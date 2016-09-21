Sep 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 20, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based A4 370 Reaffirmed
Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund Based A4 3 Reaffirmed
Anondita Healthcare Bk Fac A4 15 Suspended
Aryan Enterprise LOC A4+ 400 Assigned
Deepak Singal Engineers And Bk Fac A4 80 Suspended
Builders Pvt Ltd
Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A1 300 Reaffirmed
Innova Rubbers Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based Bk A3 5 Suspended
Fac
Lakhotia Transport Co. Pvt. Non-FBL - BG/SLC/ULC A4+ Reaffirmed
Ltd.
*sub-limit of the cash credit facility
Naturefresh Industries Ltd BG A4+ 7.7 Assigned
Vibrant Processors Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 14.8 Reaffirmed
Warren Tea Ltd Non-FBL A1 26.4 Downgraded
from
A1+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aaron Helmets Pvt Ltd FBL B- 64.3 Suspended
Adarsh Realty And Hotels Pvt Bk Fac BB 5327 Suspended
Ltd
Airwave International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 100 Suspended
Akarshak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 4357.6 Suspended
Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB- 40.1 Revised from
BB
Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based BB- 100 Revised from
BB
Anam Polymer Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 100 Suspended
Anondita Healthcare Bk Fac B+ 85 Suspended
Avadh Buildcon LT FB - Term B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Basant City Centre Mall Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based- TL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Bharatiyam Foods And Beverages FBL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Bharatiyam Foods And Beverages TL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt LT Bk Fac BBB- 520 upgraded
Ltd from
BB+
Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt NCDs BBB- 230 upgraded
Ltd from
BB+
Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Subordinated NCDs BBB- 50 upgraded
Ltd from
BB+
Choudhary Gums & Derivatives CC Fac B 145 Assigned
D K Continental Proposed Unallocated BB+ / 250 Assigned
Limits A4+
Deepak Singal Engineers And Bk lines B 80 Suspended
Builders Pvt Ltd
Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd LT FBL A+ 200 Reaffirmed
Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd LT- Proposed A+ 300 Reaffirmed
Hotel Airport Kohinoor Pvt Ltd TL facility D 150 withdrawn
Iifl Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed
MAR-12 (SO)
Iifl Mortgage Trust March 2014 PTC AAA Reaffirmed
(SO)
India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A AAA Reaffirmed
Ltd - Elite Mortgage Hl Trust (SO)
JUNE 2016
India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A AAA Reaffirmed
Ltd - Elite Mortgage Lap Trust (SO)
JUNE 2016
Indian Express Newspapers LT -TL A+ 4800 Assigned
(Mumbai) Pvt Ltd
Innova Rubbers Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BBB- 435 Suspended
capital Fac
Innova Rubbers Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated BBB- 60 Suspended
amount /A3
JD Overseas Proposed Unallocated BB+ / 250 Assigned
Limits A4+
Karan Rice Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 150 Suspended
Kissan Rice Mill FB Fac B+ 177.7 Suspended
Kohinoor Ctnl Infrastructure TL facility D 12310 Suspended
Co. Ltd
Kohinoor Planet Construction TL facility D 3500 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Kohinoor Planet Construction non-FBL D 10 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Kohinoor Technologies Pvt TL facility B- 350 Withdrawn
Limtied
Krishna Tuff Pvt Ltd TL B 43.2 Reaffirmed
Krishna Tuff Pvt Ltd CC B 15 Reaffirmed
Krishna Tuff Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 11.8 Reaffirmed
Lakhotia Transport Co. Pvt. FBL - CC BB+ 330 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
M/S Adarsh Developers Bk Fac BBB- 6332 Suspended
Malwa Automobiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 186 Suspended
Naturefresh Industries Ltd TL BB+ 50.7 Assigned
Naturefresh Industries Ltd Working Capital BB+ 40 Assigned
Naturefresh Industries Ltd Proposed Unallocated BB+/ 81.6 Assigned
Limits A4+
Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 834.2 Suspended
Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd non FB Fac D 20 Suspended
Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd unallocated limit D 295.8 Suspended
Rajaram Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT- CC BB- 120 Reaffirmed
S.M. Corporation Proposed Unallocated BB+ 400 Assigned
Limits
Sagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd unallocated credit BB- / 350 Suspended
facility A4
Shree Murugan Flour Mills Pvt LT- CC BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sky Line Infra Heights Pvt Ltd Bk lines B 200 Suspended
Standard Chartered Bank Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed
-Mortgage Loan Pool 2007- III (SO)
Standard Chartered Bank Ltd Acquirer Payouts AAA Reaffirmed
-Mortgage Loan Pool (SO)
Trust August 2008
Standard Chartered Bank Ltd Acquirer Payouts AAA Reaffirmed
-Mortgage Loan Pool Trust June (SO)
2008
Standard Chartered Bank Ltd Acquirer Payouts AAA Reaffirmed
-Mortgage Loan Pool (SO)
Trust March 2008
Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 1000 Withdrawn
Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 5000 Withdrawn
Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 5000 Withdrawn
Vaibhav Enterprises FBL D 210 Suspended
Vibrant Processors Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 111.6 Reaffirmed
Vibrant Processors Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit BB- / 35.1 Reaffirmed
A4
Warren Tea Ltd FBL A 140 Downgraded
from A+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
