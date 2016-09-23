Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Canfin Homes Ltd CP Programme A1+ 35000 Assigned
Export Import Bank Of India ST Debt Programme A1+ 153972.5Reaffirmed
Jhaveri Securities Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 300 Suspended
Fac
L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 850 Reaffirmed
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd ST non FB A1+ 176 Reaffirmed
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Planetcast Media Services Ltd ST NFBL (BG/LC) A1 260 Outstanding
Rashtriya Seva Samithi MFI Grading M3+ Assigned
Rockwool India Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based A4+ 60 Assigned
Rockwool India Pvt Ltd ST - Non fund based A4+ 10 Assigned
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd CP Programme A1+ 500 Assigned
(SO)
Super Psyllium Export Packing Credit A4 80 Assigned
Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 60 Suspended
Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 2 Suspended
Credit Exposure Limit
Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 Suspended
Project Related LC
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Export Import Bank Of India Fixed Deposits MAAA Reaffirmed
Programme
L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd FD Programme MAA- 400 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Benny Products Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 55 Reaffirmed
Benny Products Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed BB 145 Reaffirmed
Eastmade Spices & Herbs Pvt Ltd PC cum FBP/FBD B 37.5 Assigned
Eastmade Spices & Herbs Pvt Ltd TL B 55 Assigned
Electronica Finance Ltd -Mse PTC Series A AAA Rating
Loan Pool Trust IV(Mse Pool Iv) (SO) Revised
from
AA-(SO)
Electronica Finance Ltd -MSE PTC Series A A+(SO) Rating
Loan Pool Trust IX(Mse Pool Ix) revised
from
A(SO)
Electronica Finance Ltd MSE PTC Series A AAA Rating
Loan Pool Trust V(Mse Pool V) (SO) revised
From
A+(SO)
Electronica Finance Ltd -MSE PTC Series A AA+ Rating
Loan Pool Trust VI(Mse Pool (SO) revised
Vi) from
A+(SO)
Electronica Finance Ltd -MSE PTC Series A AA Rating
Loan Pool Trust VII (Mse Pool (SO) revised
Vii) from
A+(SO)
Electronica Finance Ltd -MSE PTC Series A AA- Rating
Loan Pool Trust VIII(Mse Pool (SO) Revised from
VIII) A(SO)
Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds Programme AAA 363649 Reaffirmed
Export Import Bank Of India Bk Lines AAA 30000 Reaffirmed
Export Import Bank Of India Certificates of AAA 153972.5Reaffirmed
Deposit Programme / A1+
Jhaveri Securities Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 460 Suspended
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd NCD AAA 3000 Assigned
(SO)
L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd TL AA- 915.3 Reaffirmed
L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd FB Fac AA- 800 Reaffirmed
L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd LT / ST Proposed AA- 322.2 Reaffirmed
/ A1+
Magma Fincorp Ltd -Mfl Second Loss Facility A(SO) Withdrawn
Securitisation Trust Xvi
Magma Fincorp Ltd -Mfl PTC Series A1 AAA Withdrawn
Securitisation Trust Xvi (SO)
Magma Fincorp Ltd -Mfl PTC Series A2 AAA Withdrawn
Securitisation Trust Xvi (SO)
Magma Fincorp Ltd -Mfl Liquidity Facility AAA Withdrawn
Securitisation Trust Xvi (SO)
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd LT FB AA- 1368.9 Upgraded
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd LT non FB AA- 24 Upgraded
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd LT unallocated AA- 1431.1 Upgraded
Planetcast Media Services Ltd FBL A+ 100 Outstanding
Planetcast Media Services Ltd LT NFBL (FG/SBLC) A+ 240 Assigned /
Outstanding
Powergrid Nm Transmission Ltd NCD AAA 5000 Withdrawn
(SO)
Rockwool India Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based BB+ 70 Outstanding
Rockwool India Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB+ 105.4 Assigned
Rockwool India Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Non fund BB+ / 125 Assigned
based A4+
Subhang Capsas Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based- TL B 28.2 Suspended
Subhang Capsas Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based- CC B 35 Suspended
Sundaram Finance Ltd PTCs Provisional 7500.5 Assigned
AAA
(SO)
Super Psyllium CC BB- 30 Assigned
Super Psyllium Stand by Limit BB- 16 Assigned
Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB 120 Suspended
Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Standby BB 25 Suspended
Line of Credit
Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL BB 295 Suspended
Venus Jewel LT/ST, FB Fac A+ / 7050 Reaffirmed
A1+
Venus Jewel LT/ST, non FB Fac A+ / 1 Reaffirmed
A1+
Vital Construction Pvt Ltd TL A (SO) 2520 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
