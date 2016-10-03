Oct 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atom Ceramic Non-FBL - BG A4 18 Reaffirmed Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based A3 60 Upgraded from A4+ Jayco Synthetics Non-Fund Based - A4 - Reaffirmed One-time LOC^ ^Sub limit of Term Loan Mspl Ltd Non Fund based A3 400 Revised from A3+ Narayani Ispat (P) Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 250 Suspended Raipur Power And Steel Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 220 Reaffirmed Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd Non Fund based A3 15 Reaffirmed Restoration Engineers BG A4 67.5 Reaffirmed Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund Based BBB- 41.9 Upgraded from A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Cottons FB Fac B+ 120 Suspended Arshit Gems LT / ST, FBL D/D 280 Reaffirmed Atom Ceramic FB Limit - CC B 40 Revised from B+ Atom Ceramic FB Limit - TL B 21.1 Revised from B+ Atom Ceramic Unallocated Limits B/A4 12.3 Assigned Ciemme Jewels Ltd LT, FBL (CC) D 200 Reaffirmed Ciemme Jewels Ltd LT, FBL D 40 Reaffirmed Ciemme Jewels Ltd LT, FBL (WCTL) D 139 Reaffirmed Ciemme Jewels Ltd LT, NFBL D 4 Reaffirmed Country Club Hospitality & FB limits D 2814.5 Assigned Holidays Ltd Country Club Hospitality & Unallocated Limits D 185.5 Assigned Holidays Ltd F6 Finserve Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Bk Lines BB 100 Suspended Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB- 37.5 Upgraded from BB+ Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based BBB- 120 Upgraded from BB+ Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd LT/ ST - Unallocated BBB- 10.6 Upgraded from BB+/A4+ India Infoline Finance Ltd PTC Series A Provisional 2216.4 Assigned AAA Interglobe Hotels Pvt Ltd TL A- 8110 Assigned Ireo Hospitality Company Pvt TL BBB 8633 Reaffirmed Ltd Ireo Hospitality Company Pvt Non-FBL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Jayco Synthetics Bk of Baroptionally B 36.4 Upgraded convertible from ICRA]B- debenturea - TL I Jayco Synthetics Bk of Baroptionally B 38.1 Upgraded convertible from ICRA]B- debenturea - TL II^ ^Sub limit of Term Loan Jayco Synthetics Bk of Baroptionally B 62.5 Upgraded convertible from ICRA]B- debenturea - CC Jr Recreation Clubs & Resorts TL BBB- 716.14 Revised from Ltd BB+ Mspl Ltd Fund Based - TL BBB- 4450 Revised from BBB Mspl Ltd Fund based - CC BBB- 3150 Revised from BBB Narayani Ispat (P) Ltd FB Fac BB- 380 Suspended Raipur Power And Steel Ltd FBL BBB 975 Reaffirmed Raipur Power And Steel Ltd TL BBB 2499 Reaffirmed Raipur Power And Steel Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 206 Reaffirmed Raj Kumar Goel (Bhatte Wale) Bk Fac BB- 102.5 Suspended Foundation Raj Kumar Goel Educational Bk Fac BB- 75.6 Suspended Trust Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd Fund Based - TL BBB- 2050 Reaffirmed Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd Fund based - CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd Unallocated BBB- 735 Reaffirmed Reliance Industrial Consortium e- DFS B- 470 Reaffirmed Ltd Reliance Industrial Consortium CC B- 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Reliance Industrial Consortium Unallocated Limits B- 430 Reaffirmed Ltd Restoration Engineers CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Restoration Engineers Unallocated Limits BB/A4 32 Reaffirmed Royal Mindz Infra Pvt Ltd TL BB- 56.8 Suspended Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD Programme BBB+ 500 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD Programme BBB+ 1300 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Subordinated Debt BBB+ 1280 Reaffirmed Programme Siddharth Developers Bk Fac B+ 280 Suspended Sree Manjunatha Cotton Mills FB Fac B 60 Suspended Sri Balaganapathy Spinning Bk Fac B/A4 128.2 Suspended Mills Water And Sanitation Pooled Water and Sanitation Long Term Assigned Fund Pooled Fund Debt Programme -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 