Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baba Jhareswar Multipurpose Non FBL - BG A4 1.5 Assigned Himghar Pvt Ltd Evershine Smelting Alloy Pvt ST FB Fac A4 85 Suspended Ltd Jalan Iron & Steel Company Non-fund based Bk A4 25 Suspended facility L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Floating Rate A1+ Withdrawn Fund mfs L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Low Duration Fund A1+ Withdrawn mfs Progressive Share Brokers Pvt. ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 550 Suspended Ltd. Fac Sri Savitr Solar Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 15 Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjaneya Rice Industries FBL - CC B+ 100 Assigned Baba Jhareswar Multipurpose FBL - TL B 28 Assigned Himghar Pvt Ltd Baba Jhareswar Multipurpose FBL - CC B 59 Assigned Himghar Pvt Ltd Baba Jhareswar Multipurpose FBL - Working Capital B 8.5 Assigned Himghar Pvt Ltd Loan Baba Jhareswar Multipurpose FBL - Untied limit B 3 Assigned Himghar Pvt Ltd Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd TL D 890 Suspended Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd Unallocated limits D 65 Suspended Evershine Smelting Alloy Pvt LT FB Fac BB- 35 Suspended Ltd Indian Renewable Energy LT TBs Programme AA+ 20000 Assigned Development Agency Ltd Jalan Iron & Steel Company TL BB- 20 Suspended Jalan Iron & Steel Company Fund based working BB- 31 Suspended capital Fac Krishnaiah Motors Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B+ 130 Assigned L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T ST Income Fund AAA Withdrawn mfs Panama Wind Energy Pvt. Ltd. TL BB+ 3100 Assigned Paragon Extrusions (Pvt) Ltd Bk Fac B- /A4 92.5 Suspended Progressive Share Brokers Pvt. LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 15 Suspended Ltd. Rashtriya Seva Samithi TL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed enhanced from 3 CR Rashtriya Seva Samithi CC BB+ 395 Reaffirmed enhanced from 34.5 CR Savani Exports Bk Fac B+ /A4 100 Suspended Selvel Advertising Pvt Ltd TL D 45.5 Suspended Selvel Advertising Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac D 80 Suspended Selvel Advertising Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk D 10 Suspended limit Shree Govardhan Steels Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Spandan Multispeciality Bk facility B+ 64.3 Suspended Hospital Sree Madhurya Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 150 Assigned Sri Savitr Solar Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 60 Outstanding Sri Savitr Solar Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB-/ 195 Outstanding A4 enhanced from Rs.4.50 crore SS Corporate Securities Ltd LT/ ST Fund based/ BB 600 Reaffirmed Non-fund based Bk /A4+ Lines Tejaswi Motors Pvt Ltd FBL B 200 Revised from B+; Suspension revoked Vinishma Technologies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- 150 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)