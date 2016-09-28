Sep 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Gas Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 2980 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 273 crore)
Adani Gas Ltd ST FBL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd ST, FB Fac A2+ 6650 Upgraded
from A2
( reduced from Rs. 1,181.00 crore )
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd ST, FB/ non-FB Fac A2+ 820 Upgraded
from A2
(reduced from Rs. 160.00 crore)
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd ST unallocated Fac A2+ 1058.1 Assigned
Aksh Optifibre Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed
Commtel Networks Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2 230 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 34.0 crore)
Commtel Networks Pvt Ltd ST, unallocated Fac A2 10 Reaffirmed
Durairaj Mills Ltd ST non-FB Fac D 50 Suspended
Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd LOC A4 15 Reaffirmed;
suspension
revoked
Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee A4 5 Reaffirmed;
suspension
revoked
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Foreign Bill A4+ Revised from
Discounting* A4
*Sub limit of cash credit
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd LOC A4+ 110 Revised from
A4
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd BG A4+ 15 Revised from
A4
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Buyer's Credit^ A4+ Revised from
A4
^ Sub limit of letter of credit
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Credit Exposure Limit^ A4+ Revised from
A4
^ Sub limit of letter of credit
High-Volt Electricals Pvt. Ltd. LT Non-fund based - BG A3 20 Reaffirmed
High-Volt Electricals Pvt. Ltd. LT Non-fund based - A3 20 Reaffirmed
LOC
J.R. Foods Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 60 Assigned
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A3 40 Suspended
Lgb Forge Ltd ST- Non Fund based A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Oricon Enterprises Ltd ST, fund based/non-FB A2 150 Suspended
Fac
Poona Dal And Besan Mills Pvt ST, Non-Fund Based A2+ 2168.5 Upgraded
Ltd from A2
(reduced from Rs. 218.00 crore)
Poona Dal And Oil Industries ST, Non-Fund Based A2+ 2011 Upgraded
Ltd from
A2
(enhanced from Rs. 200.50 crore)
Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd Import LOC-cum-buyers A4 40 Assigned
Credit
Religare Commodities Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Religare Comtrade Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Religare Securities Ltd ST Bk Lines A1+ 6000 Assigned
Religare Securities Ltd CP Programme A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed
Safeflex International Ltd NFBL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Shanthi Gears Ltd ST- Non FB Fac A1+ Reaffirmed
(Sublimit)
(revised from Rs. 10 crore)
Shanthi Gears Ltd ST - FB Fac - - -
(revised from Rs. 15 crore)
Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd LOC A4 15 Reaffirmed
Transport Corporation Of India CP A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Unihira Exports Pvt Ltd ST, fund based A4 50 Reaffirmed
facility
Unique Enterprise BG A4 3 Suspended
Wallmark Ceramic Industry BG A4 11 Suspended
Web Spiders (India) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 Reaffirmed
(ILC/FLC)*
*Sublimit of term loan
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Gas Ltd TL A+ 1070 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 228 crore)
Adani Gas Ltd LT Fund Based - CC A+ 900 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 60 crore)
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Long-TL A- 20756.9 Upgraded
from
BBB+
(enhanced from Rs. 1,260.89 crore)
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LT, FB Fac A- 5715 Upgraded
from
BBB+
(enhanced from Rs. 54.16 crore)
Aksh Optifibre Ltd FBL BBB 500 Reaffirmed
Aksh Optifibre Ltd TL BBB 620 Reaffirmed
(earlier Rs. 58.16 crore)
Arex Industries Ltd Bk Fac BBB-/ 68.5 Suspended
A3
Bafna Motors (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd TL B- 500 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 9.60 Cr)
Bafna Motors (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd FBL (inventory B- 1450 Reaffirmed
funding)
(enhanced from 86 Cr)
Chokshi Texlen Pvt Ltd CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Chokshi Texlen Pvt Ltd TL B+ 11.7 Reaffirmed
Commtel Networks Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed
(enhanced Rs 16.0 crore)
Commtel Networks Pvt Ltd Interchangeable Bk Fac BBB+/ Reaffirmed
A2
(reduced from Rs 25.0 crore)
Durairaj Mills Ltd TL Fac D 377.7 Suspended
Durairaj Mills Ltd LT FB Fac D 150 Suspended
Durairaj Mills Ltd LT/ short -term D 22.3 Suspended
proposed Fac
Edward Food Research And BG Fac BB- 25 Withdrawn
Analysis Centre Ltd
Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd CC* BB- 65 Revised from
BB
* EPC/FBP/FBD-Rs.3.10 crore (Sublimit of Cash Credit)
Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB-/ 4.5 Assigned
A4
Galaxy Bearings Ltd Bk Fac BB/ 210 Suspended
A4+
Gold Trust October 2015 Second Loss Facility A+ - Upgraded
(SO) from
A-(SO)
Gold Trust October 2015 PTC AAA - Reaffirmed
(SO)
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd CC BB 159.5 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd TL (Existing) BB 101.3 Reaffirmed
High-Volt Electricals Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund based - CC BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
High-Volt Electricals Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund based - BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Standby Line of Credit
Hyderabad Institute Of TL A- 240.2 Upgraded
Oncology Pvt Ltd from
BBB+
(revised from 56.97 Cr)
Hyderabad Institute Of CC A- 60 Upgraded
Oncology Pvt Ltd from
BBB+
Hyderabad Institute Of Unallocated Limits A- 376.8 Upgraded
Oncology Pvt Ltd from
BBB+
(revised from 4.73 Cr)
Indermani Mineral (India) Pvt line of credit BB 1000 Suspended
Ltd
J.R. Foods Ltd LT - FB Fac BB- 70 Assigned
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 80 Suspended
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 6 Suspended
Kishore Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Fund based BB- 20 Upgraded
from B+
Kishore Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT/ST Non Fund Based BB-/ 180 Upgraded
A4 from
B+ /
A4
Kishore Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated BB-/ 50 Upgraded
A4 from
B+ /
A4
(revised from 25 Cr)
Kkb Projects Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based CC BB 130 Assigned
Lgb Forge Ltd TL AA- 175 Withdrawn
(SO)
Lgb Forge Ltd LT- Fund based AA- 170 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Lotus Trust August 2014 PTC AAA - Reaffirmed
(SO)
Lotus Trust July 2015 PTC AAA - Reaffirmed
(SO)
Mi Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB- CC limit BB- 280 Assigned
Mi Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB-TL BB- 777.5 Assigned
Mi Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT & ST non-fund BB- / 62.5 Assigned
based-BG A4
Moon Trust January 2015 PTC AAA - Reaffirmed
(SO)
Namishree Infratech TL B+ 280 Assigned
(revised from Rs.10.00 crore)
Oricon Enterprises Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 100 Suspended
Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Limits BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Our Co. Infrastructure TL Fac BB 840 Reaffirmed
Developers Pvt Ltd
Poona Dal And Besan Mills Pvt LT, Fund Based - CC A- 175 Upgraded
Ltd from
BBB+
(enhanced from Rs. 16.35 crore)
Poona Dal And Oil Industries LT, Fund Based - CC A- 190 Upgraded
Ltd from
BBB+
(reduced from Rs. 19.60 crore)
Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB- 77.5 Assigned
Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd TL BB- 35.1 Assigned
Religare Securities Ltd LT Debt Programme A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Saanj Aur Savera Educational LT FB TL BB- 103 Revised from
And Welfare Trust BB
(reduced from Rs. 15.00 crore)
Safeflex International Ltd FBL-CC BBB 342.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 24.25 Cr)
Safeflex International Ltd FBL-TL BBB 325 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 42.50 Cr)
Shanthi Gears Ltd LT - FB Fac AA 100 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 35 crore)
Shanthi Gears Ltd LT - Non FB Fac AA 300 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 10 crore)
Shanthi Gears Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated AA / 100 Assigned
A1+
Sparkle Trust November 2014 PTC AAA - Reaffirmed
(SO)
Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 59.4 Reaffirmed
Unique Enterprise TL B 15.3 Suspended
Unique Enterprise CC B 50 Suspended
Wallmark Ceramic Industry TL B+ 44.4 Suspended
Wallmark Ceramic Industry CC B+ 20 Suspended
Web Spiders (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 150 Downgraded
from BB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
