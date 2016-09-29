Sep 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baroda Pioneer Asset Baroptionally A1+mfs Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd convertible debentures Pioneer Liquid Fund Baroda Pioneer Asset Baroptionally A1+mfs Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd convertible Debentures Pioneer Treasury Advantage Fund CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd NFBL A2+ 156.5 Assigned (SO) Den Networks Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Flexituff International Ltd Non-FBL A2 280 Assigned JM Financial & Investment CP Programme (for IPO A1+ 8000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) JM Financial & Investment CP Programme A1+ 2000 Oustanding Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd JM Financial & Investment CP Programme (for IPO A1+ 8000 Withdrawn Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing)* * Rating was assigned in August 2016 Rating was assigned in August 2016 P N Gadgil And Sons ST - Fund based/ Non A1 50 Oustanding Fund based PCS Technology Ltd NFBL A4+ 40 Revised from A3 Perfect Engineering Associates ST - LOC A4 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 1.50 Cr) Shankaranarayana Constructions NFBL A2+ 2310 Upgraded to Pvt Ltd A2 (increased from 201 Cr) Strides Shasun Ltd FB Fac A1+ 6900 Assigned (revised from 540 Cr) Strides Shasun Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 4295.5 Oustanding Strides Shasun Ltd Proposed limits A1+ 1209.1 Oustanding Vijaynagar Biotech Pvt Ltd LOC A2 32.5 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 5.00 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arohan Financial Services Pvt NCDs A+ Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) Asirvad Microfinance Ltd NCDs A+ Reaffirmed (SO) CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd Fund Based - CC A- 130 Assigned (SO) Den Networks Ltd TL A- 5350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 513.0 Crore) Den Networks Ltd LT FBL A- 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 50.0 Crore) Den Networks Ltd LT/ST Unallocated A- / 392 Reaffirmed Limits A2+ (reduced from Rs 71.2 Crore Flexituff International Ltd TL BBB+ 370 Assigned Flexituff International Ltd FBL (CC) BBB+ 250 Assigned Future Financial Servicess Pvt NCDs A+ Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) Future Financial Servicess NCDs A (SO) Revised from Pvt. Ltd BBB+ (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd NCDs A+ Reaffirmed (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd. NCDs A (SO) Revised from BBB+ (SO) Griffin Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 Provisional 261.6 Assigned A- (SO) Griffin Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 Provisional 38.2 Assigned BB+ (SO) Indian Mfi Trust Series Xxiii PTC Series A1 A+ Upgraded (SO) from A (SO) Indian Mfi Trust Series Xxiv PTC Series A1 AA- Upgraded (SO) from A- (SO) Indian Mfi Trust Series Xxix PTC Series A A- Upgraded (SO) from A (SO) Indian Mfi Trust Series Xxv PTC Series A1 A+ Upgraded (SO) from A (SO) Indian Mfi Trust Series Xxvi PTC Series A1 A+ Upgraded (SO) from A- (SO) Indian Mfi Trust Series Xxvii PTC Series A1 A+ Upgraded (SO) from A- (SO) Indian Mfi Trust Series Xxviii PTC Series A1 BBB+ Upgraded (SO) from A (SO) Intrepid Finance And Leasing NCDs A (SO) Revised from Pvt Ltd BBB+ (SO) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs AAA 15000 Reaffirmed (unutilized 186.9) *As on September 15, 2016 Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated debt AAA 7250 Reaffirmed (unutilized 178.3) *As on September 15, 2016 Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC and TL from Bks AAA 63910 Reaffirmed (unutilized 475.00) *As on September 15, 2016 Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty linked PP-MLD 1500 Reaffirmed debentures AAA (unutilized 178.3) *As on September 15, 2016 P N Gadgil And Sons LT, FBL A 2020 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from Rs. 125.00 crore) Pahal Financial Services Pvt. NCDs A (SO) Revised from Ltd. BBB+ (SO) PCS Technology Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Revised from BBB- Perfect Engineering Associates LT - Overdraft B- 70 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from C (enhanced from 1.50 Cr) Perfect Engineering Associates LT - TL B- - Upgraded Pvt Ltd from C (reduced from 10 Cr) Perfect Engineering Associates LT - BG B- 100 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from C (enhanced from 6 Cr) Poonam Enterprise FBL B- 126.5 Suspended Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCDs A (SO) Revised from Pvt. Ltd. BBB+ (SO) Saija Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs A (SO) Revised from BBB+ (SO) Se Electricals Ltd LT and ST Bk Fac D 2550 Suspended Shankaranarayana Constructions Fund Based Working A- 470 Upgraded Pvt Ltd Capital Limits from BBB+ (increased from 32 Cr) Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs A+ Reaffirmed (SO) Strides Shasun Ltd TL A+ 10453.8 Oustanding Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme A- 250 Assigned Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme A- 250 Assigned Suzlon Wind International Ltd LT and ST Bk Fac D 10270 Suspended Vijaynagar Biotech Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 8.00 crore) Vijaynagar Biotech Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 430 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 35.00 crore) Vijaynagar Biotech Pvt Ltd BG BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)