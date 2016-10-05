Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ammen Mills Non-FB Fac A4 35 Suspended
Ashwinram Spinning Mills Pvt Non-FB Fac A4+ 5.8 Suspended
Ltd
Axis Securities Ltd CP Programme A1+ 1000 Assigned
Bansal Fine Foods Pvt Ltd Stand by Limit A4 60 Reaffirmed
Bansal Fine Foods Pvt Ltd Interchangeable Limits A4 - Reaffirmed
Bhuvaneswari Tex ST - FB Fac A4+ 80 Upgraded
from A4
Bhuvaneswari Tex ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 1.5 Upgraded
from A4
Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd LOC A2+ 2.5 Revised from
A2
Dharmdeep Commodities Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based- VaR A4 100 Assigned
Limit
Goa Ispat Ltd Non-FBL A4 200 Reaffirmed
K. M. Fisheries ST, Non-fund Based A4 1.5 Reaffirmed
Lexona Ceramic Non-Fund Based - BG A4 14 Reaffirmed
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A2+ 25000 Reaffirmed
Pristine Industries Ltd ST, Non fund based A4+ - Reaffirmed
Prognosys Medical Systems Pvt ST - Non fund based- A4 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd LC
Shanti Integrated Textile Park ST Non Fund Based-BG A4 40 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile ST - Non FB Fac A4 32.5 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Sri Enterprises FB limit - UBD/UBDP A4 - Reaffirmed
Sri Enterprises FB limit - Packing A4 - Reaffirmed
Credit/FDBP
Sri Enterprises Non-FBL - LOC (Inland A4 37 Reaffirmed
LC)
Sri Enterprises Non-FBL - LOC (Import A4 - Reaffirmed
LC)
Sri Enterprises FB limit - Letter of A4 - Reaffirmed
Comfort/Buyers Credit
Sri Enterprises Non-FBL - Letter Of A4 - Reaffirmed
Guarantee
Sri Raju Cotton Mills Non-FB Fac A4 10 Suspended
Taurus Powertronics Pvt. Ltd. BG A4 70 Assigned
Taurus Powertronics Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated A4 30 Assigned
Triveni Turbine Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 3450 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ammen Mills FB Fac B 90 Suspended
Ashwinram Spinning Mills Pvt TL BB+ 4.2 Suspended
Ltd
Ashwinram Spinning Mills Pvt FB Fac BB+ 70 Suspended
Ltd
Bansal Fine Foods Pvt Ltd CC BB 300 Reaffirmed
Bhuvaneswari Tex LT - TL BB+ 34.5 Upgraded
from BB
Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd CC BBB 120 Revised from
BBB
Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd TL BBB 13.7 Revised from
BBB
Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit BBB- 20.8 Revised from
/ A3 BBB/A2
Dharmdeep Commodities Pvt Ltd FBL - Overdraft B+ 30 Assigned
Dharmdeep Commodities Pvt Ltd FBL - EPC & LCBD B+/A4 800 Assigned
Goa Ispat Ltd FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Goa Ispat Ltd TL BB 16.2 Reaffirmed
Haritha Fertilisers Ltd FBL B 310 Assigned
Haritha Fertilisers Ltd Unallocated limits B/A4 40 Outstanding
Hdfc Ergo General Insurance Subordinated Debt AAA 3500 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd Programme
Hdfc Ergo General Insurance Subordinated Debt AAA 3500 Assigned
Co. Ltd Programme
Hdfc Ergo General Insurance CPA Iaaa - Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
Hdfc Ergo General Insurance CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
K. M. Fisheries LT, TL B+ 13 Upgraded
from B
K. M. Fisheries LT, Fund Based B+ 135 Upgraded
from B
K. M. Fisheries LT, Unallocated B+ 5.5 Upgraded
from B
Lexona Ceramic Fund Based - CC BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Lexona Ceramic Fund Based - TL BB- 46.8 Reaffirmed
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Pepsu Road Transport FB Limits (CC) B+ 250 Reaffirmed
Corporation
Pepsu Road Transport LT Unallocated B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Corporation
Pertinent Infra & Energy Ltd LT, fund based-TL B+ 119 Reaffirmed
Pertinent Infra & Energy Ltd LT, B+ 310 Reaffirmed
Unallocated/Proposed
Pioneer Spinning And Weaving FB Fac B+ 60 Suspended
Mills Ltd
Pioneer Spinning And Weaving Proposed Fac B+ 40 Suspended
Mills Ltd
Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Bk Limits BB-/A4 150 Assigned
Power Tech FBL D 65 Suspended
Pristine Industries Ltd LT, fund based-TL BB 93 Reaffirmed
Pristine Industries Ltd LT, fund based-CC BB 130 Reaffirmed
Pristine Industries Ltd LT, BB 177 Reaffirmed
Unallocated/Proposed
Prognosys Medical Systems Pvt LT - Fund Based- CC BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Prognosys Medical Systems Pvt LT - Non Fund Based- BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Ltd BG
Rose Gems LT and ST FB Fac BB / 240 Reaffirmed
A4+
Se Composites Ltd Bk Fac D 5620 Suspended
Shanti Integrated Textile Park LT Fund Based-TL BB- 630 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shree Siddheshwari Oil CC B+ 160 Reaffirmed
Industries
Shree Siddheshwari Oil TL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Industries
Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT - TL C 60.7 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT - FB Fac C 170 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT - FB Fac (Sub C - Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd limit)
Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT - Proposed Fac C 13.3 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Sri Enterprises FBL - CC BB - Reaffirmed
Sri Raju Cotton Mills FB Fac B+ 50 Suspended
Sundaram Finance Ltd PTCs Provisional 6000.1 Assigned
AAA
Suzlon Energy Ltd Bk Fac D 80180 Suspended
Suzlon Engitech Ltd Bk Fac D 50 Suspended
Suzlon Generator Ltd Bk Fac D 790 Suspended
Suzlon Gujarat Wind Park Ltd Bk Fac D 3170 Suspended
Suzlon Power Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac D 1620 Suspended
Suzlon Wind International Ltd Bk Fac D 10270 Suspended
Tamil Nadu Power Finance And LT Bond Programmes A- 19642 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Development
Corporation Ltd
Taurus Powertronics Pvt. Ltd. CC B+ 20 Assigned
Triveni Turbine Ltd FBL AA- 295 Reaffirmed
Unity Care & Health Services TL BB+ 124.3 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BBB-
Unity Care & Health Services LT FBL BB+ 30 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BBB-
Unity Care & Health Services Proposed FBL BB+ 30.7 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BBB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)