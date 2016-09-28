Sep 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Gas Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 2980 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 273 crore) Adani Gas Ltd ST FBL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd ST, FB Fac A2+ 6650 Upgraded from A2 ( reduced from Rs. 1,181.00 crore ) Aditya Birla Retail Ltd ST, FB/ non-FB Fac A2+ 820 Upgraded from A2 (reduced from Rs. 160.00 crore) Aditya Birla Retail Ltd ST unallocated Fac A2+ 1058.1 Assigned Aksh Optifibre Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed Commtel Networks Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2 230 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 34.0 crore) Commtel Networks Pvt Ltd ST, unallocated Fac A2 10 Reaffirmed Durairaj Mills Ltd ST non-FB Fac D 50 Suspended Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd LOC A4 15 Reaffirmed; suspension revoked Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee A4 5 Reaffirmed; suspension revoked Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Foreign Bill A4+ Revised from Discounting* A4 *Sub limit of cash credit Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd LOC A4+ 110 Revised from A4 Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd BG A4+ 15 Revised from A4 Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Buyer's Credit^ A4+ Revised from A4 ^ Sub limit of letter of credit Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Credit Exposure Limit^ A4+ Revised from A4 ^ Sub limit of letter of credit High-Volt Electricals Pvt. Ltd. LT Non-fund based - BG A3 20 Reaffirmed High-Volt Electricals Pvt. Ltd. LT Non-fund based - A3 20 Reaffirmed LOC J.R. Foods Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 60 Assigned Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A3 40 Suspended Lgb Forge Ltd ST- Non Fund based A1+ 100 Reaffirmed (SO) Oricon Enterprises Ltd ST, fund based/non-FB A2 150 Suspended Fac Poona Dal And Besan Mills Pvt ST, Non-Fund Based A2+ 2168.5 Upgraded Ltd from A2 (reduced from Rs. 218.00 crore) Poona Dal And Oil Industries ST, Non-Fund Based A2+ 2011 Upgraded Ltd from A2 (enhanced from Rs. 200.50 crore) Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd Import LOC-cum-buyers A4 40 Assigned Credit Religare Commodities Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Religare Comtrade Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Religare Securities Ltd ST Bk Lines A1+ 6000 Assigned Religare Securities Ltd CP Programme A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Safeflex International Ltd NFBL A3 30 Reaffirmed Shanthi Gears Ltd ST- Non FB Fac A1+ Reaffirmed (Sublimit) (revised from Rs. 10 crore) Shanthi Gears Ltd ST - FB Fac - - - (revised from Rs. 15 crore) Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd LOC A4 15 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation Of India CP A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Unihira Exports Pvt Ltd ST, fund based A4 50 Reaffirmed facility Unique Enterprise BG A4 3 Suspended Wallmark Ceramic Industry BG A4 11 Suspended Web Spiders (India) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 Reaffirmed (ILC/FLC)* *Sublimit of term loan LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Gas Ltd TL A+ 1070 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 228 crore) Adani Gas Ltd LT Fund Based - CC A+ 900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 60 crore) Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Long-TL A- 20756.9 Upgraded from BBB+ (enhanced from Rs. 1,260.89 crore) Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LT, FB Fac A- 5715 Upgraded from BBB+ (enhanced from Rs. 54.16 crore) Aksh Optifibre Ltd FBL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Aksh Optifibre Ltd TL BBB 620 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 58.16 crore) Arex Industries Ltd Bk Fac BBB-/ 68.5 Suspended A3 Bafna Motors (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd TL B- 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.60 Cr) Bafna Motors (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd FBL (inventory B- 1450 Reaffirmed funding) (enhanced from 86 Cr) Chokshi Texlen Pvt Ltd CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed Chokshi Texlen Pvt Ltd TL B+ 11.7 Reaffirmed Commtel Networks Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed (enhanced Rs 16.0 crore) Commtel Networks Pvt Ltd Interchangeable Bk Fac BBB+/ Reaffirmed A2 (reduced from Rs 25.0 crore) Durairaj Mills Ltd TL Fac D 377.7 Suspended Durairaj Mills Ltd LT FB Fac D 150 Suspended Durairaj Mills Ltd LT/ short -term D 22.3 Suspended proposed Fac Edward Food Research And BG Fac BB- 25 Withdrawn Analysis Centre Ltd Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd CC* BB- 65 Revised from BB * EPC/FBP/FBD-Rs.3.10 crore (Sublimit of Cash Credit) Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB-/ 4.5 Assigned A4 Galaxy Bearings Ltd Bk Fac BB/ 210 Suspended A4+ Gold Trust October 2015 Second Loss Facility A+ - Upgraded (SO) from A-(SO) Gold Trust October 2015 PTC AAA - Reaffirmed (SO) Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd CC BB 159.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd TL (Existing) BB 101.3 Reaffirmed High-Volt Electricals Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund based - CC BBB- 110 Reaffirmed High-Volt Electricals Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund based - BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Standby Line of Credit Hyderabad Institute Of TL A- 240.2 Upgraded Oncology Pvt Ltd from BBB+ (revised from 56.97 Cr) Hyderabad Institute Of CC A- 60 Upgraded Oncology Pvt Ltd from BBB+ Hyderabad Institute Of Unallocated Limits A- 376.8 Upgraded Oncology Pvt Ltd from BBB+ (revised from 4.73 Cr) Indermani Mineral (India) Pvt line of credit BB 1000 Suspended Ltd J.R. Foods Ltd LT - FB Fac BB- 70 Assigned Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 80 Suspended Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 6 Suspended Kishore Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Fund based BB- 20 Upgraded from B+ Kishore Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT/ST Non Fund Based BB-/ 180 Upgraded A4 from B+ / A4 Kishore Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated BB-/ 50 Upgraded A4 from B+ / A4 (revised from 25 Cr) Kkb Projects Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based CC BB 130 Assigned Lgb Forge Ltd TL AA- 175 Withdrawn (SO) Lgb Forge Ltd LT- Fund based AA- 170 Reaffirmed (SO) Lotus Trust August 2014 PTC AAA - Reaffirmed (SO) Lotus Trust July 2015 PTC AAA - Reaffirmed (SO) Mi Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB- CC limit BB- 280 Assigned Mi Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB-TL BB- 777.5 Assigned Mi Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT & ST non-fund BB- / 62.5 Assigned based-BG A4 Moon Trust January 2015 PTC AAA - Reaffirmed (SO) Namishree Infratech TL B+ 280 Assigned (revised from Rs.10.00 crore) Oricon Enterprises Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 100 Suspended Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Limits BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Our Co. Infrastructure TL Fac BB 840 Reaffirmed Developers Pvt Ltd Poona Dal And Besan Mills Pvt LT, Fund Based - CC A- 175 Upgraded Ltd from BBB+ (enhanced from Rs. 16.35 crore) Poona Dal And Oil Industries LT, Fund Based - CC A- 190 Upgraded Ltd from BBB+ (reduced from Rs. 19.60 crore) Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB- 77.5 Assigned Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd TL BB- 35.1 Assigned Religare Securities Ltd LT Debt Programme A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Saanj Aur Savera Educational LT FB TL BB- 103 Revised from And Welfare Trust BB (reduced from Rs. 15.00 crore) Safeflex International Ltd FBL-CC BBB 342.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 24.25 Cr) Safeflex International Ltd FBL-TL BBB 325 Reaffirmed (reduced from 42.50 Cr) Shanthi Gears Ltd LT - FB Fac AA 100 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 35 crore) Shanthi Gears Ltd LT - Non FB Fac AA 300 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 10 crore) Shanthi Gears Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated AA / 100 Assigned A1+ Sparkle Trust November 2014 PTC AAA - Reaffirmed (SO) Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 59.4 Reaffirmed Unique Enterprise TL B 15.3 Suspended Unique Enterprise CC B 50 Suspended Wallmark Ceramic Industry TL B+ 44.4 Suspended Wallmark Ceramic Industry CC B+ 20 Suspended Web Spiders (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 150 Downgraded from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 