Oct 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd Non-FBL A1 1300 Reaffirmed Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd CP A1 500 Reaffirmed Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd CP A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 200 Reaffirmed Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. FBL* A1+ - Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of the Cash Credit limit Cdm Smith India Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers & CP Programme A1+ 7000 Assigned / Chemicals Ltd outstanding Flexituff International Ltd Non-FBL A2 2930 Assigned / outstanding Karan Development Services Pvt Non-FB Fac A4 880 Reaffirmed Ltd Kopell Grounding Systems Pvt FBL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Kopell Grounding Systems Pvt Non-FBL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd ST- Non fund based A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd Non-FBL A1 400 Reaffirmed Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd CP Programme A1 800 Reaffirmed Lucky Exports FBL A4+ 460 Reaffirmed Lucky Exports Non-FBL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed Lucky Exports Unallocated Limits A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Overseas Traders ST Non FBL-- Letter A4 40 Reaffirmed of Guarantee Repco Micro Finance Ltd MFI Grading M3+ - Assigned Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CP A2+ 1500 Outstanding Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd Non-FBL A1 130 Reaffirmed Spitzen Energy Solutions On grid solar projectsSP 3D - Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Starlite Lighting Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 270 Upgraded from A1 Thermax Instrumentation Ltd ST Fund Based A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Thermax Instrumentation Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A1+ 100# Reaffirmed LOC# # - sublimit to the long term fund based facilities Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Liquid Fund - A1+ - Reaffirmed Cash Plan mfs Warsaw Engineers Non-Fund based BG A4 40 Suspended Yes Bank Ltd CD Programme A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Yes Bank Ltd ST Fixed Deposit A1+ - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- APL Apollo Tubes Ltd FB Limits A+ 4450 Upgraded from A APL Apollo Tubes Ltd TL A+ 945 Upgraded from A Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd NCD A+ 1250 Assigned Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd FB Limits A+ 810 upgraded from A Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd TL A+ 91.9 upgraded from A Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. CC Limit AA+ 500 Revised from AA Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. NFBL AA+ 1300 Revised from AA Bharat Food & Agro Products CC B- 126.5 Revised from B Bharat Food & Agro Products TL B- 143.5 Revised from B CDM Smith India Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Flexituff International Ltd TL BBB+ 370 Outstanding Flexituff International Ltd FBL (CC) BBB+ 2890 Assigned / outstanding Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd NCDs AAA 1500 Assigned Javi Home Pvt Ltd Working capital BB- 250 Assigned limits# #working capital limits includes sublimit OCC of Rs. 3.0 crore, PC of Rs. 12.0 crore and FDB of Rs. 10.0 crore. Further, inter-changeability of PC to FDB is allowed to the extent of Rs. 7.0 crore Javi Home Pvt Ltd TL BB- 550 Assigned Javi Home Pvt Ltd LT/ST interchangeable# BB- / - Assigned A4 #working capital limits includes sublimit OCC of Rs. 3.0 crore, PC of Rs. 12.0 crore and FDB of Rs. 10.0 crore. Further, inter-changeability of PC to FDB is allowed to the extent of Rs. 7.0 crore Jmc Constructions Pvt Ltd FB limits B+ 210 Reaffirmed Jmc Constructions Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL B+ 760 Reaffirmed Jmc Constructions Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 30 Reaffirmed Karan Development Services Pvt FB Fac B+ 100 upgraded Ltd from B Karnataka Water And Sanitation TL AA- 4914.8 Rating Pooled Fund upgraded from A+ Karnataka Water And Sanitation Bond Programme AA+ 333.3 Rating Pooled Fund upgraded from AA Khoday India Ltd Issuer Rating IrBB- - Assigned Krishnaiah Motors Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B+ 245 Assigned / outstanding Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd TL BBB+ 50.4 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd LT - FBL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd FB Limits A+ 1050 Upgraded from A Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd TL A+ 227.8 Upgraded from A Manmeet Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 150 Reaffirmed Manyata Promoters Pvt Ltd TL A- 5040 Upgraded from BBB Manyata Promoters Pvt Ltd TL A- 1880 Upgraded from BBB Manyata Promoters Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 2500 Upgraded from BBB- Overseas Traders LT FBL-- FDBP / B+ 140 Reaffirmed FUDBP / AFDBC Sai Ram Constructions FBL - CC BB- 60 Reaffirmed Sai Ram Constructions Non FBL - BG BB- 160 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Working capital A- / 2800 Assigned Fac A2+ Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd FB limits A+ 400 upgraded from A Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd FB limits / Non-FBL A+ 250 upgraded from A Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd TL A+ 84 upgraded from A Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs Prov 4132.2 Assigned Ltd AAA Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility Prov 247.9 Assigned Ltd BBB Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 Prov 321.1 Assigned A- Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 Prov 14.9 Assigned BBB Starlite Lighting Ltd TL A+ 330.6 Upgraded from A Starlite Lighting Ltd FBL A+ 750 Upgraded from A Starlite Lighting Ltd NCD Programme A+ 500 Upgraded from A Sukritha Buildmann Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based- TL B+ 200 Assigned Thermax Instrumentation Ltd LT Fund Based - CC / AA- 200 Reaffirmed Working Capital Demand Loans Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd NCDs A+ 1750 Assigned United India Insurance Co. Ltd CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Floating Rate AAA+ - Reaffirmed Fund - ST Plan mfs Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Treasury AAA+ - Reaffirmed Advantage Fund mfs Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Bond Fund AAA+ - Reaffirmed mfs Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Dynamic Bond Fund AAA+ - Reaffirmed mfs Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Bking and PSU AAA+ - Reaffirmed Debt Fund mfs V.I.R Foods Ltd CC B- 160 Revised from B V.I.R Foods Ltd TL B- 20 Revised from B Vijay Builders & Constructions FBL - CC BB 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vijay Builders & Constructions Non-FBL - BG BB 55 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vrundavan Enterprise Bk Lines B+ 227.5 Withdrawn Warsaw Engineers LT CC B+ 20 Suspended Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Tier I Bonds Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bond AA 19367 Reaffirmed Programme Yes Bank Ltd Hybrid Tier I Bond AA 4610 Reaffirmed Programme Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bond AA+ 25000 Assigned Programme Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond AA+ 27655 Reaffirmed Programme Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bond AA+ 25000 Reaffirmed Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant AA+ 49000 Reaffirmed Tier II Bond Programme -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 