Sep 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Belaire Hotels Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A4+ 460# Reaffirmed # Bank Guarantee limit of Rs. 12.00 crore and Loan Equivalent Risk (of instruments used to cover fluctuations in foreign currency) of Rs. 34.00 crore Dynamatic Technologies Ltd ST FB Fac- sub limit A2 Assigned Dynamatic Technologies Ltd ST non-FB Fac- sub A2 Assigned limit Dynamatic Technologies Ltd ST non-fund based A2 230 Reaffirmed revised from 71.50 cr Ganpati Petrochemical Fund Based-Bill A4+ 35 Upgraded Discounting from A4 Ganpati Petrochemical Non Fund Based A4+ 20 Upgraded from A4 Innovador Realtors Pvt Ltd NCDs A1+ 1270 Provisional (SO) Nishi Forex & Leisure Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A4 26.5 Assigned Piramal Finance Pvt. Ltd. CP / ST Debt A1+ 30000 Assigned Programme S&P Infrastructure Developers Non-fund Based A4+ 550 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility S&P Infrastructure Developers Unallocated Limits A4+ 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sameep Fabrics Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based, ST A4 4.4 Outstanding Facility Shree Nakoda Infrasteel Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 8 Suspended Sms Envoclean Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 5 Assigned Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST: FB Fac A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST: FB Fac ( A4+ Reaffirmed sub-limit) Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4+ 110 Reaffirmed revised from 5.50 CR LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.B. Rice Mills FBL B 60 Suspended Andhra Pradesh Expressway Ltd NCD AAA 3777.6 Developing (SO) implications revised from Rs. 418.99 crore Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCDs A 620 Upgraded from A- Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A 2000 Upgraded from A- Balaji Autoworld Pvt Ltd CC Fac C 50 Suspended Belaire Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 1626* Reaffirmed * includes an External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) of USD 31.15 million (equivalent to Rs. 160.314 crore) and a Rupee Term Loan of Rs. 2.286 crore Dedicated Freight Corridor Future borrowing AAA Reaffirmed Corporation Of India Ltd programme Dynamatic Technologies Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 3690 Reaffirmed revised from 191.01 cr Dynamatic Technologies Ltd LT proposed BBB+ 0.1 Assigned Dynamatic Technologies Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 1450 Reaffirmed revised from 94 cr Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD BBB 550 Assigned Ganpati Petrochemical Fund Based-CC BB+ 45 Upgraded from BB- Ganpati Petrochemical Unallocated BB+ 90 Upgraded /A4+ from BB-/ A4 reduced from Rs 12.50 crore Handloom Bhandar LT - FB B 85 Assigned Handloom Bhandar LT - unallocated B 15 Assigned limits Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Subordinated debt A+ 2050 Reaffirmed Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd NCDs AAA 1500 Negative (SO) implications Khed Economic Infrastructure LT - FBL BBB- 611 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd LT: Proposed TL BBB+ 12067 Assigned Nishi Forex & Leisure Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB 22.5 Assigned Nishi Forex & Leisure Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based BB 50 Assigned Nishi Forex & Leisure Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated BB /A4 81 Assigned Piramal Finance Pvt. Ltd. NCD Programme AA 75000 Assigned Piramal Finance Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac AA 2500 Outstanding Regency Yamuna Energy Ltd FB Fac B 247 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.33.79 crore Regency Yamuna Energy Ltd Unallocated (Proposed B 13 Reaffirmed Limits) S&P Infrastructure Developers FB - CC Facility BB+ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sameep Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC B 235 Outstanding enhanced from Rs. 18.50 crore Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD Programme BBB+ 680 Assigned Shree Nakoda Infrasteel Pvt Ltd FBL B 57 Suspended Sms Envoclean Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 40.3 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 6.30 crore Sms Envoclean Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Vaighai Agro Products Ltd LT : TL BB+ 91.5 Reaffirmed revised from 6.63 CR Vaighai Agro Products Ltd LT: FB Fac BB+ 210 Reaffirmed revised from 14.75 CR Vaighai Agro Products Ltd LT: Proposed Fac BB+ 2.4 Reaffirmed revised from 10.51 CR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)