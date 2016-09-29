Sep 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 28, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Baroda Pioneer Asset Baroptionally A1+mfs Reaffirmed
Management Co. Ltd convertible
debentures
Pioneer Liquid Fund
Baroda Pioneer Asset Baroptionally A1+mfs Reaffirmed
Management Co. Ltd convertible
Debentures
Pioneer Treasury
Advantage Fund
CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd NFBL A2+ 156.5 Assigned
(SO)
Den Networks Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed
Flexituff International Ltd Non-FBL A2 280 Assigned
JM Financial & Investment CP Programme (for IPO A1+ 8000 Assigned
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing)
JM Financial & Investment CP Programme A1+ 2000 Oustanding
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd
JM Financial & Investment CP Programme (for IPO A1+ 8000 Withdrawn
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing)*
* Rating was assigned in August 2016
Rating was assigned in August 2016
P N Gadgil And Sons ST - Fund based/ Non A1 50 Oustanding
Fund based
PCS Technology Ltd NFBL A4+ 40 Revised from
A3
Perfect Engineering Associates ST - LOC A4 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from 1.50 Cr)
Shankaranarayana Constructions NFBL A2+ 2310 Upgraded to
Pvt Ltd A2
(increased from 201 Cr)
Strides Shasun Ltd FB Fac A1+ 6900 Assigned
(revised from 540 Cr)
Strides Shasun Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 4295.5 Oustanding
Strides Shasun Ltd Proposed limits A1+ 1209.1 Oustanding
Vijaynagar Biotech Pvt Ltd LOC A2 32.5 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 5.00 crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arohan Financial Services Pvt NCDs A+ Reaffirmed
Ltd (SO)
Asirvad Microfinance Ltd NCDs A+ Reaffirmed
(SO)
CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd Fund Based - CC A- 130 Assigned
(SO)
Den Networks Ltd TL A- 5350 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 513.0 Crore)
Den Networks Ltd LT FBL A- 600 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 50.0 Crore)
Den Networks Ltd LT/ST Unallocated A- / 392 Reaffirmed
Limits A2+
(reduced from Rs 71.2 Crore
Flexituff International Ltd TL BBB+ 370 Assigned
Flexituff International Ltd FBL (CC) BBB+ 250 Assigned
Future Financial Servicess Pvt NCDs A+ Reaffirmed
Ltd (SO)
Future Financial Servicess NCDs A (SO) Revised from
Pvt. Ltd BBB+
(SO)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd NCDs A+ Reaffirmed
(SO)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd. NCDs A (SO) Revised from
BBB+
(SO)
Griffin Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 Provisional 261.6 Assigned
A-
(SO)
Griffin Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 Provisional 38.2 Assigned
BB+
(SO)
Indian Mfi Trust Series Xxiii PTC Series A1 A+ Upgraded
(SO) from A
(SO)
Indian Mfi Trust Series Xxiv PTC Series A1 AA- Upgraded
(SO) from
A- (SO)
Indian Mfi Trust Series Xxix PTC Series A A- Upgraded
(SO) from A
(SO)
Indian Mfi Trust Series Xxv PTC Series A1 A+ Upgraded
(SO) from A
(SO)
Indian Mfi Trust Series Xxvi PTC Series A1 A+ Upgraded
(SO) from
A- (SO)
Indian Mfi Trust Series Xxvii PTC Series A1 A+ Upgraded
(SO) from
A- (SO)
Indian Mfi Trust Series Xxviii PTC Series A1 BBB+ Upgraded
(SO) from A
(SO)
Intrepid Finance And Leasing NCDs A (SO) Revised from
Pvt Ltd BBB+
(SO)
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs AAA 15000 Reaffirmed
(unutilized 186.9) *As on September 15, 2016
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated debt AAA 7250 Reaffirmed
(unutilized 178.3) *As on September 15, 2016
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC and TL from Bks AAA 63910 Reaffirmed
(unutilized 475.00) *As on September 15, 2016
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty linked PP-MLD 1500 Reaffirmed
debentures AAA
(unutilized 178.3) *As on September 15, 2016
P N Gadgil And Sons LT, FBL A 2020 Assigned /
Outstanding
(enhanced from Rs. 125.00 crore)
Pahal Financial Services Pvt. NCDs A (SO) Revised from
Ltd. BBB+
(SO)
PCS Technology Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Revised
from
BBB-
Perfect Engineering Associates LT - Overdraft B- 70 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from C
(enhanced from 1.50 Cr)
Perfect Engineering Associates LT - TL B- - Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from C
(reduced from 10 Cr)
Perfect Engineering Associates LT - BG B- 100 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from C
(enhanced from 6 Cr)
Poonam Enterprise FBL B- 126.5 Suspended
Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCDs A (SO) Revised from
Pvt. Ltd. BBB+
(SO)
Saija Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs A (SO) Revised from
BBB+
(SO)
Se Electricals Ltd LT and ST Bk Fac D 2550 Suspended
Shankaranarayana Constructions Fund Based Working A- 470 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd Capital Limits from
BBB+
(increased from 32 Cr)
Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs A+ Reaffirmed
(SO)
Strides Shasun Ltd TL A+ 10453.8 Oustanding
Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme A- 250 Assigned
Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme A- 250 Assigned
Suzlon Wind International Ltd LT and ST Bk Fac D 10270 Suspended
Vijaynagar Biotech Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 8.00 crore)
Vijaynagar Biotech Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 430 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 35.00 crore)
Vijaynagar Biotech Pvt Ltd BG BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
