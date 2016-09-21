Sep 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based A4 370 Reaffirmed Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund Based A4 3 Reaffirmed Anondita Healthcare Bk Fac A4 15 Suspended Aryan Enterprise LOC A4+ 400 Assigned Deepak Singal Engineers And Bk Fac A4 80 Suspended Builders Pvt Ltd Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A1 300 Reaffirmed Innova Rubbers Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based Bk A3 5 Suspended Fac Lakhotia Transport Co. Pvt. Non-FBL - BG/SLC/ULC A4+ Reaffirmed Ltd. *sub-limit of the cash credit facility Naturefresh Industries Ltd BG A4+ 7.7 Assigned Vibrant Processors Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 14.8 Reaffirmed Warren Tea Ltd Non-FBL A1 26.4 Downgraded from A1+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaron Helmets Pvt Ltd FBL B- 64.3 Suspended Adarsh Realty And Hotels Pvt Bk Fac BB 5327 Suspended Ltd Airwave International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 100 Suspended Akarshak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 4357.6 Suspended Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB- 40.1 Revised from BB Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based BB- 100 Revised from BB Anam Polymer Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 100 Suspended Anondita Healthcare Bk Fac B+ 85 Suspended Avadh Buildcon LT FB - Term B+ 50 Reaffirmed Basant City Centre Mall Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based- TL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Bharatiyam Foods And Beverages FBL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bharatiyam Foods And Beverages TL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt LT Bk Fac BBB- 520 upgraded Ltd from BB+ Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt NCDs BBB- 230 upgraded Ltd from BB+ Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Subordinated NCDs BBB- 50 upgraded Ltd from BB+ Choudhary Gums & Derivatives CC Fac B 145 Assigned D K Continental Proposed Unallocated BB+ / 250 Assigned Limits A4+ Deepak Singal Engineers And Bk lines B 80 Suspended Builders Pvt Ltd Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd LT FBL A+ 200 Reaffirmed Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd LT- Proposed A+ 300 Reaffirmed Hotel Airport Kohinoor Pvt Ltd TL facility D 150 withdrawn Iifl Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed MAR-12 (SO) Iifl Mortgage Trust March 2014 PTC AAA Reaffirmed (SO) India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A AAA Reaffirmed Ltd - Elite Mortgage Hl Trust (SO) JUNE 2016 India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A AAA Reaffirmed Ltd - Elite Mortgage Lap Trust (SO) JUNE 2016 Indian Express Newspapers LT -TL A+ 4800 Assigned (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Innova Rubbers Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BBB- 435 Suspended capital Fac Innova Rubbers Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated BBB- 60 Suspended amount /A3 JD Overseas Proposed Unallocated BB+ / 250 Assigned Limits A4+ Karan Rice Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 150 Suspended Kissan Rice Mill FB Fac B+ 177.7 Suspended Kohinoor Ctnl Infrastructure TL facility D 12310 Suspended Co. Ltd Kohinoor Planet Construction TL facility D 3500 Suspended Pvt Ltd Kohinoor Planet Construction non-FBL D 10 Suspended Pvt Ltd Kohinoor Technologies Pvt TL facility B- 350 Withdrawn Limtied Krishna Tuff Pvt Ltd TL B 43.2 Reaffirmed Krishna Tuff Pvt Ltd CC B 15 Reaffirmed Krishna Tuff Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 11.8 Reaffirmed Lakhotia Transport Co. Pvt. FBL - CC BB+ 330 Reaffirmed Ltd. M/S Adarsh Developers Bk Fac BBB- 6332 Suspended Malwa Automobiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 186 Suspended Naturefresh Industries Ltd TL BB+ 50.7 Assigned Naturefresh Industries Ltd Working Capital BB+ 40 Assigned Naturefresh Industries Ltd Proposed Unallocated BB+/ 81.6 Assigned Limits A4+ Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 834.2 Suspended Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd non FB Fac D 20 Suspended Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd unallocated limit D 295.8 Suspended Rajaram Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT- CC BB- 120 Reaffirmed S.M. Corporation Proposed Unallocated BB+ 400 Assigned Limits Sagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd unallocated credit BB- / 350 Suspended facility A4 Shree Murugan Flour Mills Pvt LT- CC BB- 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Sky Line Infra Heights Pvt Ltd Bk lines B 200 Suspended Standard Chartered Bank Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed -Mortgage Loan Pool 2007- III (SO) Standard Chartered Bank Ltd Acquirer Payouts AAA Reaffirmed -Mortgage Loan Pool (SO) Trust August 2008 Standard Chartered Bank Ltd Acquirer Payouts AAA Reaffirmed -Mortgage Loan Pool Trust June (SO) 2008 Standard Chartered Bank Ltd Acquirer Payouts AAA Reaffirmed -Mortgage Loan Pool (SO) Trust March 2008 Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 1000 Withdrawn Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 5000 Withdrawn Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 5000 Withdrawn Vaibhav Enterprises FBL D 210 Suspended Vibrant Processors Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 111.6 Reaffirmed Vibrant Processors Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit BB- / 35.1 Reaffirmed A4 Warren Tea Ltd FBL A 140 Downgraded from A+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.