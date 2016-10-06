Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 2250 Assigned enhanced from Rs 200.00 crore Brigade Enterprises Ltd ST - Non fund based A1 600 Outstanding Bk lines Dalmia Bharat Sugar & NFBL A1+ 2000 upgraded Industries Ltd from A1 Dalmia Bharat Sugar & ST Loan A1+ 250 Assigned Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar & CP/ STD A1+ 3000 Assigned Industries Ltd Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd ST Loan A1+ 1489.4 Assigned Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 6750 Outstanding revised from 742 cr Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd CP/ ST debt programme A1+ 6000 Outstanding Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A1 300 Outstanding IIFL Alternate Asset Advisors ST debt programme A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed IIFL Holdings Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed IIFL Holdings Ltd ST Bk lines A1+ 6050 Withdrawan IIFL Holdings Ltd CP Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 200 crore IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed IIFL Wealth Management Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Commodities Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance ST debt programme A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Ltd India Infoline Insurance ST debt programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Brokers Ltd India Infoline Ltd ST Bk lines A1+ 6500 Assigned India Infoline Media And ST debt programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Research Services Ltd JSW Steel Ltd ST FB limits A1+ 14880 Reaffirmed JSW Steel Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 156195 Reaffirmed JSW Steel Ltd CP Programme A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A3 200 Assigned Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC* A3 30 Assigned * Sub-limit of Bank Guarantee Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Derivative A3 10 Assigned Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 250 Reaffirmed (SO) Tanfac Industries Ltd ST, Non Fund based A4+ 550 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 63.0 crore Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 750 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 50.00 crore Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 750 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 50.00 crore MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Fixed deposit MAA 75.9 Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 7 Star Construction TL B 379 Assigned enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs A+ 2500 Provisional Ltd (SO) Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd FB Limits A+ 2250 Assigned enhanced from Rs 200.00 crore Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd TL A+ 1610 Outstanding Brigade Enterprises Ltd LT - Fund based Bk A 21400 Assigned lines enhanced from 1,827.69 CR Chhapra Hajipur Expressways Ltd TL D 7569.9 Reaffirmed Dalmia Bharat Sugar & TL A+ 7578 Assigned Industries Ltd enhanced from 697.65 cr Dalmia Bharat Sugar & FBL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar & NCD A+ 333.3 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd TL AA 24232.5 Assigned enhanced from 2348 cr Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD Programme AA 21433.3 Outstanding Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd FBL AA 4000 Outstanding Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A1 A(SO) 355.1 Provisional Triopas Ifmr Capital 2016 Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd LT FBL A+ 200 Outstanding Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd LT- Proposed A+ 300 Outstanding Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd LT- Proposed A+ 200 Assigned IIFL Facilities Services Ltd LT debt AA 7000 Reaffirmed IIFL Holdings Ltd LT debt programme AA 200 Reaffirmed IIFL Holdings Ltd Secured NCD AA 2000 Reaffirmed IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA 3000 Reaffirmed IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd Principal Protected PP-MLD 7500 Reaffirmed Market linked AA debenture programme IIFL Wealth Management Ltd Secured NCD AA 1000 Reaffirmed IL&FS Wind Energy Ltd NCDs A+(SO) 2000 Provisional India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinate debt AA 10000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk lines AA 57750 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd LT debt programme AA 25100 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Secured NCD AA 20000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD AA 5000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD 5000 Reaffirmed protected equity AA linked debenture programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD 1000 Reaffirmed protected market AA linked debenture programme India Infoline Housing Finance LT Bk lines AA 50000 Reaffirmed Ltd India Infoline Housing Finance LT debt programme AA 43000 Reaffirmed Ltd India Infoline Housing Finance Principal Protected PP-MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Market linked AA debenture programme India Infoline Ltd LT - Equity linked AA 1000 Reaffirmed debenture programme JSW Steel Ltd TL / Standby LOC Fac AA- 217541.2Reaffirmed JSW Steel Ltd NCD Programme AA- 80821.6 Reaffirmed JSW Steel Ltd Proposed NCD AA- 20000 Assigned Programme JSW Steel Ltd LT / ST - Fund AA-/ 43706.6 Reaffirmed based/Non-FBL A1+ Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 AA 497.8 Provisional (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 AA 19.4 Provisional (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 AA 497.8 Provisional (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 AA 19.4 Provisional (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 9.1 Provisional (LF) (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 9.1 Provisional (LF) (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB- 36.2 Provisional (SLF) (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB- 36.2 Provisional (SLF) (SO) Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd FB Limit - CC BBB- 190 Assigned Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd FB Limit - Working BBB- 80 Assigned Capital Demand Loan# # Sub-limit of Cash Credit Mateswari Royalties Non - Fund Based B+ 50 Assigned Facility Muthoot Microfin Ltd PTC Series A1 A (SO) 532 Provisional Muthoot Microfin Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 41.8 Provisional (SO) Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac^ BBB-/ 3350 Reaffirmed A3 ^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 39.00 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 335.00 crore. Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 907.6 Provisional (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB- 80.7 Provisional (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A1 BBB 935.7 Provisional Puntus Trust July 2016 (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A1 A- 666 Provisional Rinzler Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A2 BBB- 59.2 Provisional Rinzler Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A (SO) Revised from -Akechi Ifmr Capital 2016 A- (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 BB- Reaffirmed -Akechi Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 A- Revised from -Cabaletta Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) BBB (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A+ Revised from -Cabaletta Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) A- (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A- Reaffirmed -Horme Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 A- Revised from -Lucina Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) BBB (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A+ Revised from -Lucina Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) A- (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A (SO) Revised from -Mellona Ifmr Capital 2016 BBB+ (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 A- Revised from -Mellona Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) BBB (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A- Reaffirmed -Tulip Trust Jan 2016 (SO) Shirpur-Warvade Municipal TL BB+ 76.8 Reaffirmed Council Sun Thermo Process LT - FB Fac B 60 Assigned Sun Thermo Process LT/ST - Unallocated B /A4 90 Assigned Tanfac Industries Ltd LT, Fund based BB+ 250 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 35.0 crore YG Realty Pvt Ltd TL A- 5000 Assigned (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 