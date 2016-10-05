Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ammen Mills Non-FB Fac A4 35 Suspended Ashwinram Spinning Mills Pvt Non-FB Fac A4+ 5.8 Suspended Ltd Axis Securities Ltd CP Programme A1+ 1000 Assigned Bansal Fine Foods Pvt Ltd Stand by Limit A4 60 Reaffirmed Bansal Fine Foods Pvt Ltd Interchangeable Limits A4 - Reaffirmed Bhuvaneswari Tex ST - FB Fac A4+ 80 Upgraded from A4 Bhuvaneswari Tex ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 1.5 Upgraded from A4 Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd LOC A2+ 2.5 Revised from A2 Dharmdeep Commodities Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based- VaR A4 100 Assigned Limit Goa Ispat Ltd Non-FBL A4 200 Reaffirmed K. M. Fisheries ST, Non-fund Based A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Lexona Ceramic Non-Fund Based - BG A4 14 Reaffirmed Paradeep Phosphates Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A2+ 25000 Reaffirmed Pristine Industries Ltd ST, Non fund based A4+ - Reaffirmed Prognosys Medical Systems Pvt ST - Non fund based- A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd LC Shanti Integrated Textile Park ST Non Fund Based-BG A4 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile ST - Non FB Fac A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Enterprises FB limit - UBD/UBDP A4 - Reaffirmed Sri Enterprises FB limit - Packing A4 - Reaffirmed Credit/FDBP Sri Enterprises Non-FBL - LOC (Inland A4 37 Reaffirmed LC) Sri Enterprises Non-FBL - LOC (Import A4 - Reaffirmed LC) Sri Enterprises FB limit - Letter of A4 - Reaffirmed Comfort/Buyers Credit Sri Enterprises Non-FBL - Letter Of A4 - Reaffirmed Guarantee Sri Raju Cotton Mills Non-FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Taurus Powertronics Pvt. Ltd. BG A4 70 Assigned Taurus Powertronics Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated A4 30 Assigned Triveni Turbine Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 3450 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ammen Mills FB Fac B 90 Suspended Ashwinram Spinning Mills Pvt TL BB+ 4.2 Suspended Ltd Ashwinram Spinning Mills Pvt FB Fac BB+ 70 Suspended Ltd Bansal Fine Foods Pvt Ltd CC BB 300 Reaffirmed Bhuvaneswari Tex LT - TL BB+ 34.5 Upgraded from BB Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd CC BBB 120 Revised from BBB Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd TL BBB 13.7 Revised from BBB Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit BBB- 20.8 Revised from / A3 BBB/A2 Dharmdeep Commodities Pvt Ltd FBL - Overdraft B+ 30 Assigned Dharmdeep Commodities Pvt Ltd FBL - EPC & LCBD B+/A4 800 Assigned Goa Ispat Ltd FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed Goa Ispat Ltd TL BB 16.2 Reaffirmed Haritha Fertilisers Ltd FBL B 310 Assigned Haritha Fertilisers Ltd Unallocated limits B/A4 40 Outstanding Hdfc Ergo General Insurance Subordinated Debt AAA 3500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Programme Hdfc Ergo General Insurance Subordinated Debt AAA 3500 Assigned Co. Ltd Programme Hdfc Ergo General Insurance CPA Iaaa - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Hdfc Ergo General Insurance CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd K. M. Fisheries LT, TL B+ 13 Upgraded from B K. M. Fisheries LT, Fund Based B+ 135 Upgraded from B K. M. Fisheries LT, Unallocated B+ 5.5 Upgraded from B Lexona Ceramic Fund Based - CC BB- 45 Reaffirmed Lexona Ceramic Fund Based - TL BB- 46.8 Reaffirmed Paradeep Phosphates Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB+ 10000 Reaffirmed Pepsu Road Transport FB Limits (CC) B+ 250 Reaffirmed Corporation Pepsu Road Transport LT Unallocated B+ 150 Reaffirmed Corporation Pertinent Infra & Energy Ltd LT, fund based-TL B+ 119 Reaffirmed Pertinent Infra & Energy Ltd LT, B+ 310 Reaffirmed Unallocated/Proposed Pioneer Spinning And Weaving FB Fac B+ 60 Suspended Mills Ltd Pioneer Spinning And Weaving Proposed Fac B+ 40 Suspended Mills Ltd Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Bk Limits BB-/A4 150 Assigned Power Tech FBL D 65 Suspended Pristine Industries Ltd LT, fund based-TL BB 93 Reaffirmed Pristine Industries Ltd LT, fund based-CC BB 130 Reaffirmed Pristine Industries Ltd LT, BB 177 Reaffirmed Unallocated/Proposed Prognosys Medical Systems Pvt LT - Fund Based- CC BB- 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Prognosys Medical Systems Pvt LT - Non Fund Based- BB- 65 Reaffirmed Ltd BG Rose Gems LT and ST FB Fac BB / 240 Reaffirmed A4+ Se Composites Ltd Bk Fac D 5620 Suspended Shanti Integrated Textile Park LT Fund Based-TL BB- 630 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Siddheshwari Oil CC B+ 160 Reaffirmed Industries Shree Siddheshwari Oil TL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Industries Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT - TL C 60.7 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT - FB Fac C 170 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT - FB Fac (Sub C - Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd limit) Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT - Proposed Fac C 13.3 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Enterprises FBL - CC BB - Reaffirmed Sri Raju Cotton Mills FB Fac B+ 50 Suspended Sundaram Finance Ltd PTCs Provisional 6000.1 Assigned AAA Suzlon Energy Ltd Bk Fac D 80180 Suspended Suzlon Engitech Ltd Bk Fac D 50 Suspended Suzlon Generator Ltd Bk Fac D 790 Suspended Suzlon Gujarat Wind Park Ltd Bk Fac D 3170 Suspended Suzlon Power Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac D 1620 Suspended Suzlon Wind International Ltd Bk Fac D 10270 Suspended Tamil Nadu Power Finance And LT Bond Programmes A- 19642 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Taurus Powertronics Pvt. Ltd. CC B+ 20 Assigned Triveni Turbine Ltd FBL AA- 295 Reaffirmed Unity Care & Health Services TL BB+ 124.3 Revised from Pvt Ltd BBB- Unity Care & Health Services LT FBL BB+ 30 Revised from Pvt Ltd BBB- Unity Care & Health Services Proposed FBL BB+ 30.7 Revised from Pvt Ltd BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 