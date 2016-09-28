US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as investors flee latest Trump crisis
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Sep 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Best India Tobacco Suppliers Non FB Fac A4 9 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Chandra Singh Contractors NFBL- ST A4 9 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd ST: CP Programme A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Exotic Granite Llp Line of Credit A4 70 Reaffirmed Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 33.2 Suspended K-Pack Systems Pvt. Ltd. ST non-FBL A4 40 Reaffirmed Modern Transformers Pvt Ltd NFBL- ST A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Mungi Engineers Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A2+ 440 Revised from A2 enhanced from Rs. 16.00 crore Shantai Exim Ltd ST non-FBL A4 230 Reaffirmed Sunwatt International Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 65 Reaffirmed Surana Solar Ltd NFBL A4+ 570 Revised from A3 Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed (SO) Adarsh Haven Pvt Ltd NCD programme AA- 667 Reaffirmed (SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme D 19516 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme D 3141 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme D 17876 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Best India Tobacco Suppliers CC Fac B 65 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Bipin Kumar Agrawal FBL - TL BB- 15 Assigned Bipin Kumar Agrawal FBL - CC BB- 40 Assigned Bipin Kumar Agrawal Non FB Limit - BG BB- / 45 Assigned A4 Bvl Granites Bk Fac BB / 500 Suspended A4 C-Edge Technologies Ltd LT/ ST, non-FB Fac AA- / 250 Reaffirmed A1+ Chandra Singh Contractors FBL- LT BB 94.5 Reaffirmed Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd NCD Programme AAA 25000 Assigned Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT: Bk loan ratings A+ 309.6 Reaffirmed Exotic Granite Llp CC facility B 40 Reaffirmed Exotic Granite Llp TL facility B 60 Reaffirmed Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 50 Suspended Indian Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Knr Contractors Pvt Ltd FBL B 40 Suspended Knr Contractors Pvt Ltd non-FBL B 80 Suspended Knr Contractors Pvt Ltd unallocated limits B 5 Suspended K-Pack Systems Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Modern Transformers Pvt Ltd FBL- LT BB 100 Reaffirmed Mro-Tek Realty Ltd LT-Fund Based B+ 200 Reaffirmed Mro-Tek Realty Ltd LT/ST-Unallocated B+ / 100 Reaffirmed A4 Mungi Engineers Pvt Ltd TL Fac A- 1286 Revised from BBB+ enhanced from Rs. 121.60 crore Mungi Engineers Pvt Ltd CC/PO Finance A- 450 Revised from BBB+ enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore Mungi Engineers Pvt Ltd LT/ST, non FB Fac A- / 300 Assigned A2+ Rahul Ferromet & Engg Pvt. Ltd. Bk Limits D 193.3 Suspended Religare Finvest Ltd -Rfl Purchaser Payouts BB Withdrawn Mortgage Loan Pool Da Mar-12 (SO) Sarvag Shipping Services Pvt LT / ST Unallocated BB / 220 Assigned Ltd Limits A4 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 666 Assigned A-(SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 59.2 Assigned BBB- (SO Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Overcollateral Unrated 14.8 Assigned Satya Surya Towers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 40.7 Suspended Satya Surya Towers Pvt Ltd unallocated limits B / 5.3 Suspended A4 Shantai Exim Ltd LT FBL B- 70 Reaffirmed Shree Venkatesh Films Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB+/ 100 Assigned A2+ Sipani Fibres Ltd LT - Fund Based/CC BB+ 135 Upgraded from BB Sipani Fibres Ltd LT - Fund Based/TL BB+ 67.8 Assigned Sipani Fibres Ltd LT - Non Fund Based BB+ 50 Upgraded from BB Sri Ramalingeswara Modern Rice FBL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Ramalingeswara Modern Rice TL Limits BB+ 122.2 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Ramalingeswara Modern Rice Unallocated Limits BB+ 7.8 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Venkateswara Constructions FBL B 80 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateswara Constructions NFBL B 21.6 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sunwatt International Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 50 Revised from BB- Surana Solar Ltd FBL BB+ 90 Revised from BBB- Surana Solar Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ / 140 Revised from A4+ BBB- / A3 Varni Developers FB limit - CC BB- 150 Assigned Vishal Cables Pvt Ltd fund based and non BB 200 Suspended fund based Bk Fac / A4 Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 88.4 Assigned A-(SO) Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 10.4 Assigned B(SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)