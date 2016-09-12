Sep 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Non FB Fac A1 22500 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CP A1 7500 Reaffirmed Idl Explosives Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 740 Reaffirmed (SO) reduced from Rs. 99.00 crore K. L. Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 5 Notice of Withdrawal Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 750 Revised from A1 Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ Revised from (sub-limit) A1 Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A2+ Revised from (sub-limit) A1 Monica Garments Bk lines A4 64.1 Notice of Withdrawal Shree Krishna Paper Mills & ST Non FB Fac A4 140 Upgraded Industries Ltd Shree Sachidanand Industries ST Non Fund Based A4 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd -Overdraft* *Sub-limit of Cash Credit Sms Waluj Cetp Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 2 Upgraded from A4+ Sms Waluj Cetp Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A3 3 Upgraded from A4+ Sparsh Packagings Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 20 Notice of Withdrawal Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd STL/LC A2+ Rating watch removed Srl Ltd ST Non FB Fac* A1+ Rating watch removed *Interchangeable with cash credit facilities Urvesh Psyllium Industries Ltd Forward Cover A4 4.4 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- 4000 Assigned Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananda Vikatan Publishers Pvt LT- Fund Based BBB+ 90 Assigned Ltd facility Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd TL A+ 25000 Upgraded Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd External Commercial A+ Upgraded Borrowing Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd FB Fac A+ 5000 Upgraded Coastal Energen Pvt Ltd TL D 62960 Outstanding Coastal Energen Pvt Ltd CC D 8250 Assigned Coastal Energen Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 2080 Assigned Grah Avas Vikas Pvt Ltd Bk lines B /A4 102.3 Suspended ICED Desserts & Food Parlours LT, FBL - CC D Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd BB- ICED Desserts & Food Parlours LT, FBL - TL D 150 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd BB- IDL Explosives Ltd FBL BBB 100 Reaffirmed (SO) reduced from Rs. 15.00 crore IDL Explosives Ltd Fund Based & Non-FBL BBB 300 Reaffirmed (SO) IDL Explosives Ltd Fund Based & Non-FBL BBB- 300 Assigned /A3 IDL Explosives Ltd Proposed Limits BBB- 80 Upgraded /A3 K. L. Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 82 Withdrawn K. L. Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 37.5 Notice of Withdrawal Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd LT - FB Fac A 25590 Revised from A Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd LT - TL Fac A- 3660 Revised from A enhanced from 100 CR Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B 125 Reaffirmed Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 20 Reaffirmed Monica Garments Bk lines B 5.2 Withdrawn Samvardhana Motherson NCD Programme AA- 6000 Reaffirmed International Ltd Saraf Fab Trade Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+ /A4 100 Notice of Withdrawal Shree Krishna Paper Mills & LT FB Fac BB- 480 Upgraded Industries Ltd Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Cumulative Redeemable BB- 50 Upgraded Industries Ltd Preference Share Shree Navkar Tex Creations FB Limits B+ 100 Reaffirmed enhanced from 8.50 CR Shree Sachidanand Industries LT Fund Based - TL B 43 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Sachidanand Industries LT Fund Based - CC B 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Sachidanand Industries Unallocated Limit B /A4 52 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shreeji Autoworld Pvt Ltd CC Fac C 100 Suspended Sms Waluj Cetp Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 45 Upgraded from BB+ increased from Rs. 0.44 crore Sparsh Packagings Pvt Ltd TL BB- 6.2 Withdrawn Sparsh Packagings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 73.8 Outstanding /A4 Sri Padma Priya Finance Bk Fac B+ 115 Reaffirmed Corporation Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd CC A- 150 Rating watch removed SRL Ltd CC Fac A+ 240 Rating watch removed Swastik Aahar Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 60 Suspended Urvesh Psyllium Industries Ltd Stand by Limit 19 Assigned Urvesh Psyllium Industries Ltd CCH/PCH/FBP/FBD BB- 95 Assigned Warm Gears Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 294.8 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)