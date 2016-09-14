(Repeating to add additional ratings.)
Sep 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Al Gyas Exports Pvt Ltd FDBP/FUDBP/AFDBC A4 800 Reaffirmed
Al Gyas Exports Pvt Ltd Packing credit/PCFC A4 Reaffirmed
Al Gyas Exports Pvt Ltd FDBP A4 Reaffirmed
Al Gyas Exports Pvt Ltd FUDBP A4 Reaffirmed
Al Gyas Exports Pvt Ltd Direct bills A4 Reaffirmed
Al Gyas Exports Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee A4 50 Reaffirmed
Apm Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG A4 70 Reaffirmed
Cvs Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 7420 Reaffirmed
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd CP/ ST debt programme A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Jaylaxmi Poly Plast LOC A4 5 Assigned
Kamarli Steels Pvt Ltd ST Scale - Non Fund A4 200 Assigned
Based - Imp LC (upto
180 days)/
Inland LC (DP/DA-90 days)
(enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore)
Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd ST Interchangeable A2+ upgraded
Limits * from A2
Sublimit of Term Loan and Cash Credit facilities
New Faizan Foods export packing credit A4 22.5 Withdrawn
limit
New Faizan Foods credit exposure limit A4 2 Withdrawn
Pioneer Ceramic Industries Non Fund Based - BG A4; 7 Suspended
Renjin Construction NFBL A4 40 Assigned
Sas Infratech Pvt Ltd Weak Performance SP 4D - Assigned
Capability and Weak
Financial Strength
Sg International non fund based Bk A3 30 Suspended
Fac
U V Cotton & Oil Industries Non Fund Based - BG A4 2 Suspended
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd FD MAA 75.9 Upgraded
from MAA-
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs Provisional 2500 Assigned
Ltd A+(SO)
Amrapali Infrastructure Pvt. FBL D 500 Suspended
Ltd.
Amrapali Infrastructure Pvt. TL D 1030 Suspended
Ltd.
Amrapali Infrastructure Pvt. TL D 350 Suspended
Ltd.
Apm Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC B 85 Reaffirmed
Asir Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Asir Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed Fac BB- 7 Reaffirmed
Associated Insulation Company Bk Limits D 102.5 Suspended
B.R. Guar Gum Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 65 Reaffirmed
(increased from 5.50 CR)
B.R. Guar Gum Pvt Ltd FBL- TL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 1.00 CR)
B.R. Guar Gum Pvt Ltd LT/ST- Unallocated B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Limits / A4
Cholamandalam Investment & PTC Series A AAA 2498.5 Assigned
Finance Co. Ltd (SO)
Cholamandalam Investment & Second Loss Facility A(SO) 118.7 Assigned
Finance Co. Ltd
Cvs Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT FB limits B- 140 Revised from
B+
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD Programme AA 21433.3 Upgraded
from
AA-
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd TL AA 23480 Upgraded
from
AA-
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd FBL AA 4000 Upgraded
from
AA-
Damodar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd LT/ ST, BB- 35* Reaffirmed
interchangeable limits/ A4
Sublimit of long-term fund based facilities; fully interchangeable
Damodar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Durga Projects And LT fund proposed Fac BB 400 Suspended
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Electro Polychem Ltd LT, Fund Based BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Electro Polychem Ltd LT/ST Interchangeable BB- 30 Assigned
limits*
*Sub-limit of Long-term fund based facility
Future Corporate Resources Ltd LT CC facility BBB- 350 Assigned
Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL (Lease Rental A- 2313.2 Upgraded
Park Khed Pvt Ltd Discounting) from
BBB+
Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL (Lease A- 2620 Upgraded
Park Mahalunge Pvt Ltd Rental Discounting) from
BBB+
Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL (Lease A- 2313.2 Upgraded
Park Pune Pvt Ltd Rental Discounting) from
BBB+
Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL (Lease A- 2313.2 Upgraded
Park Pvt Ltd Rental Discounting) from
BBB+
Enhanced to Rs. 262.00 crore
Jaylaxmi Poly Plast CCL B+ 39.5 Assigned
Jaylaxmi Poly Plast Stand by Line of B+ 54.6 Assigned
Credit
Jaylaxmi Poly Plast Unallocated Limits B+ 0.9 Assigned
/ A4
Maa Sheetla Autowheels Pvt Ltd BK Fac BB- / 213.5 Suspended
A4
Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd FB limits A- 450 Withdrawn
/ A2+
Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd non-FBL A- 1100 Withdrawn
/ A2+
Manaksia Coated Metals & FB limits A- / 500 Withdrawn
Industries Ltd A2+
Manaksia Coated Metals & nonFBL A- / 850 Withdrawn
Industries Ltd A2+
Manaksia Industries Ltd FB limits A- / 550 Withdrawn
A2+
Manaksia Industries Ltd nonFBL A- / 285 Withdrawn
A2+
Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd TL A- 242.4 upgraded
from
BBB
Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL A- 300 upgraded
from
BBB
Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits A- 177.6 upgraded
from
BBB
My Gharonda Pvt Ltd LT/ST - fund BB- 1100 Suspended
based/non FB Fac / A4
Pioneer Ceramic Industries Fund Based - TL BB- 14 Suspended
Pioneer Ceramic Industries Fund Based - CC BB- 35 Suspended
Prathul Automobiles Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 132.1 Revised from
BB
Prathul Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 17.9 Revised from
BB
R.K. City Developers Pvt. Ltd. FB - CC Facility B+ 160 Assigned
R.K. City Developers Pvt. Ltd. FB - TL B+ 20 Assigned
Real Cotton Industries BK Fac BB- 128.5 Suspended
Reliable Exports (India) Pvt TL B 5750 Assigned
Ltd
Renjin Construction FBL B+ 32.5 Assigned
SF Dyes LT FB Limit - CC BB- 65 Reaffirmed
SF Dyes Unallocated limits BB- / 35 Reaffirmed
ICRA ]A4
SG International fund based Bk Fac BBB- 67.5 Suspended
Tara Chand Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FB limits BB 150 revised from
BB-
Tata Hitachi Construction Fund based / non-fund A+ 9000 Reaffirmed
Machinery Company Pvt Ltd based / A1
(inter-changeable) Fac
Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 13100 Assigned
U V Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based - TL B+ 13 Suspended
U V Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based - CC B+ 200 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)