(Repeating to add additional ratings.) Sep 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Gyas Exports Pvt Ltd FDBP/FUDBP/AFDBC A4 800 Reaffirmed Al Gyas Exports Pvt Ltd Packing credit/PCFC A4 Reaffirmed Al Gyas Exports Pvt Ltd FDBP A4 Reaffirmed Al Gyas Exports Pvt Ltd FUDBP A4 Reaffirmed Al Gyas Exports Pvt Ltd Direct bills A4 Reaffirmed Al Gyas Exports Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee A4 50 Reaffirmed Apm Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG A4 70 Reaffirmed Cvs Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 7420 Reaffirmed Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd CP/ ST debt programme A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Jaylaxmi Poly Plast LOC A4 5 Assigned Kamarli Steels Pvt Ltd ST Scale - Non Fund A4 200 Assigned Based - Imp LC (upto 180 days)/ Inland LC (DP/DA-90 days) (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd ST Interchangeable A2+ upgraded Limits * from A2 Sublimit of Term Loan and Cash Credit facilities New Faizan Foods export packing credit A4 22.5 Withdrawn limit New Faizan Foods credit exposure limit A4 2 Withdrawn Pioneer Ceramic Industries Non Fund Based - BG A4; 7 Suspended Renjin Construction NFBL A4 40 Assigned Sas Infratech Pvt Ltd Weak Performance SP 4D - Assigned Capability and Weak Financial Strength Sg International non fund based Bk A3 30 Suspended Fac U V Cotton & Oil Industries Non Fund Based - BG A4 2 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd FD MAA 75.9 Upgraded from MAA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs Provisional 2500 Assigned Ltd A+(SO) Amrapali Infrastructure Pvt. FBL D 500 Suspended Ltd. Amrapali Infrastructure Pvt. TL D 1030 Suspended Ltd. Amrapali Infrastructure Pvt. TL D 350 Suspended Ltd. Apm Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC B 85 Reaffirmed Asir Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 50 Reaffirmed Asir Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed Fac BB- 7 Reaffirmed Associated Insulation Company Bk Limits D 102.5 Suspended B.R. Guar Gum Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 65 Reaffirmed (increased from 5.50 CR) B.R. Guar Gum Pvt Ltd FBL- TL B+ 5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1.00 CR) B.R. Guar Gum Pvt Ltd LT/ST- Unallocated B+ 5 Reaffirmed Limits / A4 Cholamandalam Investment & PTC Series A AAA 2498.5 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd (SO) Cholamandalam Investment & Second Loss Facility A(SO) 118.7 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Cvs Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT FB limits B- 140 Revised from B+ Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD Programme AA 21433.3 Upgraded from AA- Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd TL AA 23480 Upgraded from AA- Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd FBL AA 4000 Upgraded from AA- Damodar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd LT/ ST, BB- 35* Reaffirmed interchangeable limits/ A4 Sublimit of long-term fund based facilities; fully interchangeable Damodar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based BB- 120 Reaffirmed Durga Projects And LT fund proposed Fac BB 400 Suspended Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Electro Polychem Ltd LT, Fund Based BB- 150 Reaffirmed Electro Polychem Ltd LT/ST Interchangeable BB- 30 Assigned limits* *Sub-limit of Long-term fund based facility Future Corporate Resources Ltd LT CC facility BBB- 350 Assigned Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL (Lease Rental A- 2313.2 Upgraded Park Khed Pvt Ltd Discounting) from BBB+ Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL (Lease A- 2620 Upgraded Park Mahalunge Pvt Ltd Rental Discounting) from BBB+ Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL (Lease A- 2313.2 Upgraded Park Pune Pvt Ltd Rental Discounting) from BBB+ Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL (Lease A- 2313.2 Upgraded Park Pvt Ltd Rental Discounting) from BBB+ Enhanced to Rs. 262.00 crore Jaylaxmi Poly Plast CCL B+ 39.5 Assigned Jaylaxmi Poly Plast Stand by Line of B+ 54.6 Assigned Credit Jaylaxmi Poly Plast Unallocated Limits B+ 0.9 Assigned / A4 Maa Sheetla Autowheels Pvt Ltd BK Fac BB- / 213.5 Suspended A4 Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd FB limits A- 450 Withdrawn / A2+ Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd non-FBL A- 1100 Withdrawn / A2+ Manaksia Coated Metals & FB limits A- / 500 Withdrawn Industries Ltd A2+ Manaksia Coated Metals & nonFBL A- / 850 Withdrawn Industries Ltd A2+ Manaksia Industries Ltd FB limits A- / 550 Withdrawn A2+ Manaksia Industries Ltd nonFBL A- / 285 Withdrawn A2+ Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd TL A- 242.4 upgraded from BBB Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL A- 300 upgraded from BBB Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits A- 177.6 upgraded from BBB My Gharonda Pvt Ltd LT/ST - fund BB- 1100 Suspended based/non FB Fac / A4 Pioneer Ceramic Industries Fund Based - TL BB- 14 Suspended Pioneer Ceramic Industries Fund Based - CC BB- 35 Suspended Prathul Automobiles Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 132.1 Revised from BB Prathul Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 17.9 Revised from BB R.K. City Developers Pvt. Ltd. FB - CC Facility B+ 160 Assigned R.K. City Developers Pvt. Ltd. FB - TL B+ 20 Assigned Real Cotton Industries BK Fac BB- 128.5 Suspended Reliable Exports (India) Pvt TL B 5750 Assigned Ltd Renjin Construction FBL B+ 32.5 Assigned SF Dyes LT FB Limit - CC BB- 65 Reaffirmed SF Dyes Unallocated limits BB- / 35 Reaffirmed ICRA ]A4 SG International fund based Bk Fac BBB- 67.5 Suspended Tara Chand Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FB limits BB 150 revised from BB- Tata Hitachi Construction Fund based / non-fund A+ 9000 Reaffirmed Machinery Company Pvt Ltd based / A1 (inter-changeable) Fac Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 13100 Assigned U V Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based - TL B+ 13 Suspended U V Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based - CC B+ 200 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.