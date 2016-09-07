Sep 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amv Tel Pvt Ltd ST - Unallocated A4 130 Assigned enhanced from 8 CR Bajaj Motors Ltd LOC A1+ 23.96 Reaffirmed Bajaj Motors Ltd BG A1+ 0.54 Reaffirmed Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 125 Revised from A4+ IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 25000 Assigned Programme Sai Regency Power Corporation Non-FBL A4+ 200 Revised Pvt Ltd Shreno Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3+ 50 Suspended Shreno Ltd Short-TL A3+ 550 Suspended Silverton Pulp And Papers Pvt Non FB Bk Fac A4+ 150 Suspended Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstom Transport India Ltd FBL A+ 1000 Reassigned (SO) /A1+ (SO)* *Based on guarantee extended by Alstom Holdings (100% subsidiary of Alstom SA) Alstom Transport India Ltd Fund Based and Non-FBL A+ 3900 Assigned (SO) /A1+ (SO)* *Based on guarantee extended by Alstom Holdings (100% subsidiary of Alstom SA) Alstom Transport India Ltd Non FB Limits A+ 7600 Upgraded (SO)* from A-(SO) *Based on guarantee extended by Alstom Holdings (100% subsidiary of Alstom SA) Amv Tel Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B+ 20 Outstanding Amv Tel Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated B+ /A4 20 Assigned Bajaj Motors Ltd Unallocated A+ 35.75 Reaffirmed earlier Rs. 20.69 CR Bajaj Motors Ltd TL A+ 9.75 Reaffirmed earlier Rs. 24.81 CR Bajaj Motors Ltd CC A+ 45 Reaffirmed Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd FBL D 250 Revised from BB+ Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac D /D 25 Revised from BB+ /A4+ Indraprastha Gas Ltd LT Limits-Unallocated AAA 4000 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs 550 crore earlier Indraprastha Gas Ltd LT/ST Limits- Non AAA 3300 Assigned Fund Based Indraprastha Gas Ltd LT/ST Limits- AAA 28700 Assigned Unallocated Janta Rice Mill CC B 95 Outstanding Janta Rice Mill Warehousing Receipt B 25 Assigned Finance Janta Rice Mill TL B 10 Outstanding M/S. S.K. Agarwalla Line of credit BB-/ 200 Suspended A4 Mahalaxmi Dyes & Chemicals Ltd Bk Fac B+ /A4 200 Assigned S.T.G. Concrete Products CC Fac B 20 Suspended S.T.G. Concrete Products TL Fac B 43 Suspended Sai Regency Power Corporation TL BB 2806.3 Revised Pvt Ltd Sai Regency Power Corporation FB limits BB 225 Revised Pvt Ltd Sai Regency Power Corporation Unallocated limits BB /A4 568.7 Revised Pvt Ltd Shreno Ltd Long-TL BBB- 200 Suspended Shreno Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 250 Suspended Silverton Pulp And Papers Pvt FB Bk Fac BB+ 174.8 Suspended Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)