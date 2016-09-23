Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Canfin Homes Ltd CP Programme A1+ 35000 Assigned Export Import Bank Of India ST Debt Programme A1+ 153972.5Reaffirmed Jhaveri Securities Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 300 Suspended Fac L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd ST non FB A1+ 176 Reaffirmed Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Planetcast Media Services Ltd ST NFBL (BG/LC) A1 260 Outstanding Rashtriya Seva Samithi MFI Grading M3+ Assigned Rockwool India Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based A4+ 60 Assigned Rockwool India Pvt Ltd ST - Non fund based A4+ 10 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd CP Programme A1+ 500 Assigned (SO) Super Psyllium Export Packing Credit A4 80 Assigned Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 60 Suspended Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 2 Suspended Credit Exposure Limit Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 Suspended Project Related LC MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Export Import Bank Of India Fixed Deposits MAAA Reaffirmed Programme L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd FD Programme MAA- 400 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Benny Products Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 55 Reaffirmed Benny Products Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed BB 145 Reaffirmed Eastmade Spices & Herbs Pvt Ltd PC cum FBP/FBD B 37.5 Assigned Eastmade Spices & Herbs Pvt Ltd TL B 55 Assigned Electronica Finance Ltd -Mse PTC Series A AAA Rating Loan Pool Trust IV(Mse Pool Iv) (SO) Revised from AA-(SO) Electronica Finance Ltd -MSE PTC Series A A+(SO) Rating Loan Pool Trust IX(Mse Pool Ix) revised from A(SO) Electronica Finance Ltd MSE PTC Series A AAA Rating Loan Pool Trust V(Mse Pool V) (SO) revised From A+(SO) Electronica Finance Ltd -MSE PTC Series A AA+ Rating Loan Pool Trust VI(Mse Pool (SO) revised Vi) from A+(SO) Electronica Finance Ltd -MSE PTC Series A AA Rating Loan Pool Trust VII (Mse Pool (SO) revised Vii) from A+(SO) Electronica Finance Ltd -MSE PTC Series A AA- Rating Loan Pool Trust VIII(Mse Pool (SO) Revised from VIII) A(SO) Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds Programme AAA 363649 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank Of India Bk Lines AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank Of India Certificates of AAA 153972.5Reaffirmed Deposit Programme / A1+ Jhaveri Securities Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 460 Suspended Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd NCD AAA 3000 Assigned (SO) L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd TL AA- 915.3 Reaffirmed L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd FB Fac AA- 800 Reaffirmed L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd LT / ST Proposed AA- 322.2 Reaffirmed / A1+ Magma Fincorp Ltd -Mfl Second Loss Facility A(SO) Withdrawn Securitisation Trust Xvi Magma Fincorp Ltd -Mfl PTC Series A1 AAA Withdrawn Securitisation Trust Xvi (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd -Mfl PTC Series A2 AAA Withdrawn Securitisation Trust Xvi (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd -Mfl Liquidity Facility AAA Withdrawn Securitisation Trust Xvi (SO) Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd LT FB AA- 1368.9 Upgraded Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd LT non FB AA- 24 Upgraded Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd LT unallocated AA- 1431.1 Upgraded Planetcast Media Services Ltd FBL A+ 100 Outstanding Planetcast Media Services Ltd LT NFBL (FG/SBLC) A+ 240 Assigned / Outstanding Powergrid Nm Transmission Ltd NCD AAA 5000 Withdrawn (SO) Rockwool India Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based BB+ 70 Outstanding Rockwool India Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB+ 105.4 Assigned Rockwool India Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Non fund BB+ / 125 Assigned based A4+ Subhang Capsas Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based- TL B 28.2 Suspended Subhang Capsas Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based- CC B 35 Suspended Sundaram Finance Ltd PTCs Provisional 7500.5 Assigned AAA (SO) Super Psyllium CC BB- 30 Assigned Super Psyllium Stand by Limit BB- 16 Assigned Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB 120 Suspended Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Standby BB 25 Suspended Line of Credit Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL BB 295 Suspended Venus Jewel LT/ST, FB Fac A+ / 7050 Reaffirmed A1+ Venus Jewel LT/ST, non FB Fac A+ / 1 Reaffirmed A1+ Vital Construction Pvt Ltd TL A (SO) 2520 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.