 AA- 10000 Assigned Bonds Programme Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel II Perpetual AA- 2500 Assigned Bonds Programme Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III Compliant AA 30000 Assigned Tier 2 Bonds Programme(hyb) Platinum Trust August 2014 SLF A+ 90.1 Reaffirmed Platinum Trust August 2014 PTCs AAA 3002.9 Reaffirmed Platinum Trust March 2014 PTCs AAA 2123.5 Reaffirmed Platinum Trust September 2015 SLF AA 67.5 Upgraded from A+ Platinum Trust September 2015 PTCs AAA 4500.5 Reaffirmed Pravin Electricals Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC BB 70 Assigned Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd FBL BB 100 Revised from BB- Primo Pick N Pack Ltd CC BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Quatro Rail Tech Solutions Ltd LT CC BB+ 8 Assigned Quatro Rail Tech Solutions Ltd LT/ ST Proposed BB+ 92 Assigned limits /A4+ Rasilant Technologies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 75 Suspended Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt. TL B 186 Reaffirmed Ltd Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt. Overdraft Facility B 188.3 Reaffirmed Ltd S&Ib Services Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Sac Engine Components Pvt Ltd LT: Fund based - TL BBB 412.1 Upgraded from BBB- Sac Engine Components Pvt Ltd LT: Fund based - CC BBB 325 Upgraded from BBB- Savitri Weaving TL B+ 64.6 Reaffirmed Savitri Weaving CC B+ 6 Reaffirmed Scg Contracts India Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Shree Somnath Iron & Power Pvt FBL - TL B+ 60 Assigned Ltd Shree Somnath Iron & Power Pvt FBL - CC B+ 40 Assigned Ltd Shri Krishna Autosales Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 260 Reaffirmed enhanced from 20.25 CR Shri Tulsi Industries Bk Fac B+ 50 Withdrawn Slr Metaliks Ltd TL A- 4400 Suspended Slr Metaliks Ltd Bk Lines BB /A4 1370 Suspended Smile Microfinance Ltd NCD BBB- 400 Assigned Snj Breweries Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB 196.3 Upgraded from BBB- revised from 45 CR Snj Breweries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 350 Upgraded from BBB- Snj Breweries Pvt Ltd Unallocated limited BBB 253.7 Upgraded from BBB- Snj Distillers Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 600 Reaffirmed Sri Somesh Oils International FB Fac B+ 147.5 Suspended Ltd Sri Somesh Oils International Unallocated Fac B+ 2.5 Suspended Ltd Sri Venkateswara Spintex Pvt CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Venkateswara Spintex Pvt TL B+ 220.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Venkateswara Spintex Pvt Unallocated B+ 102 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Venkateswara Warehousing LT FBL B 77.3 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Warehousing LT Unallocated Limits B 2.7 Assigned Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw And LT FBL BB- 450 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw And LT Unallocated Limits BB- 30 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Srinivasa Farms Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 310.3 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Farms Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 19.7 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Farms Pvt Ltd LT/ST FBL BBB 200 Reaffirmed /A3+ Sunny Valley Tea & Industries Fund based CC facility D 70 Suspended Ltd Sunny Valley Tea & Industries TL D 20.6 Suspended Ltd Sunny Valley Tea & Industries NFBL D 2.4 Suspended Ltd Sunny Valley Tea & Industries Unallocated limits D 2 Suspended Ltd Surya Automobiles Pvt Ltd Surya Automobiles B+ 60 Reaffirmed Private Limited Systematix Shares & Stocks LT fund based Bk lines BBB- 215 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Td Toll Road Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 3014 Downgraded Vivekananda Seeds LT FBL B 84 Reaffirmed Vivekananda Seeds Long/ST Unallocated B /A4 11 Reaffirmed Limits -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)