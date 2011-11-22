Nov 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 21, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT

(RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Loha Ispaat Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 3500 Reaffirmed Mitter Fasteners Non-FBL A4 17 Reaffirmed Namakkal Transport Carriers FB Fac A3 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Namakkal Transport Carriers Non-FB Fac A3 107.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd PTC India Ltd ST: NFBL A4 200 Assigned Raunaq Automotive Components Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 30 Reaffirmed Senso Granito Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB Limits A4 34 Assigned Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning ST FB Fac - Stand by A4 10.5 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd line of credit Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning ST non-FB Fac - LC A4 20 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ICICI Bank Ltd PTC Series A5 AAA(SO) Reaffirmed

ICICI Bank Ltd Second Loss Facility AAA(SO) Reaffirmed ICICI Bank Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA(SO) Reaffirmed

Jay Prabhu Cotton Industries LT FBL - CC BB- 75 Assigned Jay Prabhu Cotton Industries LT FBL - TL BB- 57.1 Assigned L&T Panipat Elevated Corridor proposed Ltd NCD programme BBB 2700 Assigned L&T Panipat Elevated Corridor TL BBB 2590.8 Assigned Ltd Loha Ispaat Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 2426.3 Reaffirmed Loha Ispaat Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ 5100 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Bond Programme BBB 904.8 Withdrawn

(SO) Maharashtra Vikrikar Rohke Bond Programme BBB 1549.3 Withdrawn Pradhikaran Ltd (SO) Mitter Fasteners FB Limits BB 175.1 Reaffirmed Namakkal Transport Carriers TL Fac BBB- 110.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Namakkal Transport Carriers FB Fac BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ptc India Ltd LT: TL BB- 1500 Assigned Punjab Crockery House Power LT fund based BB 530 Assigned Pvt Ltd Punjab Crockery House Power LT non-fund based BB 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Punjab Crockery House Power proposed LT FB Fac BB 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Raunaq Automotive Components CC Fac BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Raunaq Automotive Components TL BBB- 116.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Religare Finvest Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA 696.1 Assigned

(SO) Religare Finvest Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA 752.4 Assigned

(SO) Senso Granito Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB- 201.6 Assigned Senso Granito Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits BB- 100 Assigned Sona Processors (India) Ltd CC BB+ 60 Assigned Sona Processors (India) Ltd TL BB+ 49.3 Assigned Sona Processors (India) Ltd Unallocated BB+ 0.7 Assigned Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning TL Fac BB- 46.3 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning LT FB Fac - CC BB- 75 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning LT non-FB Fac - BG BB- 4.1 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Swastik Industries Bk Fac B / 105 Assigned

$: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.