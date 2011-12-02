Dec 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 1, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL* D 45 Revised from A5 *- Short term non-fund based limits include Rs. 3 crore Letter of Credit and Rs. 3 crore Bank Guarantee with combined utilization not exceeding Rs. 4.50 crore Diamond Food Products Non-FB Fac A4+ 31.5 Assigned Express Publications (Madurai) FB Fac A4+ 200 Revised from Ltd A3 Grindwell Norton Ltd FBL A1+ 129.3 Reaffirmed Grindwell Norton Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Grindwell Norton Ltd ST Debt A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Kyungshin Industrial Motherson Non FB Fac A1+ 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Kyungshin Industrial Motherson CP/ STD A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 12.5 Assigned facility Om Shirtings Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 3.6 Withdrawn Shiva Speciality Yarns Ltd non FB Fac A4 100 Suspended Tata Global Beverages Ltd ST Debt (including CP) A1+ 3150 Reaffirmed Tata Global Beverages Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 240 Reaffirmed Tata Power Co. Ltd Series A1 PTCs A1+ 1367.5 Assigned (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional subject to fulfilment of certain terms under the transaction Veer-O-Metals Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 70 Reaffirmed Veer-O-Metals Pvt Ltd FB Fac A2 24 Revised from A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Suitings Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 110 Assigned Abc Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT fund based - B+ 250 Assigned Export Packing Credit Abhyudaya Educational Trust based Bk Fac D 200 Suspended Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd TL D 80 Revised from LC Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd LT FBL D 160 Revised from LC Diamond Food Products TL Fac BB+ 38.5 Assigned Diamond Food Products FB Fac BB+ 20 Assigned Express Publications (Madurai) TL Fac BB+ 96 Revised from Ltd BBB- Express Publications (Madurai) FB Fac BB+ 265 Revised from Ltd BBB- Grindwell Norton Ltd FBL AA 130.7 Reaffirmed Kyungshin Industrial Motherson Bk Fac AA- 562.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk B 97 Assigned facility Om Shirtings Pvt Ltd TL BB- 24.3 Assigned (reduced from Rs 3.14 crore) Om Shirtings Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 35 Assigned R S Spuntex Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 90 Assigned Shiva Speciality Yarns Ltd TL B 167.7 Suspended Shiva Speciality Yarns Ltd working capital Fac B 140 Suspended Srb Promoters Privete Ltd LT FBL B+ 250 Assigned Supra Steel & Power Pvt Ltd based Bk Fac BB- 90 Suspended Tata Global Beverages Ltd NCD programme AA 3250 Reaffirmed Tata Global Beverages Ltd LT Debt (including AA 5000 Reaffirmed Debenture) Tata Global Beverages Ltd FB Limits * AA 2750 Reaffirmed *Long term fund based limits can also be utilized as short term fund based limits, wherein the short term rating of A1+ would be applicable; the combined utilization of the limits cannot exceed Rs. 275 Crore Tata Global Beverages Ltd NCD programme LAA 3250 Withdrawn Veer-O-Metals Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB 24 Reaffirmed Veer-O-Metals Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 160 Reaffirmed Waterline Hotels Pvt Ltd TL LBB- 450 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.