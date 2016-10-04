Oct 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amber Builders BG A4 90 Suspended
Anant Rice Industries Non FBL - BG A4 25 Reaffirmed
Azad Impex Pvt Ltd LOC A4 380 Assigned
Banas Stones Pvt Ltd SLC-ST A4 6.5 Reaffirmed
Dianare Exports FB Fac A4+ 120 Suspended
Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO A1+ 30000 Assigned
Financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 25000 Assigned
Ltd financing)
Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO A1+ 10000 Assigned
Investments Ltd financing)
Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 30000 Assigned
Ltd Financing)
Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd LOC (FLC/BC) A4 420 Assigned
Ideal Dye Chem Industries ST NFBF A3 35 Suspended
Jumbo Bag Ltd FBL A4 20 Suspended
Jumbo Bag Ltd Non-FBL A4 119 Suspended
Kirby Building Systems India NFBL A1+ 2970 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Kirby Building Systems India NFBL A1+ 2970 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Minda Industries Ltd CP /ST Debt Programmme A1+ 300 Assigned
Minda Industries Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 270 Outstanding
Mms Infratech Pvt Ltd BG ICRA]A4 360 Reaffirmed
Nandan Terry Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based* A4+ - Assigned
*sub limit of Term loan
Ntpc-Alstom Power Services Pvt NFBL A1+ 149.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sarvag Shipping Services Pvt ST -LOC A4 950 Assigned
Ltd
Sml Isuzu Ltd Working Capital A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed
Demand Loan
Sml Isuzu Ltd LOC A1+ 280 Reaffirmed
Sml Isuzu Ltd BG A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Sml Isuzu Ltd Bill Discounting A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sml Isuzu Ltd CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Starlite Lighting Ltd NFBL 270 Upgraded
A1+(SO) from
A1(SO)
(enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore)
Sterlite Technologies Ltd CP A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed
Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Finance Ltd
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Fixed Deposits MAA+ - Reaffirmed
Finance Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amber Builders CC facility BB- 50 Suspended
Anant Rice Industries FBL - TL B+ 8 Reaffirmed
(Revised from Rs.0.76 crore earlier)
Anant Rice Industries FBL - CC B+ 35* Reaffirmed
*Rs. 1.00 crore is interchangeable to Bank Guarantee
Anant Rice Industries Untied Limit B+ 22 Reaffirmed
(Revised from Rs.2.24 crore earlier)
Ars Energy Pvt Ltd TL A- 2544.9 Suspended
Ars Energy Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac A- 5.1 Suspended
Au Financiers (India) Ltd PTC Series A1 AA 999.1 Assigned
Au Financiers (India) Ltd PTC Series A AA 895.2 Assigned
Au Financiers (India) Ltd PTC Series A1 AA 981.4 Assigned
(SO)
Au Financiers (India) Ltd PTC Series A 910 Assigned
AA+(SO)
Au Financiers (India) Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 10 Assigned
(LF)
Au Financiers (India) Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 9 Assigned
(LF)
Au Financiers (India) Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 9.1 Assigned
(LF) (SO)
Au Financiers (India) Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 9.8 Assigned
(LF) (SO)
Au Financiers (India) Ltd PTC Series A AAA 1251.9 Assigned
(SO)
Au Financiers (India) Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 12.5 Assigned
(LF) (SO)
Au Financiers (India) Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB 54.6 Assigned
(SLF) (SO)
Au Financiers (India) Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB 36.8 Assigned
(SLF (SO)
Au Financiers (India) Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB 81.4 Assigned
(SLF) (SO)
Au Financiers (India) Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB 47.5 Assigned
(SLF)
Au Financiers (India) Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB 44.7 Assigned
(SLF)
Azad Impex Pvt Ltd CC BB 40 Assigned
Bajaj Kagaj Ltd Bk Fac ICRA]BB- / 118.1 Suspended
A4
Banas Stones Pvt Ltd TL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed
Banas Stones Pvt Ltd CCL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Creations Jewellery LT/ST - FB Limits Pre BBB / 200 Reaffirmed /
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Shipment Credit A3+ Assigned
(Enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore)
Creations Jewellery LT/ST - FB Limits BBB / 300 Reaffirmed /
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit A3+ Assigned
(Enhanced from Rs. 18.00 crore)
Creations Jewellery LT/ST - FB Limits BBB / 45 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Stand by Line of A3+
Credit
Dcs Techno Services Pvt Ltd CC limits BB 57.5 Assigned
Dcs Techno Services Pvt Ltd LOC/ BG Limits BB/A4 62.5 Assigned
Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST: FB Fac A- 500 Assigned
(stable) /
A2+
Energy Efficiency Services Ltd Unallocated limits AA 10000 Assigned
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd LT BF BBB+ 1000 Assigned
Florida Electrical Industries FBL BB- 75 Revised from
Ltd B+
Florida Electrical Industries Unallocated (Proposed BB- 5 Revised from
Ltd Limits) B+
Florida Electrical Industries FBL BB- 75 revised from
Ltd B+
Florida Electrical Industries Unallocated (Proposed BB- 5 revised from
Ltd Limits) B+
Gav Agro Pvt Ltd TL B 101.5 Assigned
Gav Agro Pvt Ltd CCL B 40 Assigned
Gem Batteries Pvt Ltd CCF B- 180 Assigned
Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd CC BB 40 Assigned
Gmr Power Corporation Ltd FBL D 730 Suspended
Gmr Power Corporation Ltd TL D 2500 Suspended
Gmr Power Corporation Ltd NFBL D 3287.5 Suspended
Hi-Q Electronics (P) Ltd TL BBB- 199 Reaffirmed
Hi-Q Electronics (P) Ltd CC BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Hi-Q Electronics (P) Ltd Unallocated BBB- 22 Reaffirmed
Ideal Dye Chem Industries LT BBB- 72 Suspended
Ideal Dye Chem Industries FB WC BBB- 80 Suspended
/ A3
Jumbo Bag Ltd TL B- 18.9 Suspended
Jumbo Bag Ltd FBL B- 9.1 Suspended
K.K. Leisures & Tourism LT, TL B- 142.7 Assigned /
International Pvt Ltd Outstanding
K.K. Leisures & Tourism LT, Unallocated B- 7.3 Assigned
International Pvt Ltd
Kailash Motors CC B 255.5 Reaffirmed
Kailash Motors TL B 6 Assigned
Kailash Motors Overdraft B/A4 138.5 Reaffirmed
Kbr Agro Industries FBL-CC B 80 Reaffirmed
Kbr Agro Industries FBL-TL B 20 Reaffirmed
Kiran Infra Engineers Ltd Bk Fac BB/A4 970 Suspended
Kirby Building Systems India CC Limits A+ 250 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Kirby Building Systems India Unallocated Limits A+ 80 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Kirby Building Systems India CC Limits A+ 250 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Kirby Building Systems India Unallocated Limits A+/A1+ 80 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Krupa Trading Company CC Fac BB+ 25 Withdrawan
Krupa Trading Company non FB Fac BB+ 60 Withdrawan
Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd TL BB 1706.7 Downgraded
from
BBB-
and A3
Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd CC limits BB 500 Downgraded
from
BBB-
and A3
Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Non FB limits BB 9.7 Downgraded
from
BBB-
and A3
Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd CC limits / Short-TL ^ BB / 650 Downgraded
A4 from
BBB- /
A3
^ Cash Credit limits are interchangeable with short term loans and in case the limit
is availed as short-term loan; the short term rating will be applicable
Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Non FB limits # BB / 50 Downgraded
A4 from
BBB-
and A3
# Non Fund based limits are interchangeable between fund based and non fund based
limits and in case the limits is availed as short term limit, the short term rating will be
applicable
Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Proposed limits BB / 200 Downgraded
A4 from
BBB-
and A3
Minda Industries Ltd TL Fac AA- 201.7 Outstanding
Minda Industries Ltd CC Fac AA- 985 Outstanding
Minda Industries Ltd Unallocated AA- 113.3 Outstanding
Mms Infratech Pvt Ltd Over Draft BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Mms Infratech Pvt Ltd TL BB- 18.7 Reaffirmed
Mms Infratech Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 53.4 Reaffirmed
Modern Agro Mills LT FBL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Nandan Terry Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 3530 Assigned
Navin Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. FB Limit - TL C+ 18.1 Assigned
Navin Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. FB Limit - CC C+ 11.7 Assigned
Navin Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. FB Limit - Working C+ 55 Assigned
Capital Loan
Navin Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated Limit C+ 5.2 Assigned
Ntpc-Alstom Power Services Pvt FBL A+ 15 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ozone Urbana Infra Developers LT Scale - TL BBB 7000 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from
BBB-
Primeseal Woodplast Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B-/A4 67.5 Suspended
Priyanshi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC Facility D 27.5 Suspended
Priyanshi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL D 51.8 Suspended
Ramco Extrusion Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ramco Extrusion Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC B+ 110 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 8.00 cr)
Sarvag Shipping Services Pvt LT/ST - Unallocated - - -
Ltd
(Reduced from 22.00 CR)
Sarvag Shipping Services Pvt LT - CC Limits BB 150 Assigned
Ltd
Shapoorji Pallonji Energy NFBL AA- 2400 Reaffirmed
(Gujarat) Pvt Ltd
Shapoorji Pallonji Energy NCD AA(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed
(Gujarat) Pvt Ltd
Shreeji Cotfab Ltd Bk Fac B+ 150 Suspended
Shyam Sundar Estates Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 300 Suspended
Simoco Telecommunications CC Facility D 380 Suspended
(South Asia) Ltd
Simoco Telecommunications TL D 70.3 Suspended
(South Asia) Ltd
Simoco Telecommunications Non-FB Fac D 25.7 Suspended
(South Asia) Ltd
Sml Isuzu Ltd CC AA 250 Upgraded
from
AA-
Starlite Lighting Ltd TL A+ 330.6 Upgraded
(SO) from
A(SO)
(reduced from Rs. 45.00 crore)
Starlite Lighting Ltd FBL A+ 750 Upgraded
(SO) from
A(SO)
(enhanced from Rs. 60.00 crore)
Starlite Lighting Ltd NCD A+ 500 Upgraded
(SO) from
A(SO)
Sterlite Technologies Ltd NCD - 1500 Reaffirmed
Sterlite Technologies Ltd TL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed
Sterlite Technologies Ltd CC AA- 8050 Reaffirmed
Sterlite Technologies Ltd LT / ST NFBL AA- 31950 Reaffirmed
Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home NCDs AA+ 11900 Reaffirmed
Finance Ltd
Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Subordinated Deb AA+ 3700 Reaffirmed
Finance Ltd
Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home LT Bk Limits AA+ 11190.7 Reaffirmed
Finance Ltd
T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/A4 1037.5 Suspended
Tata Motors Finance Ltd PTCs Provisional 2500.7 Assigned
AAA
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Second Loss Facility Provisional 187.6 Assigned
BBB
The Scottish Assam (India) Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed /
Assigned
Thomas Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd Term Fac B 156.5 Suspended
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Long/ST - Unallocated - 950 Reaffirmed
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT - CC AA 17950 Reaffirmed /
Assigned
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT - TL AA 11710 Reaffirmed
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD AA 10000 Reaffirmed
Tufanganj Agro Industries Pvt TL B/A4 50.7 Suspended
Ltd
Tufanganj Agro Industries Pvt CC facility B/A4 3 Suspended
Ltd
Tufanganj Agro Industries Pvt Unallocated Limits B/A4 8.8 Suspended
Ltd
Turtle On The Beach TL Fac B 80 Suspended
Universal Mine Developers & TL A 1560 Reaffirmed
Service Providers Pvt Ltd
Universal Mine Developers & FBL A 60 Reaffirmed
Service Providers Pvt Ltd
V. V. Ramasamy Chettiar & Co. Bk Fac B / 100 Suspended
A4
Venkata Naga Lakshmi Paper TL Limits B+ 17.1 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Venkata Naga Lakshmi Paper CC Limits B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Venkata Naga Lakshmi Paper Unallocated Limits B+/A4 142.9 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Vijay Industries CCL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma Bk Fac B+ 412 Suspended
Care Services Pvt. Ltd.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
