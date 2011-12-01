Dec 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 30, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acer India Pvt Ltd FBL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 10 crore) Ambit Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Debt programme A1 350 Reaffirmed Asian Peroxides Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 55 Reaffirmed Balajiswamy Premium Steels Pvt ST non-FBL D 50 Assigned Ltd Bait Al Tamur non FB Bk Fac A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Bellary Ispat Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL D 50 Assigned Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd FBL A4 155 Assigned Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd non-FBL. A4 30 Assigned Jetlite (India) Ltd ST Bk limits A4 4000 Revised from A4+ Om Shree International Pvt Ltd ST FB Bk Fac A4+ 47.5 Assigned Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4+ 65 Assigned Fac Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3+ 60 Upgraded from A3 SLN Technologies Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acer India Pvt Ltd NFBL AA- 2575 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 250 crore) Asian Peroxides Ltd CC Fac BB- 155 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 12.0 crore) Asian Peroxides Ltd TL BB- 170 Assigned Bait Al Tamur fund based Bk Fac BB+ 160 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.12.00 Crore) Balajiswamy Premium Steels Pvt TL D 100 Assigned Ltd Balajiswamy Premium Steels Pvt FBL D 180 Assigned Ltd Bellary Ispat Pvt Ltd TL D 100 Assigned Bellary Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL D 180 Assigned Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 280 Revised from LBB Davariya Brothers FB Fac BBB- 1290 Reaffirmed Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd LT loan BB- 76.5 Assigned Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 61.3 Assigned Haresh Agencies fund based facility BB 130 Withdrawn Ivrcl Ltd LT loans A 1000 Revised from A+ Ivrcl Ltd fund- based Fac A 8660 Assigned Ivrcl Ltd non-FB Fac A 37090 Assigned Jet Airways (India) Ltd TL BB+ 24600 Revised from BBB- Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT FBL BB+ 7500 Revised from BBB- Jetlite (India) Ltd LT FBL BB 2000 Revised from BB+ Khyati Foods Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B- 112.6 Assigned Lakshmi Balaji Prime Energy Fund based limits D 150 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Om Shree International Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BB+ 17.5 Assigned Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 174.7 Assigned Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd fund based Bk facility BB+ 250 Assigned Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd TL BBB 413.3 Upgraded from BBB- Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd FBL BBB 137.5 Upgraded from BBB- SLN Technologies Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 40 Assigned SLN Technologies Pvt Ltd proposed TL B 30 Assigned Sri Krishna Drugs Ltd Bk limits LBB- 200 Withdrawn Yash Papers Ltd TL D 773.9 Reaffirmed Yash Papers Ltd FBL D 170 Reaffirmed Yash Papers Ltd proposed limits D 51 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)