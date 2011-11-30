Nov 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 29, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acrysil Ltd ST FB Fac A3 100 Reaffirmed (EPC,FBP,SLC) (earlier Rs 9.8 crore) Acrysil Ltd ST non-FBL A3 60 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs 5.4 crore) Alamelu Balaji Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac A4 0.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd C Mahendra Infojewels Ltd ST FBL A4 135 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile C Mahendra Infojewels) G.S. Developers & Contractors Non- FBL A4+ 550 Revised from Pvt Ltd A4 (earlier Rs. 30 crore) Gea Bgr Energy System India Ltd stand-by line of A3+ 50 Reaffirmed credit Gea Bgr Energy System India Ltd BGs A3+ 290 Reaffirmed Gea Bgr Energy System India Ltd Letters of credit Fac A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Grain Milling Company Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3 2.5 Suspended J. K. Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of A4 5 Assigned Credit J. K. Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG & Credit A4 11.1 Assigned Exposure Limit Kikani Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 900 Reaffirmed Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4+ 30 Withdrawn Nahar Capital And Financial ST Debt/ CP Programme A1 250 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 90 Assigned Pmt Machines Ltd ST debt programme A3 500 Suspended Rane Engine Valve Ltd CP A1 100 Reaffirmed Rane Engine Valve Ltd FB Fac A1 285 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs 10 crore) Rane Engine Valve Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 122 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 17.2 crore) Royal Castor Products Ltd ST FBL* A4+ 590 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 40 crore) Royal Castor Products Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sanghvi Foods Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3 32.5 Assigned Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 242.5 Reaffirmed Vacuum Plant And Instruments ST non FB Fac A2+ 80 Assigned Mfg. Co. Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Rane Engine Valve Ltd Fixed Deposit MA Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acrysil Ltd LT FBL (CC) BBB- 20 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs 1 crore) Acrysil Ltd TL- I BBB- 38.4 Reaffirmed Acrysil Ltd TL- II BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Alamelu Balaji Spinning Mills TL BB 94 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Alamelu Balaji Spinning Mills FB Fac BB 52.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Anirudh Texchem Pvt Ltd FBL- CC/Standby Line B+ 51.5 Assigned of Credit Anirudh Texchem Pvt Ltd FBL- TL B+ 43 Assigned Dass Electric Trading Co Pvt LT working capital Fac LD 200 Suspended Ltd Duplex Industries Ltd proposed initial IPO Grade 2 Assigned public offering G.S. Developers & Contractors FBL BB+ 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Gea Bgr Energy System India Ltd CC Fac BBB 150 Reaffirmed Grain Milling Company Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 280 Suspended Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd TL BB 33 Assigned Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd FBL (LT) BB 40 Assigned J. K. Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 36.5 Assigned J. K. Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 55 Assigned Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd FBL BB 85 Revised from BB+ Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd TL BB 135 Revised from BB+ Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 240 Assigned Pmt Machines Ltd FB Fac BBB- 1400 Suspended Pmt Machines Ltd non-FB Fac BBB- 523 Suspended R.S. Kalyaani Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Rane Engine Valve Ltd FB Fac A 290 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 42.5 crore) Rathi Iron And Steel FBL BB 190 Assigned Industries Ltd Royal Castor Products Ltd TL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore) Sanghvi Foods Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 377 Suspended Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 429.8 Reaffirmed Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 545 Reaffirmed Sbi Cards And Payment Services Subordinated Bond AAA 1250 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 A(SO) 158.1 Revised from Ltd BBB+ (SO) Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 BBB- 15.6 Revised from Ltd (SO) BB(SO) Vacuum Plant And Instruments CC facility BBB+ 20 Assigned Mfg. Co. 