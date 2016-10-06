Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 2250 Assigned
enhanced from Rs 200.00 crore
Brigade Enterprises Ltd ST - Non fund based A1 600 Outstanding
Bk lines
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & NFBL A1+ 2000 upgraded
Industries Ltd from A1
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & ST Loan A1+ 250 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & CP/ STD A1+ 3000 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd ST Loan A1+ 1489.4 Assigned
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 6750 Outstanding
revised from 742 cr
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd CP/ ST debt programme A1+ 6000 Outstanding
Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A1 300 Outstanding
IIFL Alternate Asset Advisors ST debt programme A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
IIFL Holdings Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
IIFL Holdings Ltd ST Bk lines A1+ 6050 Withdrawan
IIFL Holdings Ltd CP Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 200 crore
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Commodities Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Housing Finance ST debt programme A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
India Infoline Insurance ST debt programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Brokers Ltd
India Infoline Ltd ST Bk lines A1+ 6500 Assigned
India Infoline Media And ST debt programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Research Services Ltd
JSW Steel Ltd ST FB limits A1+ 14880 Reaffirmed
JSW Steel Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 156195 Reaffirmed
JSW Steel Ltd CP Programme A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed
Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A3 200 Assigned
Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC* A3 30 Assigned
* Sub-limit of Bank Guarantee
Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Derivative A3 10 Assigned
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Tanfac Industries Ltd ST, Non Fund based A4+ 550 Reaffirmed
revised from Rs. 63.0 crore
Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 750 Assigned
enhanced from Rs. 50.00 crore
Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 750 Assigned
enhanced from Rs. 50.00 crore
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Fixed deposit MAA 75.9 Outstanding
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
7 Star Construction TL B 379 Assigned
enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs A+ 2500 Provisional
Ltd (SO)
Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd FB Limits A+ 2250 Assigned
enhanced from Rs 200.00 crore
Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd TL A+ 1610 Outstanding
Brigade Enterprises Ltd LT - Fund based Bk A 21400 Assigned
lines
enhanced from 1,827.69 CR
Chhapra Hajipur Expressways Ltd TL D 7569.9 Reaffirmed
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & TL A+ 7578 Assigned
Industries Ltd
enhanced from 697.65 cr
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & FBL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & NCD A+ 333.3 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd TL AA 24232.5 Assigned
enhanced from 2348 cr
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD Programme AA 21433.3 Outstanding
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd FBL AA 4000 Outstanding
Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A1 A(SO) 355.1 Provisional
Triopas Ifmr Capital 2016
Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd LT FBL A+ 200 Outstanding
Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd LT- Proposed A+ 300 Outstanding
Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd LT- Proposed A+ 200 Assigned
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd LT debt AA 7000 Reaffirmed
IIFL Holdings Ltd LT debt programme AA 200 Reaffirmed
IIFL Holdings Ltd Secured NCD AA 2000 Reaffirmed
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA 3000 Reaffirmed
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd Principal Protected PP-MLD 7500 Reaffirmed
Market linked AA
debenture programme
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd Secured NCD AA 1000 Reaffirmed
IL&FS Wind Energy Ltd NCDs A+(SO) 2000 Provisional
India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinate debt AA 10000 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk lines AA 57750 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd LT debt programme AA 25100 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd Secured NCD AA 20000 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD AA 5000 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD 5000 Reaffirmed
protected equity AA
linked debenture programme
India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD 1000 Reaffirmed
protected market AA
linked debenture programme
India Infoline Housing Finance LT Bk lines AA 50000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
India Infoline Housing Finance LT debt programme AA 43000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
India Infoline Housing Finance Principal Protected PP-MLD 2000 Reaffirmed
Ltd Market linked AA
debenture programme
India Infoline Ltd LT - Equity linked AA 1000 Reaffirmed
debenture programme
JSW Steel Ltd TL / Standby LOC Fac AA- 217541.2Reaffirmed
JSW Steel Ltd NCD Programme AA- 80821.6 Reaffirmed
JSW Steel Ltd Proposed NCD AA- 20000 Assigned
Programme
JSW Steel Ltd LT / ST - Fund AA-/ 43706.6 Reaffirmed
based/Non-FBL A1+
Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 AA 497.8 Provisional
(SO)
Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 AA 19.4 Provisional
(SO)
Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 AA 497.8 Provisional
(SO)
Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 AA 19.4 Provisional
(SO)
Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 9.1 Provisional
(LF) (SO)
Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 9.1 Provisional
(LF) (SO)
Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB- 36.2 Provisional
(SLF) (SO)
Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB- 36.2 Provisional
(SLF) (SO)
Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd FB Limit - CC BBB- 190 Assigned
Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd FB Limit - Working BBB- 80 Assigned
Capital Demand Loan#
# Sub-limit of Cash Credit
Mateswari Royalties Non - Fund Based B+ 50 Assigned
Facility
Muthoot Microfin Ltd PTC Series A1 A (SO) 532 Provisional
Muthoot Microfin Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 41.8 Provisional
(SO)
Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac^ BBB-/ 3350 Reaffirmed
A3
^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Fund Based limits to the extent
of Rs. 39.00 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term
rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term fund based
limits cannot exceed Rs. 335.00 crore.
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 907.6 Provisional
(SO)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB- 80.7 Provisional
(SO)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A1 BBB 935.7 Provisional
Puntus Trust July 2016 (SO)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A1 A- 666 Provisional
Rinzler Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A2 BBB- 59.2 Provisional
Rinzler Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A (SO) Revised from
-Akechi Ifmr Capital 2016 A- (SO)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 BB- Reaffirmed
-Akechi Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 A- Revised from
-Cabaletta Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) BBB
(SO)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A+ Revised from
-Cabaletta Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) A- (SO)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A- Reaffirmed
-Horme Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 A- Revised from
-Lucina Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) BBB
(SO)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A+ Revised from
-Lucina Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) A- (SO)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A (SO) Revised from
-Mellona Ifmr Capital 2016 BBB+
(SO)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 A- Revised from
-Mellona Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) BBB
(SO)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A- Reaffirmed
-Tulip Trust Jan 2016 (SO)
Shirpur-Warvade Municipal TL BB+ 76.8 Reaffirmed
Council
Sun Thermo Process LT - FB Fac B 60 Assigned
Sun Thermo Process LT/ST - Unallocated B /A4 90 Assigned
Tanfac Industries Ltd LT, Fund based BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
revised from Rs. 35.0 crore
YG Realty Pvt Ltd TL A- 5000 Assigned
(SO)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
