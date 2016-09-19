Sep 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain NFBL A4+ 5 Revised from Trust A3 Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd BG* A3 2 Assigned Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd LOC* A3 8.9 Assigned C.V. Spinners Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 22 Suspended IIFL Facilities Services Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 12000 Assigned Programme IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 35000 Assigned Programme India Infoline Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 5000 Assigned Programme Murugappa Holdings Ltd ST, CP Programme A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Shriji Polymers India Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A2+ 190 Upgraded from A2 Solid Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt BG A4+ 9 Suspended Ltd Sri Bhagawan Timbers FB Fac A4 70 Suspended Taal Tech India Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility A4 60 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air India Ltd Series 1 NCDs AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Air India Ltd Series 2 NCDs AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Ascend Telecom Infrastructure FB Fac BBB- 5930 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB+ Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain FBL BB+ 697.8 Revised from Trust BBB- Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 33.6 Assigned Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 87.5 Assigned C.V. Spinners Pvt Ltd TL B+ 18 Suspended C.V. Spinners Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 30 Suspended Guru Nanak Education Trust FB Fac D 80 Suspended IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd Market Linked PP-MLD 2500 Assigned Debenture Programme AA Kalyani Techpark Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB+ 1929.8 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 AA 485.5 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 AA 20.2 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 8.9 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB- 30.3 Assigned Mangla Sons Bk Fac BB+ 350 Suspended Mohan Enterprises LT - TL BBB 5645.1 Upgraded from BBB- Naba Diganta Water Management Fund Based Bk Limits BBB+ 178 Reaffirmed Ltd Naba Diganta Water Management Non-Fund Based Bk BBB+ 32 Reaffirmed Ltd Limits Poppys Hotel Pvt Ltd LT Ratings B+ 150 Suspended Pratham Motors Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.25 Cr) Pratham Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - LT BB+ 650 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 45 Cr) Prestige Habitat Ventures Proposed Bk Lines Provisional 7000 Withdrawn A+ Shree Gopinathji Agencies TL BB+ 212.5 Suspended Shree Gopinathji Agencies CC BB+ 127.5 Suspended Shriji Polymers India Ltd FB, LT Fac A- 590 Upgraded from BBB+ Solid Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt TL BB+ 9.7 Suspended Ltd Solid Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt CC BB+ 55 Suspended Ltd Sree Kaderi Ambal Mills Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility D 217.5 Suspended Sree Kaderi Ambal Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 52.5 Suspended Sri Bhagawan Timbers FB Fac B+ 35 Suspended Sudhir Power Ltd FB limits AA- 250 Assigned Sudhir Power Ltd Non-FBL # AA-/ 4790 Reaffirmed A1+ Sudhir Power Projects Ltd Non-FB limits # AA- / 1810 Reaffirmed A1+ # sub limit of Rs.28 crore for fund-based facilities Sudhir Sales And Services Ltd Non-FBL AA-/ 100 Assigned A1+ Sudhir Sales And Services Ltd Unallocated limits AA-/ 100 Assigned A1+ Sudhir Transformers Ltd Non-FBL # AA-/ 440 Reaffirmed A1+ Sunborne Energy Gujarat One TL A- 1280 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB+ (reduced from Rs 142.0 crore) Sunborne Energy Gujarat One Unallocated A- - Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB+ (reduced from Rs 8.0 crore) Sunborne Energy Rajasthan TL BBB- 368 Upgraded Solar Pvt Ltd from BB+ (reduced from Rs 38.0 crore) Sunborne Energy Rajasthan Unallocated BBB- 12 Upgraded Solar Pvt Ltd from BB+ Surya Foods CC B 50 Reaffirmed Surya Foods TL B 25 Reaffirmed Surya Foods Unallocated B 25 Reaffirmed Taal Tech India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BB- 16 Suspended Tata Capital Financial NCD AA+ 7280 Assigned Services Ltd Total Environment Living Proposed Limits BB 1750 Withdrawn Spaces Pvt Ltd Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 A+ 11.8 Revised from Ltd BBB+ Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A A+ 492.8 Revised from Ltd A Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A A+ 7160 Revised from Ltd A Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 AA 542.5 Revised from Ltd A Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A AA- 779.3 Revised from Ltd A- Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 AA- 16.8 Revised from Ltd A- Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A AA- 295.4 Revised from Ltd A Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 AA- 607.8 Revised from Ltd AA Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 AA+ 500 Revised from Ltd A+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.