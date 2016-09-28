Sep 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Best India Tobacco Suppliers Non FB Fac A4 9 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Chandra Singh Contractors NFBL- ST A4 9 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd ST: CP Programme A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Exotic Granite Llp Line of Credit A4 70 Reaffirmed Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 33.2 Suspended K-Pack Systems Pvt. Ltd. ST non-FBL A4 40 Reaffirmed Modern Transformers Pvt Ltd NFBL- ST A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Mungi Engineers Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A2+ 440 Revised from A2 enhanced from Rs. 16.00 crore Shantai Exim Ltd ST non-FBL A4 230 Reaffirmed Sunwatt International Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 65 Reaffirmed Surana Solar Ltd NFBL A4+ 570 Revised from A3 Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed (SO) Adarsh Haven Pvt Ltd NCD programme AA- 667 Reaffirmed (SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme D 19516 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme D 3141 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme D 17876 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Best India Tobacco Suppliers CC Fac B 65 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Bipin Kumar Agrawal FBL - TL BB- 15 Assigned Bipin Kumar Agrawal FBL - CC BB- 40 Assigned Bipin Kumar Agrawal Non FB Limit - BG BB- / 45 Assigned A4 Bvl Granites Bk Fac BB / 500 Suspended A4 C-Edge Technologies Ltd LT/ ST, non-FB Fac AA- / 250 Reaffirmed A1+ Chandra Singh Contractors FBL- LT BB 94.5 Reaffirmed Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd NCD Programme AAA 25000 Assigned Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT: Bk loan ratings A+ 309.6 Reaffirmed Exotic Granite Llp CC facility B 40 Reaffirmed Exotic Granite Llp TL facility B 60 Reaffirmed Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 50 Suspended Indian Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Knr Contractors Pvt Ltd FBL B 40 Suspended Knr Contractors Pvt Ltd non-FBL B 80 Suspended Knr Contractors Pvt Ltd unallocated limits B 5 Suspended K-Pack Systems Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Modern Transformers Pvt Ltd FBL- LT BB 100 Reaffirmed Mro-Tek Realty Ltd LT-Fund Based B+ 200 Reaffirmed Mro-Tek Realty Ltd LT/ST-Unallocated B+ / 100 Reaffirmed A4 Mungi Engineers Pvt Ltd TL Fac A- 1286 Revised from BBB+ enhanced from Rs. 121.60 crore Mungi Engineers Pvt Ltd CC/PO Finance A- 450 Revised from BBB+ enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore Mungi Engineers Pvt Ltd LT/ST, non FB Fac A- / 300 Assigned A2+ Rahul Ferromet & Engg Pvt. Ltd. Bk Limits D 193.3 Suspended Religare Finvest Ltd -Rfl Purchaser Payouts BB Withdrawn Mortgage Loan Pool Da Mar-12 (SO) Sarvag Shipping Services Pvt LT / ST Unallocated BB / 220 Assigned Ltd Limits A4 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 666 Assigned A-(SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 59.2 Assigned BBB- (SO Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Overcollateral Unrated 14.8 Assigned Satya Surya Towers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 40.7 Suspended Satya Surya Towers Pvt Ltd unallocated limits B / 5.3 Suspended A4 Shantai Exim Ltd LT FBL B- 70 Reaffirmed Shree Venkatesh Films Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB+/ 100 Assigned A2+ Sipani Fibres Ltd LT - Fund Based/CC BB+ 135 Upgraded from BB Sipani Fibres Ltd LT - Fund Based/TL BB+ 67.8 Assigned Sipani Fibres Ltd LT - Non Fund Based BB+ 50 Upgraded from BB Sri Ramalingeswara Modern Rice FBL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Ramalingeswara Modern Rice TL Limits BB+ 122.2 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Ramalingeswara Modern Rice Unallocated Limits BB+ 7.8 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Venkateswara Constructions FBL B 80 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateswara Constructions NFBL B 21.6 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sunwatt International Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 50 Revised from BB- Surana Solar Ltd FBL BB+ 90 Revised from BBB- Surana Solar Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ / 140 Revised from A4+ BBB- / A3 Varni Developers FB limit - CC BB- 150 Assigned Vishal Cables Pvt Ltd fund based and non BB 200 Suspended fund based Bk Fac / A4 Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 88.4 Assigned A-(SO) Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 10.4 Assigned B(SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 