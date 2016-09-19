Sep 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 16, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain NFBL A4+ 5 Revised from
Trust A3
Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd BG* A3 2 Assigned
Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd LOC* A3 8.9 Assigned
C.V. Spinners Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 22 Suspended
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 12000 Assigned
Programme
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 35000 Assigned
Programme
India Infoline Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 5000 Assigned
Programme
Murugappa Holdings Ltd ST, CP Programme A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Shriji Polymers India Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A2+ 190 Upgraded
from A2
Solid Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt BG A4+ 9 Suspended
Ltd
Sri Bhagawan Timbers FB Fac A4 70 Suspended
Taal Tech India Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility A4 60 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Air India Ltd Series 1 NCDs AAA 40000 Reaffirmed
Air India Ltd Series 2 NCDs AAA 15000 Reaffirmed
Ascend Telecom Infrastructure FB Fac BBB- 5930 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from
BB+
Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain FBL BB+ 697.8 Revised from
Trust BBB-
Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 33.6 Assigned
Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 87.5 Assigned
C.V. Spinners Pvt Ltd TL B+ 18 Suspended
C.V. Spinners Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 30 Suspended
Guru Nanak Education Trust FB Fac D 80 Suspended
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd Market Linked PP-MLD 2500 Assigned
Debenture Programme AA
Kalyani Techpark Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB+ 1929.8 Reaffirmed
Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 AA 485.5 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 AA 20.2 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 8.9 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB- 30.3 Assigned
Mangla Sons Bk Fac BB+ 350 Suspended
Mohan Enterprises LT - TL BBB 5645.1 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Naba Diganta Water Management Fund Based Bk Limits BBB+ 178 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Naba Diganta Water Management Non-Fund Based Bk BBB+ 32 Reaffirmed
Ltd Limits
Poppys Hotel Pvt Ltd LT Ratings B+ 150 Suspended
Pratham Motors Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 3.25 Cr)
Pratham Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - LT BB+ 650 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 45 Cr)
Prestige Habitat Ventures Proposed Bk Lines Provisional 7000 Withdrawn
A+
Shree Gopinathji Agencies TL BB+ 212.5 Suspended
Shree Gopinathji Agencies CC BB+ 127.5 Suspended
Shriji Polymers India Ltd FB, LT Fac A- 590 Upgraded
from
BBB+
Solid Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt TL BB+ 9.7 Suspended
Ltd
Solid Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt CC BB+ 55 Suspended
Ltd
Sree Kaderi Ambal Mills Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility D 217.5 Suspended
Sree Kaderi Ambal Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 52.5 Suspended
Sri Bhagawan Timbers FB Fac B+ 35 Suspended
Sudhir Power Ltd FB limits AA- 250 Assigned
Sudhir Power Ltd Non-FBL # AA-/ 4790 Reaffirmed
A1+
Sudhir Power Projects Ltd Non-FB limits # AA- / 1810 Reaffirmed
A1+
# sub limit of Rs.28 crore for fund-based facilities
Sudhir Sales And Services Ltd Non-FBL AA-/ 100 Assigned
A1+
Sudhir Sales And Services Ltd Unallocated limits AA-/ 100 Assigned
A1+
Sudhir Transformers Ltd Non-FBL # AA-/ 440 Reaffirmed
A1+
Sunborne Energy Gujarat One TL A- 1280 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from
BBB+
(reduced from Rs 142.0 crore)
Sunborne Energy Gujarat One Unallocated A- - Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from
BBB+
(reduced from Rs 8.0 crore)
Sunborne Energy Rajasthan TL BBB- 368 Upgraded
Solar Pvt Ltd from
BB+
(reduced from Rs 38.0 crore)
Sunborne Energy Rajasthan Unallocated BBB- 12 Upgraded
Solar Pvt Ltd from
BB+
Surya Foods CC B 50 Reaffirmed
Surya Foods TL B 25 Reaffirmed
Surya Foods Unallocated B 25 Reaffirmed
Taal Tech India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BB- 16 Suspended
Tata Capital Financial NCD AA+ 7280 Assigned
Services Ltd
Total Environment Living Proposed Limits BB 1750 Withdrawn
Spaces Pvt Ltd
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 A+ 11.8 Revised from
Ltd BBB+
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A A+ 492.8 Revised from
Ltd A
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A A+ 7160 Revised from
Ltd A
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 AA 542.5 Revised from
Ltd A
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A AA- 779.3 Revised from
Ltd A-
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 AA- 16.8 Revised from
Ltd A-
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A AA- 295.4 Revised from
Ltd A
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 AA- 607.8 Revised from
Ltd AA
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 AA+ 500 Revised from
Ltd A+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
