Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Timber Mart Non Fund Based- LOC A4 177 Suspended Ambica Timber Mart Non Fund Based- A4 9 Suspended Credit Exposure Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based# A2 - Reaffirmed #sublimit within cash credit facilities Katira Construction Ltd BG A2 465 Reaffirmed Lexo Ceramic Non Fund Based- BG A4 20 Reaffirmed Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd ST - Unallocated A1+ 100 Assigned limits Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd CP Programme A1+ 500 Assigned Narayana Hrudayalaya Surgical ST - Non-FBL A1+ 10 Assigned Hospital Pvt Ltd Padmavati Decor Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 75 Suspended Peninsula Land Ltd CP A1 1750 Reaffirmed Rashmi Steels Credit Limits A4 40 Suspended Shiv Om Brass Industries Fund Based PCL / A4 - Assigned PCFC/ FDBN / FDBP/ FDBD / RACB*# *Sublimit of Cash Credit facility #used interchangeably within overall limit of Rs. 5.50 crore The Andhra Sugars Ltd Non-FBL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Unique Engineers Solar projects SP 4D - Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hawkins Cookers Ltd Medium-term, Fixed MAA 213.8 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme The Andhra Sugars Ltd Fixed deposit MA+ 2000 Reaffirmed programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. H. Memorial Educational Fund Based-TL A- 527 Reaffirmed Trust Ambica Timber Mart Fund Based- CC* B+ - Suspended *Sublimit of Letter of Credit Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd TL - Bk Limits BBB 4817.1 Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Unallocated - Bk BBB 182.9 Reaffirmed Limits Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD (NCD) Programme BBB 3037.9 Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt BBB 300 Reaffirmed Programme B.H. Cotton Pvt Ltd FB CC B 70 Revised from B+ Dsp Blackrock Investment DSP BlackRock ST Fund AAAmfs - Assigned Managers Pvt Ltd Dsp Blackrock Investment DSP BlackRock AAAmfs - Outstanding Managers Pvt Ltd Liquidity Fund Dsp Blackrock Investment DSP BlackRock Bking & AAAmfs - Outstanding Managers Pvt Ltd PSU Debt Fund Dsp Blackrock Investment DSP BlackRock AAAmfs - Outstanding Managers Pvt Ltd Strategic Bond Fund Dsp Blackrock Investment DSP BlackRock Money AAAmfs - Outstanding Managers Pvt Ltd Manager Fund Family Healthcare Hospital Working Capital B+ 5 Withdrawn Gujarat International Finance TL Fac BBB+ 11570 Reaffirmed Tec-City Co. Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A+ 668.7 Upgraded from BBB Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB 100.2 Upgraded from B- India Shelter Finance LT Bk Fac A- 1500 Upgraded Corporation Ltd from BBB+ Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 446 Reaffirmed Kamalraj Estate FB Fac B+ 132.5 Suspended Katira Construction Ltd CC BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Lexo Ceramic Fund Based- TL I B+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Lexo Ceramic Fund Based- TL II B+ 14.5 Reaffirmed Lexo Ceramic Fund Based- CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed Lexo Ceramic Unallocated Limits B+/A4 4 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility Provisional 116.3 Assigned (SLF) BBB- Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 999.8 Assigned AAA Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 88.3 Assigned AAA Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A3 Provisional 57.3 Assigned AAA Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility Provisional 17.2 Assigned (LF) AAA Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 1535.9 Assigned AAA Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 68.2 Assigned AAA Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility Provisional 24.1 Assigned (LF) AAA Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 1458.8 Assigned AAA Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 80.8 Assigned AAA Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility Provisional 23.1 Assigned (LF) AAA Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility Provisional 74.4 Assigned (SLF) BBB- Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility Provisional 96.2 Assigned (SLF) BBB- Manappuram Health Care Ltd LT FB Fac BB 30 Suspended Manappuram Health Care Ltd TL BB 22 Suspended Manappuram Health Care Ltd Proposed Fac BB 297.9 Suspended Meridian Medical Research And LT - FBL AA- 50 Assigned Hospital Ltd (SO) Meridian Medical Research And LT - Fund based TL AA- 650 Assigned Hospital Ltd (SO) Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd LT - Unallocated AA- 2400 Assigned limits Narayana Hrudayalaya Surgical LT - FBL AA- 50 Assigned Hospital Pvt Ltd Narayana Hrudayalaya Surgical LT - Fund based TL AA- 350 Assigned Hospital Pvt Ltd Padmavati Decor Pvt Ltd CC BB 100 Suspended Peninsula Land Ltd NCD A 11600 Reaffirmed Peninsula Land Ltd NCD A 5500 Assigned Peninsula Land Ltd NCD A 1800 Withdrawn Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd NCD A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Pratishtha Commercial Pvt Ltd Working Capital BB 270 Suspended Pratishtha Commercial Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Limits BB 80 Suspended Print Solutions Pvt Ltd TL B 190 Revised from B- Rashmi Steels CC B+ 150 Suspended Rashmi Steels TL B+ 60 Suspended Shiv Om Brass Industries Fund Based- TL** BB- 39.455 Assigned **Term loans of Rs. 3.94 crore comprises Term Loan-I of Rs. 0.35 crore, Term Loan-II of Rs. 0.96 crore, Term LoanIII of Rs. 1.03 crore and Term Loan-IV of Rs. 1.60 crore Shiv Om Brass Industries Fund Based- CC# BB- 55 Assigned # used interchangeably within overall limit of Rs. 5.50 crore Shiv Om Brass Industries Unallocated Limits BB-/ 0.6 Assigned A4 Srinath Agencies FBL - CC BB 87.5 Reaffirmed Srinath Agencies FBL - Bill Discounting BB 70 Reaffirmed Srinath Agencies Unallocated limits BB 42.5 Reaffirmed Surya Agro Agencies FB Fac B / A4 95 Suspended The Andhra Sugars Ltd FB limits A 3193.3 Reaffirmed The Andhra Sugars Ltd Unallocated limits A 474.4 Reaffirmed Vs Metallic Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac B /A4 200 Suspended Yellowstone Nirmiti Llp Proposed LT, Fund B+ 750 Assigned / Based TL Outstanding -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.