Oct 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber Builders BG A4 90 Suspended Anant Rice Industries Non FBL - BG A4 25 Reaffirmed Azad Impex Pvt Ltd LOC A4 380 Assigned Banas Stones Pvt Ltd SLC-ST A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Dianare Exports FB Fac A4+ 120 Suspended Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO A1+ 30000 Assigned Financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 25000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO A1+ 10000 Assigned Investments Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 30000 Assigned Ltd Financing) Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd LOC (FLC/BC) A4 420 Assigned Ideal Dye Chem Industries ST NFBF A3 35 Suspended Jumbo Bag Ltd FBL A4 20 Suspended Jumbo Bag Ltd Non-FBL A4 119 Suspended Kirby Building Systems India NFBL A1+ 2970 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kirby Building Systems India NFBL A1+ 2970 Assigned Pvt Ltd Minda Industries Ltd CP /ST Debt Programmme A1+ 300 Assigned Minda Industries Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 270 Outstanding Mms Infratech Pvt Ltd BG ICRA]A4 360 Reaffirmed Nandan Terry Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based* A4+ - Assigned *sub limit of Term loan Ntpc-Alstom Power Services Pvt NFBL A1+ 149.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sarvag Shipping Services Pvt ST -LOC A4 950 Assigned Ltd Sml Isuzu Ltd Working Capital A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Sml Isuzu Ltd LOC A1+ 280 Reaffirmed Sml Isuzu Ltd BG A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Sml Isuzu Ltd Bill Discounting A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Sml Isuzu Ltd CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Starlite Lighting Ltd NFBL 270 Upgraded A1+(SO) from A1(SO) (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Sterlite Technologies Ltd CP A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP A1+ 600 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Fixed Deposits MAA+ - Reaffirmed Finance Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber Builders CC facility BB- 50 Suspended Anant Rice Industries FBL - TL B+ 8 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs.0.76 crore earlier) Anant Rice Industries FBL - CC B+ 35* Reaffirmed *Rs. 1.00 crore is interchangeable to Bank Guarantee Anant Rice Industries Untied Limit B+ 22 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs.2.24 crore earlier) Ars Energy Pvt Ltd TL A- 2544.9 Suspended Ars Energy Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac A- 5.1 Suspended Au Financiers (India) Ltd PTC Series A1 AA 999.1 Assigned Au Financiers (India) Ltd PTC Series A AA 895.2 Assigned Au Financiers (India) Ltd PTC Series A1 AA 981.4 Assigned (SO) Au Financiers (India) Ltd PTC Series A 910 Assigned AA+(SO) Au Financiers (India) Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 10 Assigned (LF) Au Financiers (India) Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 9 Assigned (LF) Au Financiers (India) Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 9.1 Assigned (LF) (SO) Au Financiers (India) Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 9.8 Assigned (LF) (SO) Au Financiers (India) Ltd PTC Series A AAA 1251.9 Assigned (SO) Au Financiers (India) Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 12.5 Assigned (LF) (SO) Au Financiers (India) Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB 54.6 Assigned (SLF) (SO) Au Financiers (India) Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB 36.8 Assigned (SLF (SO) Au Financiers (India) Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB 81.4 Assigned (SLF) (SO) Au Financiers (India) Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB 47.5 Assigned (SLF) Au Financiers (India) Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB 44.7 Assigned (SLF) Azad Impex Pvt Ltd CC BB 40 Assigned Bajaj Kagaj Ltd Bk Fac ICRA]BB- / 118.1 Suspended A4 Banas Stones Pvt Ltd TL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Banas Stones Pvt Ltd CCL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Creations Jewellery LT/ST - FB Limits Pre BBB / 200 Reaffirmed / Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Shipment Credit A3+ Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore) Creations Jewellery LT/ST - FB Limits BBB / 300 Reaffirmed / Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit A3+ Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 18.00 crore) Creations Jewellery LT/ST - FB Limits BBB / 45 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Stand by Line of A3+ Credit Dcs Techno Services Pvt Ltd CC limits BB 57.5 Assigned Dcs Techno Services Pvt Ltd LOC/ BG Limits BB/A4 62.5 Assigned Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST: FB Fac A- 500 Assigned (stable) / A2+ Energy Efficiency Services Ltd Unallocated limits AA 10000 Assigned Five-Star Business Finance Ltd LT BF BBB+ 1000 Assigned Florida Electrical Industries FBL BB- 75 Revised from Ltd B+ Florida Electrical Industries Unallocated (Proposed BB- 5 Revised from Ltd Limits) B+ Florida Electrical Industries FBL BB- 75 revised from Ltd B+ Florida Electrical Industries Unallocated (Proposed BB- 5 revised from Ltd Limits) B+ Gav Agro Pvt Ltd TL B 101.5 Assigned Gav Agro Pvt Ltd CCL B 40 Assigned Gem Batteries Pvt Ltd CCF B- 180 Assigned Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd CC BB 40 Assigned Gmr Power Corporation Ltd FBL D 730 Suspended Gmr Power Corporation Ltd TL D 2500 Suspended Gmr Power Corporation Ltd NFBL D 3287.5 Suspended Hi-Q Electronics (P) Ltd TL BBB- 199 Reaffirmed Hi-Q Electronics (P) Ltd CC BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Hi-Q Electronics (P) Ltd Unallocated BBB- 22 Reaffirmed Ideal Dye Chem Industries LT BBB- 72 Suspended Ideal Dye Chem Industries FB WC BBB- 80 Suspended / A3 Jumbo Bag Ltd TL B- 18.9 Suspended Jumbo Bag Ltd FBL B- 9.1 Suspended K.K. Leisures & Tourism LT, TL B- 142.7 Assigned / International Pvt Ltd Outstanding K.K. Leisures & Tourism LT, Unallocated B- 7.3 Assigned International Pvt Ltd Kailash Motors CC B 255.5 Reaffirmed Kailash Motors TL B 6 Assigned Kailash Motors Overdraft B/A4 138.5 Reaffirmed Kbr Agro Industries FBL-CC B 80 Reaffirmed Kbr Agro Industries FBL-TL B 20 Reaffirmed Kiran Infra Engineers Ltd Bk Fac BB/A4 970 Suspended Kirby Building Systems India CC Limits A+ 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kirby Building Systems India Unallocated Limits A+ 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kirby Building Systems India CC Limits A+ 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kirby Building Systems India Unallocated Limits A+/A1+ 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Krupa Trading Company CC Fac BB+ 25 Withdrawan Krupa Trading Company non FB Fac BB+ 60 Withdrawan Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd TL BB 1706.7 Downgraded from BBB- and A3 Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd CC limits BB 500 Downgraded from BBB- and A3 Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Non FB limits BB 9.7 Downgraded from BBB- and A3 Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd CC limits / Short-TL ^ BB / 650 Downgraded A4 from BBB- / A3 ^ Cash Credit limits are interchangeable with short term loans and in case the limit is availed as short-term loan; the short term rating will be applicable Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Non FB limits # BB / 50 Downgraded A4 from BBB- and A3 # Non Fund based limits are interchangeable between fund based and non fund based limits and in case the limits is availed as short term limit, the short term rating will be applicable Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Proposed limits BB / 200 Downgraded A4 from BBB- and A3 Minda Industries Ltd TL Fac AA- 201.7 Outstanding Minda Industries Ltd CC Fac AA- 985 Outstanding Minda Industries Ltd Unallocated AA- 113.3 Outstanding Mms Infratech Pvt Ltd Over Draft BB- 70 Reaffirmed Mms Infratech Pvt Ltd TL BB- 18.7 Reaffirmed Mms Infratech Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 53.4 Reaffirmed Modern Agro Mills LT FBL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Nandan Terry Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 3530 Assigned Navin Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. FB Limit - TL C+ 18.1 Assigned Navin Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. FB Limit - CC C+ 11.7 Assigned Navin Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. FB Limit - Working C+ 55 Assigned Capital Loan Navin Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated Limit C+ 5.2 Assigned Ntpc-Alstom Power Services Pvt FBL A+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Ozone Urbana Infra Developers LT Scale - TL BBB 7000 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB- Primeseal Woodplast Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B-/A4 67.5 Suspended Priyanshi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC Facility D 27.5 Suspended Priyanshi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL D 51.8 Suspended Ramco Extrusion Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Ramco Extrusion Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC B+ 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.00 cr) Sarvag Shipping Services Pvt LT/ST - Unallocated - - - Ltd (Reduced from 22.00 CR) Sarvag Shipping Services Pvt LT - CC Limits BB 150 Assigned Ltd Shapoorji Pallonji Energy NFBL AA- 2400 Reaffirmed (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Shapoorji Pallonji Energy NCD AA(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Shreeji Cotfab Ltd Bk Fac B+ 150 Suspended Shyam Sundar Estates Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 300 Suspended Simoco Telecommunications CC Facility D 380 Suspended (South Asia) Ltd Simoco Telecommunications TL D 70.3 Suspended (South Asia) Ltd Simoco Telecommunications Non-FB Fac D 25.7 Suspended (South Asia) Ltd Sml Isuzu Ltd CC AA 250 Upgraded from AA- Starlite Lighting Ltd TL A+ 330.6 Upgraded (SO) from A(SO) (reduced from Rs. 45.00 crore) Starlite Lighting Ltd FBL A+ 750 Upgraded (SO) from A(SO) (enhanced from Rs. 60.00 crore) Starlite Lighting Ltd NCD A+ 500 Upgraded (SO) from A(SO) Sterlite Technologies Ltd NCD - 1500 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd TL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd CC AA- 8050 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd LT / ST NFBL AA- 31950 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home NCDs AA+ 11900 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Subordinated Deb AA+ 3700 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home LT Bk Limits AA+ 11190.7 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/A4 1037.5 Suspended Tata Motors Finance Ltd PTCs Provisional 2500.7 Assigned AAA Tata Motors Finance Ltd Second Loss Facility Provisional 187.6 Assigned BBB The Scottish Assam (India) Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed / Assigned Thomas Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd Term Fac B 156.5 Suspended Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Long/ST - Unallocated - 950 Reaffirmed Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT - CC AA 17950 Reaffirmed / Assigned Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT - TL AA 11710 Reaffirmed Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD AA 10000 Reaffirmed Tufanganj Agro Industries Pvt TL B/A4 50.7 Suspended Ltd Tufanganj Agro Industries Pvt CC facility B/A4 3 Suspended Ltd Tufanganj Agro Industries Pvt Unallocated Limits B/A4 8.8 Suspended Ltd Turtle On The Beach TL Fac B 80 Suspended Universal Mine Developers & TL A 1560 Reaffirmed Service Providers Pvt Ltd Universal Mine Developers & FBL A 60 Reaffirmed Service Providers Pvt Ltd V. V. Ramasamy Chettiar & Co. Bk Fac B / 100 Suspended A4 Venkata Naga Lakshmi Paper TL Limits B+ 17.1 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Venkata Naga Lakshmi Paper CC Limits B+ 90 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Venkata Naga Lakshmi Paper Unallocated Limits B+/A4 142.9 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Vijay Industries CCL BB 70 Reaffirmed Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma Bk Fac B+ 412 Suspended Care Services Pvt. Ltd. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)