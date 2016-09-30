Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 70000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme (For IPO A1+ 20000 Outstanding Financing) Antony Motors Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed Bank Of India Corporate Governance CGR2 - Reaffirmed practices Idfc Bank Ltd CD A1+ 200000 Assigned Krbl Ltd NFBL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Krbl Ltd CP A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd CP A1+ 250 Assigned S. P. Apparels Ltd ST: FB Fac A2+ 1150 Upgraded from A4 S. P. Apparels Ltd ST: FB Fac (sublimit) A2+ - Assigned Spice Islands Apparels Ltd FBL A4 60 Revised from A4 Spice Islands Apparels Ltd Non-FBL A4 2 Revised from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 5500 Assigned Programme Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Program AA+ 120000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 9500 Outstanding Programme Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA+ / 145350 Outstanding A1+ Amico Textiles Bk Fac BB- 227 Suspended Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt BBB 250 Assigned Programme Antony Motors Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits B+ 85 Reaffirmed Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 252.8 Assigned A- Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 33.6 Assigned BB+ Government Of Telangana LT Bond Programme Provisional [50000 Reaffirmed Entities Indusind Bank Ltd Upper Tier II bonds AA 3089 Reaffirmed programme Indusind Bank Ltd Lower Tier II bonds AA+ - Withdrawn programme Jasdev Singh Sandhu Foundation FB Fac B- 110 Suspended Krbl Ltd TL AA- 3183.1 Reaffirmed Krbl Ltd FBL AA- 15750 Reaffirmed Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based (CC) BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Murlidhar Agro Food Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 1.1 Suspended Murlidhar Agro Food Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 70 Suspended S. P. Apparels Ltd LT: TL Fac BBB+ 147.6 Upgraded from BB S. P. Apparels Ltd LT: FB Fac BBB+ 200 Upgraded from BB S. P. Apparels Ltd LT / ST: Unallocated BBB+ 335.4 Assigned / A2 S. R. Educational Trust TL D 93.5 Suspended Slr Metaliks Ltd TL A- 4400 Reaffirmed Soho Ltd FB Fac B 65 Suspended Soho Ltd Unallocated Limits B 25 Suspended Sri Janardhan Raw And Boiled FBL BB- 94.5 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Sri Janardhan Raw And Boiled Unallocated limits BB-/ 25.5 Reaffirmed Rice Mill A4 Sri Lakshmi Janardhan Rice FBL BB- 7.25 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Lakshmi Janardhan Rice Unallocated limits BB-/ 27.5 Reaffirmed Industries A4 Supreme Mobiles Ltd. Bk Fac BB- 85 Suspended Telangana Drinking Water LT Bond Programme Provisional 750 Assigned Supply Corporation Ltd A Triveni Silk Mills LT FBL B 105 Revised from B+ Unique Gems LT, FB - CC BB+ 150 Assigned Unique Gems LT - Unallocated BB+ 50 Assigned Yedeshwari Agro Products Ltd LT, Fund based - TL B+ 623.2 Reaffirmed Yedeshwari Agro Products Ltd LT - Unallocated B+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Zensar Technologies Ltd Non-FBL AA+ - Withdrawn Zensar Technologies Ltd FBL AA+/ 140 Reaffirmed A1+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.