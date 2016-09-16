Sep 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 14 & 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aajveto Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Fund Based - A4 - Assigned PC/FBP/FBD* Aajveto Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based - BG A4 45 Reaffirmed Ajax Fiori Engineering (India) NFBL A1+ 53.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Allahabad Bank CD Programme A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 250.9 Downgraded from A3+ Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 134.9 Downgraded from A3+ Challa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 150 Suspended Deccan Tobacco Company Packing credit A2 1000 Reaffirmed Dempo Shipbuilding & ST, fund based / A4 750 Reaffirmed Engineering Pvt Ltd non-fund based Sub-limits* * Rs. 75.0 crore short term fund based / non-fund based facilities are sub-limit of Rs.75.0 crore long term non-fund based limits Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 49.5 Reaffirmed Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd ST - non FB Fac A4 9 Reaffirmed Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd FBL towards Working A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Capital Margin Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 43270 Reaffirmed Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Proposed ST Limits A2+ 940 Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance ST Debt Programme A1+ 75000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd India Infradebt Ltd CP Programme A1+ 5000 Assigned K.K. Builders ST, Non Fund Based A4 146.5 Upgraded Facility from D Mahaprabhu Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC Fac A4 1 Suspended Mobis India Ltd ST FB Fac A1+ 2703.6 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd CP* A1+ 40000 Outstanding *CP programme has been carved out of the long term fund based facilities and total utilization of CP and ICD combined should not exceed the sanctioned limits for long term fund based facilities Paxal Corporation Fund Based-LOC A4 110 Reaffirmed Pvr Projects Ltd Non-Fund Based Bk Fac A4+ 500 Suspended Radix Industries (India) Ltd Non FBL A4 10 Revised from A4+ Rama Overseas Ltd FBL A4+ 325 Reaffirmed / Assigned Rama Overseas Ltd Non FBL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed / Assigned Rama Overseas Ltd Unallocated A4+ 0.6 Assigned Saanika Industries Pvt. Ltd ST: Non-FBL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed The Central Arecanut And Cocoa Non fund based A2+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Marketing And Processing working capital limit Co-Operative Ltd V Care Agritech Demand Loan A4 30 Reaffirmed V Care Agritech BG A4 5 Reaffirmed V Care Seeds Pvt Ltd Demand Loan A4 30 Reaffirmed V Care Seeds Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance Fixed Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aajveto Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL I B+ 173.4 Revised from B Aajveto Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL II B+ 17 Revised from B Aajveto Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 115 Revised from B Advance Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/A4 100 Suspended Afcons Infrastructure Ltd NCD AA 1000 Assigned Ajax Fiori Engineering (India) FBL AA- 161.4 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from A+ Amritsar Rice Land Non fund based / B+ 300 Suspended proposed Fac Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 17.4 Assigned BB+ Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 319.5 Assigned BBB Arqube Industries (India) Ltd FBL BB 200 Revised from BB+ Arqube Industries (India) Ltd Non FBL BB 15 Revised from BB+ Arqube Industries (India) Ltd Unallocated Limit BB 105 Revised from BB+ Arya Iron & Steel Company Pvt LT / ST Bk Fac BBB / 2130 Suspended Ltd A3+ Ashirvad Industries & Bk Limits B-/A4 115 Suspended Infrastructure Assetz Property And Homes Llp Proposed limits BBB 400 Withdrawn Avenues Pharmaceutical LT - Fund based BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Associates B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based-TL BBB 612.9 Reaffirmed B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 750 Reaffirmed B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd LT/ST-Unallocated BBB / 187.1 Reaffirmed A3+ Balaji Electrosteels Ltd CC D 180 Suspended Balaji Electrosteels Ltd Corporate TL D 42.5 Suspended Balaji Electrosteels Ltd Car loan Fac D 0.5 Suspended Balaji Electrosteels Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac D 90 Suspended Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 600 Downgraded from BBB- Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 146.2 Downgraded from BBB- Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BBB- 20.5 Downgraded from BBB- Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 300 Downgraded from BBB Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 195.5 Downgraded from BBB Bharat Road Carrier Pvt Ltd Line of credit BB- 120 Suspended Cachar Roller Flour Mills Ltd CC B+ 54 Suspended Cachar Roller Flour Mills Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 6 Suspended Challa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 80 Suspended Challa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ / 30 Suspended A4 D Nitin & Company Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 1495 Reaffirmed Dempo Shipbuilding & LT, FB limits B 80 Downgraded Engineering Pvt Ltd from B+ Dempo Shipbuilding & LT, non-FBL B 750 Downgraded Engineering Pvt Ltd from B+ Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B+ 30 Reaffirmed Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd LT - unallocated B+ 1 Reaffirmed French Motor Car Co. Ltd. Fund Based- CC BB- 145 Assigned French Motor Car Co. Ltd. Unallocated Limits BB- / 5 Assigned A4 Ganapati Motors LT rating BB- 75 Suspended Ganapati Motors Inventory funding Fac BB- 210 Suspended Gmr Sports Pvt Ltd FB limits D 450 Revised from BB+ Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd TL A- 49870 Upgraded from BBB+ Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT FBL A- 3500 Upgraded from BBB+ Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT NFBL A- 2000 Assigned Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Issuer Rating IrA- - Upgraded from IrBBB+ Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 953767 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs1 AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Subordinated Debt AAA 59750 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Programme Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 505451 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Bk Lines AAA 35000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (Stable) / A1+ Housing Development Finance Issuer Rating IrAAA - Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd India Infradebt Ltd NCD Programme AAA 50000 Reaffirmed India Infradebt Ltd Subordinated Debt AAA 1600 Reaffirmed Programme Jai Giriraj Rice And Agro FB Fac B+ 186.7 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd K.K. Builders LT, TL B+ 73.5 Upgraded from D K.K. Builders LT, FB Fac B+ 230 Upgraded from D K.K. Leisures & Tourism LT, TL B- 120 Upgraded International Pvt Ltd from D K.K. Mohandas Bk Fac D 50 Suspended Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd NCDs AAA 1200 Reaffirmed Krishna Infrastructure Bk Fac D 143.7 Suspended Ksk Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd TL C 4510 Revised from BB Landcraft Developers Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 620 Revised from BB Landcraft Developers Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BB+ 2000 Revised from BB Landcraft Developers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 30 Revised from BB M/S. Kssb Hi-Tech Rice LT - TL BB- 22.6 Reaffirmed Industries M/S. Kssb Hi-Tech Rice LT - FB Fac BB- 100 Reaffirmed Industries M/S. Kssb Hi-Tech Rice LT - Proposed Fac BB- 27.4 Reaffirmed Industries Mahaprabhu Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL B 18.1 Suspended Mahaprabhu Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac B/A4 0.9 Suspended Mobis India Ltd TL Fac A+ 924.2 Reaffirmed Mobis India Ltd TL Fac AA- 2455.1 Reaffirmed Mohan Breeding Farm Bk Fac ICRA]BB+ 170 Suspended National Fertilizers Ltd FB, LT Fac AA 40000 Outstanding National Fertilizers Ltd NCD Program AA 401.6 Outstanding National Fertilizers Ltd TL AA 16003.9 Outstanding National Fertilizers Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST Fac AA 13250 Outstanding Niit Institute Of Information FB Bk Fac: Term-loans BBB- 1800 Assigned Technology Nvt Quality Lifestyle Projects LT Scale - Fund Based BB+ 150 Upgraded Pvt Ltd / CC from BB Orma Marble Palace Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 80 Suspended Paxal Corporation Fund Based-CC B 80 Reaffirmed Pratap Polysacks Ltd Line of credit BB/A4 180.6 Suspended Pratham Motors Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Pratham Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - LT BB+ 650 Reaffirmed Pvr Projects Ltd CC BB+ 100 Suspended Radix Industries (India) Ltd FBL BB 130 Revised from BB+ Radix Industries (India) Ltd Unallocated Limit BB/A4 160 Revised from BB+/A4+ Raigarh Champa Rail TL C 9900 Revised from Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BB Ramdev Sugars Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Proposed BB 209.9 Suspended Fac Reliance Capital Ltd PTC Series A AAA 1519.3 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A AAA 655 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A AAA 500.8 Reaffirmed Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Corporate AAmfs - Assigned Management Ltd Bond Fund Repco Micro Finance Ltd Bk Fac BBB 120 Upgraded from BBB- Resolution Enterprises CC BB- 70 Assigned Resolution Enterprises Unallocated BB- 30 Assigned Revashankar Gems Ltd FBL BB 450 Suspended Riddhi Siddhi Cotton Ginning CC D 200 Revised from And Pressing Pvt Ltd B+ Saanika Industries Pvt. Ltd LT: FBL BB+ 412 Reaffirmed Saanika Industries Pvt. Ltd LT: TL BB+ 45.1 Reaffirmed Sbi General Insurance Co. Ltd CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed Senthil Energy Pvt Ltd LT LOC B 20 Withdrawn Shri Ji Traders FB Fac B+ 70 Suspended Shri Ji Traders FB Fac B+ 70 Suspended Sree Arulmani Exports LT- TL B 43.2 Reaffirmed Sree Arulmani Exports LT - FB Fac B 32.5 Reaffirmed Sree Arulmani Exports LT Unallocated limits B 24.3 Reaffirmed Sri Ramakrishna Textiles LT- TL B 43.2 Reaffirmed Sri Ramakrishna Textiles LT - Fund based B 32.5 Reaffirmed facility Sri Ramakrishna Textiles LT - Unallocated B 24.3 Reaffirmed limits Sri Venkateswara Fertilizers TL limits B 119.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateswara Fertilizers CC limits B 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateswara Fertilizers BG limits B 2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateswara Fertilizers Unallocated limits B/A4 58.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Star Alloys & Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 57.5 Suspended Star Alloys & Chemicals Pvt Ltd Untied Limit B+/A4 12.5 Suspended The Central Arecanut And Cocoa Fund based working A- 2000 Reaffirmed Marketing And Processing capital limit Co-Operative Ltd Thomas Cook (India) Ltd NCD Programme AA 2000 Reaffirmed Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Redeemable Preference AA- 1250 Reaffirmed Share Programme Trupti Automotives TL BB- 17.2 Suspended Trupti Automotives CC BB- 50 Suspended Trupti Automotives Unallocated Limits BB- 7.8 Suspended Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 1635.5 Assigned A+ Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 89.9 Assigned BBB+ V Care Agritech CC B 30 Reaffirmed V Care Agritech Unallocated limits B/A4 15 Reaffirmed V Care Seeds Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed V Care Seeds Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+/A4 10 Reaffirmed Vidya Sanskaar Educational And LT-Fund Based-TL B+ 56.9 Assigned Charitable Trust Vidya Sanskaar Educational And LT-Unallocated B+ 1.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)