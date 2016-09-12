US STOCKS-Wall St retreats after S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Sep 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Non FB Fac A1 22500 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CP A1 7500 Reaffirmed Idl Explosives Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 740 Reaffirmed (SO) reduced from Rs. 99.00 crore K. L. Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 5 Notice of Withdrawal Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 750 Revised from A1 Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ Revised from (sub-limit) A1 Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A2+ Revised from (sub-limit) A1 Monica Garments Bk lines A4 64.1 Notice of Withdrawal Shree Krishna Paper Mills & ST Non FB Fac A4 140 Upgraded Industries Ltd Shree Sachidanand Industries ST Non Fund Based A4 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd -Overdraft* *Sub-limit of Cash Credit Sms Waluj Cetp Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 2 Upgraded from A4+ Sms Waluj Cetp Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A3 3 Upgraded from A4+ Sparsh Packagings Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 20 Notice of Withdrawal Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd STL/LC A2+ Rating watch removed Srl Ltd ST Non FB Fac* A1+ Rating watch removed *Interchangeable with cash credit facilities Urvesh Psyllium Industries Ltd Forward Cover A4 4.4 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- 4000 Assigned Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananda Vikatan Publishers Pvt LT- Fund Based BBB+ 90 Assigned Ltd facility Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd TL A+ 25000 Upgraded Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd External Commercial A+ Upgraded Borrowing Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd FB Fac A+ 5000 Upgraded Coastal Energen Pvt Ltd TL D 62960 Outstanding Coastal Energen Pvt Ltd CC D 8250 Assigned Coastal Energen Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 2080 Assigned Grah Avas Vikas Pvt Ltd Bk lines B /A4 102.3 Suspended ICED Desserts & Food Parlours LT, FBL - CC D Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd BB- ICED Desserts & Food Parlours LT, FBL - TL D 150 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd BB- IDL Explosives Ltd FBL BBB 100 Reaffirmed (SO) reduced from Rs. 15.00 crore IDL Explosives Ltd Fund Based & Non-FBL BBB 300 Reaffirmed (SO) IDL Explosives Ltd Fund Based & Non-FBL BBB- 300 Assigned /A3 IDL Explosives Ltd Proposed Limits BBB- 80 Upgraded /A3 K. L. Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 82 Withdrawn K. L. Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 37.5 Notice of Withdrawal Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd LT - FB Fac A 25590 Revised from A Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd LT - TL Fac A- 3660 Revised from A enhanced from 100 CR Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B 125 Reaffirmed Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 20 Reaffirmed Monica Garments Bk lines B 5.2 Withdrawn Samvardhana Motherson NCD Programme AA- 6000 Reaffirmed International Ltd Saraf Fab Trade Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+ /A4 100 Notice of Withdrawal Shree Krishna Paper Mills & LT FB Fac BB- 480 Upgraded Industries Ltd Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Cumulative Redeemable BB- 50 Upgraded Industries Ltd Preference Share Shree Navkar Tex Creations FB Limits B+ 100 Reaffirmed enhanced from 8.50 CR Shree Sachidanand Industries LT Fund Based - TL B 43 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Sachidanand Industries LT Fund Based - CC B 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Sachidanand Industries Unallocated Limit B /A4 52 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shreeji Autoworld Pvt Ltd CC Fac C 100 Suspended Sms Waluj Cetp Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 45 Upgraded from BB+ increased from Rs. 0.44 crore Sparsh Packagings Pvt Ltd TL BB- 6.2 Withdrawn Sparsh Packagings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 73.8 Outstanding /A4 Sri Padma Priya Finance Bk Fac B+ 115 Reaffirmed Corporation Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd CC A- 150 Rating watch removed SRL Ltd CC Fac A+ 240 Rating watch removed Swastik Aahar Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 60 Suspended Urvesh Psyllium Industries Ltd Stand by Limit 19 Assigned Urvesh Psyllium Industries Ltd CCH/PCH/FBP/FBD BB- 95 Assigned Warm Gears Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 294.8 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors