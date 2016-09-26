Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 23, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Baba Jhareswar Multipurpose Non FBL - BG A4 1.5 Assigned
Himghar Pvt Ltd
Evershine Smelting Alloy Pvt ST FB Fac A4 85 Suspended
Ltd
Jalan Iron & Steel Company Non-fund based Bk A4 25 Suspended
facility
L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Floating Rate A1+ Withdrawn
Fund mfs
L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Low Duration Fund A1+ Withdrawn
mfs
Progressive Share Brokers Pvt. ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 550 Suspended
Ltd. Fac
Sri Savitr Solar Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 15 Outstanding
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anjaneya Rice Industries FBL - CC B+ 100 Assigned
Baba Jhareswar Multipurpose FBL - TL B 28 Assigned
Himghar Pvt Ltd
Baba Jhareswar Multipurpose FBL - CC B 59 Assigned
Himghar Pvt Ltd
Baba Jhareswar Multipurpose FBL - Working Capital B 8.5 Assigned
Himghar Pvt Ltd Loan
Baba Jhareswar Multipurpose FBL - Untied limit B 3 Assigned
Himghar Pvt Ltd
Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd TL D 890 Suspended
Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd Unallocated limits D 65 Suspended
Evershine Smelting Alloy Pvt LT FB Fac BB- 35 Suspended
Ltd
Indian Renewable Energy LT TBs Programme AA+ 20000 Assigned
Development Agency Ltd
Jalan Iron & Steel Company TL BB- 20 Suspended
Jalan Iron & Steel Company Fund based working BB- 31 Suspended
capital Fac
Krishnaiah Motors Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B+ 130 Assigned
L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T ST Income Fund AAA Withdrawn
mfs
Panama Wind Energy Pvt. Ltd. TL BB+ 3100 Assigned
Paragon Extrusions (Pvt) Ltd Bk Fac B- /A4 92.5 Suspended
Progressive Share Brokers Pvt. LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 15 Suspended
Ltd.
Rashtriya Seva Samithi TL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 3 CR
Rashtriya Seva Samithi CC BB+ 395 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 34.5 CR
Savani Exports Bk Fac B+ /A4 100 Suspended
Selvel Advertising Pvt Ltd TL D 45.5 Suspended
Selvel Advertising Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac D 80 Suspended
Selvel Advertising Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk D 10 Suspended
limit
Shree Govardhan Steels Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Spandan Multispeciality Bk facility B+ 64.3 Suspended
Hospital
Sree Madhurya Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 150 Assigned
Sri Savitr Solar Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 60 Outstanding
Sri Savitr Solar Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB-/ 195 Outstanding
A4
enhanced from Rs.4.50 crore
SS Corporate Securities Ltd LT/ ST Fund based/ BB 600 Reaffirmed
Non-fund based Bk /A4+
Lines
Tejaswi Motors Pvt Ltd FBL B 200 Revised from
B+;
Suspension
revoked
Vinishma Technologies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- 150 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
