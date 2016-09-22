Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam & Coal Resources Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A3+ 850 Downgraded facility from A2 Aspire Home Finance CP Programme A1+ 7000 Assigned Corporation Ltd (enhanced from 500 Cr) Beml Ltd Non-FB Fac - LC A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain NFBL A4+ 5 Outstanding Trust Hafele India Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A1 550 Assigned Hafele India Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1 50 Assigned Hafele India Pvt Ltd Interchangeable Bk A1 Assigned Fac* *Sub limits of bank facilities Hasham Investment And Trading CP Programme A1+ 10000 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 500 Cr) Hemang Resources Ltd ST non FB A4 770 Reaffirmed Hemang Resources Ltd ST - proposed A4 1047.2 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 104.52 crore) J.R. Metal Chennai Ltd ST, Non-fund Based A4 290 Reaffirmed Livanto Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. BG A4 15 Reaffirmed Mohan Spintex Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 117.4 Assigned Mutual Industries Ltd CP (CP) Programme A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Nahar Industrial Enterprises ST non FB A1 750 Upgraded Ltd from A2+ Oriental South Delhi Hotels ST working capital Fac A4+ 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Oriental South Delhi Hotels ST unallocated Fac A4+ 12.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Renerso Technologies Pvt Ltd Solar projects SP3C Assigned Satnam Psyllium Industries Export Packing Credit A4 100 Assigned Zon Tech Pvt Ltd Solar projects SP3C Assigned Zuri Hospitality Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac D 40 Suspended Zuri Hospitality Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac D 7.5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam & Coal Resources Pvt Ltd LT fund based / ST BBB/ 100 Downgraded non-fund based A3+ from interchangeable facility BBB+/ A2 Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCDs A(SO) 75 Upgraded from A- (SO) Annapurna Microfinance Pvt. Ltd NCDs A(SO) 108.3 Revised from A- (SO) Aspire Home Finance NCD Programme AA- 5000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Beml Ltd FB Fac A+ 10000 Reaffirmed Beml Ltd Non-FB Fac - BG A+ 12000 Reaffirmed Beml Ltd NCD A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain FBL BB+ 697.8 Outstanding Trust Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain FBL BB+ 120 Assigned Trust Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain Proposed Limits BB+ 7.2 Assigned Trust Delhi International Airport Rupee TL AA- 8000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Delhi International Airport CC Limits AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Delhi International Airport NFBL AA- 490 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Delhi International Airport DSRA BG AA-/ 900 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A1+ Delhi International Airport Unallocated Limits AA-/ 46610 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A1+ Future Financial Servicess Pvt NCDs A(SO) 135.4 Revised from Ltd A-(SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd NCDs A(SO) 135.4 Revised from A-(SO) Hafele India Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac A 150 Assigned Hafele India Pvt Ltd LT/ST, FB Fac A / 250 Assigned A1 Hemang Resources Ltd LT FB B 120 Reaffirmed Hemang Resources Ltd LT non FB B 62.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 6.48 crore) Intrepid Finance And Leasing NCDs A (SO) 40 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from A-(SO) Intrepid Finance And Leasing NCDs A (SO) 54.2 Revised from Pvt Ltd A-(SO) J.R. Metal Chennai Ltd LT, TL BB- 90.8 Upgraded from B+ J.R. Metal Chennai Ltd LT, Fund Based BB- 50 Upgraded from B+ J.R. Metal Chennai Ltd LT, Proposed BB- 9.2 Upgraded from B+ Janaadhar (India) Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB- 300 Assigned Light Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCDs A(SO) 37.5 Upgraded from A-(SO) Livanto Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. TL BB- 55.2 Reaffirmed Livanto Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. CC Limit BB- 35 Reaffirmed Mohan Spintex Pvt Ltd TL BBB 2192.6 Assigned Mohan Spintex Pvt Ltd CC BBB 1050 Assigned Mpower Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs A(SO) 37.5 Upgraded from A-(SO) Nahar Industrial Enterprises LT FB * A 13960 Upgraded Ltd from A- *includes unallocated amount of Rs. 364.19 crore (increased from Rs. 166.74 crore) Oriental South Delhi Hotels TL BB+ 437.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pac Bio Fungbact Pvt Ltd LT FBL- CC D 50 Suspended Pac Bio Fungbact Pvt Ltd LT FBL -TL D 56.8 Suspended Pac Bio Fungbact Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit D 26.8 Suspended Pm Cars Pvt Ltd TL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 2.95 crore) Pm Cars Pvt Ltd CC B+ 110.5 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 8.05 crore) Pm Cars Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 17 Reaffirmed Raas Affordable Housing LT Bk Lines BBB 500 Reaffirmed Finance (India) Ltd Refratherm International Pvt LT Bk Fac B+ 300 Suspended Ltd Rkc Infrabuilt (Savli-Halol) TL BB+ 366 Revised from Road Project Pvt Ltd BBB Rkc Infrabuilt TL BB+ 363 Revised from (Tarapur-Khambhat) Road BBB Project Pvt Ltd Saija Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs A (SO) 40 Upgraded from A-(SO) Sapphire Trust June 2016 PTC Series A1 A- 570.9 Assigned (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs A (SO) 150 Upgraded from A-(SO) Satnam Psyllium Industries CC BB- 30 Assigned Satnam Psyllium Industries Stand by Limit BB- 20 Assigned Sbi Cards And Payment Services LT - Bonds/NCD/LTD AAA 2000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sbi Cards And Payment Services Bank lines/CP AAA/ 85000 Assigned Pvt Ltd A1+ (enhanced from Rs. 7,000 Crore) Speciality Restaurants Ltd LT/ ST, FB/Non FB Fac A+/ 1000 Reaffirmed A1 Sri Venkateswara Rice Mill FB - CC B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Rice Mill FB - TL B+ 4.7 Reaffirmed (revised from 0.74 Cr) Sri Venkateswara Rice Mill Unallocated limits B+ 2.8 Reaffirmed (revised from 0.01 Cr) Sterling Mac Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 102 Suspended Sterling Mac Hotels Pvt Ltd proposed limits BB- 68 Suspended Sv Creditline Pvt Ltd NCDs A(SO) 100 Upgraded from A-(SO) United Composheets Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B 60 Reaffirmed Visual Percept Solar projects TL A 2310 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Zeba Agro Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 135 Suspended Zuri Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 467.3 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.