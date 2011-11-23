Nov 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 22, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT

(RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atibir Industries Co. Ltd NFBL D 500 Revised from

A4+ Daman Polythread Ltd NFBL - (Sublimit A4+ 32.5 Assigned

within TL) Daman Polythread Ltd FBL - (Sublimit A4+ 10 Assigned

within CC limits) Daman Polythread Ltd NFBL - (Sublimit A4+ 12.5 Assigned

within CC limits) Daman Polythread Ltd NFBL A4+ 17.5# Assigned # Full Interchangeability allowed from CC limit to LC limit; The combined utilization of the total fund based and non fund limits should not exceed Rs.13.45 crore at any point of time. Deepak Fertilisers & CP A1+ 1500 Assigned Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & NFBL A1+ 8000 Assigned Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Development Consultants Pvt Ltd FBL A1 17.5 Reaffirmed Development Consultants Pvt Ltd NFBL A1 185 Reaffirmed Development Consultants Pvt Ltd CP A1 100 Reaffirmed Indraprastha Medical Non-FBL A1+ 100 Assigned Corporation Ltd Indraprastha Medical CP programme A1+ 200 Assigned Corporation Ltd Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 85 Assigned M/S Metal Ore Non-FBL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Shyam Industries Ltd ST non-FB Fac A5 15 Suspended Vvf Ltd Non-FBL A4# 8400 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrut Cotton Industries FBL - CC B+ 150 Assigned Atibir Industries Co. Ltd TL D 1450 Revised from

LBB+ Atibir Industries Co. Ltd FBL- CC D 800 Revised from

LBB+ Atibir Industries Co. Ltd Non-FBL-LOC D 380 Revised from

LBB+ Atibir Industries Co. Ltd Non-FBL-BG D 120 Revised from

LBB+ Daman Polythread Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 71.96 Assigned Daman Polythread Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 45 Assigned Deepak Fertilisers & NCD AA 1250 Assigned Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & FBL AA 1500 Assigned Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & TL AA 2586.1 Assigned Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Development Consultants Pvt Ltd NCD A 200 Reaffirmed Development Consultants Pvt Ltd NCD A 70 Reaffirmed Development Consultants Pvt Ltd TL A 99.8 Reaffirmed Ecil Rapiscan Pvt Ltd FBL LA- 50 Reaffirmed Ecil Rapiscan Pvt Ltd Non-FBL LA- 250 Reaffirmed Indraprastha Medical TL AA 350 Assigned Corporation Ltd Indraprastha Medical FBL AA 150 Assigned Corporation Ltd Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 177.5 Assigned Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 272.5 Assigned M/S Metal Ore FB limits BB+ 100* Reaffirmed *: Fund-based limit of Rs. 10 crore is a sub-limit of non-fund based limit of Rs. 45 crore Patodia Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based and BB+ 300 Upgraded from

Patodia Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based and BB+ 300 Upgraded from

NFBL* BB * includes Rs. 6.96 crore of unallocated limits Shyam Industries Ltd LT FB Fac B- 70 Suspended Vibha Agrotech Ltd TL BBB 1386.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 142 crore) Vibha Agrotech Ltd FBL BBB 4850 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs 270.00 crore) Vvf Ltd TL BB-# 4092 Assigned Vvf Ltd FBL ICRA]LBB-# 2500 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.