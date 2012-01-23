Jan 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Steels Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 430 Reaffirmed Apr Sacks Ltd ST NFBL A3 450 Suspended Axis Bank Ltd CDs Programme A1+ 350000 Assigned Bla Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4 54 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd FBL* A3 23.5 Reaffirmed *Sub limit of cash credit Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd NFBL A3 40 Reaffirmed Mackintosh Burn Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 1280 Reaffirmed Microtrol Sterilisation ST, non fund based BG A3 10 Suspended Services Pvt Ltd Fac Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 250 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Premier Explosives Ltd Non FB Fac A2+ 230 Upgraded from A2 Shrigopal Rameshkumar Short- term Non FBL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based (LER) ICRA]A3+ 40 Reassigned Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd Fund Based (Buyers ICRA]A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Credit) Transline Air Cargo Services ST FBL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd ST rating A4+ 800 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Steels Ltd TL BBB+ 509.6 Reaffirmed Aarti Steels Ltd FBL BBB+ 2100 Reaffirmed Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 610 Assigned Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd FBL - TL ICRA]BBB+ 484.3 Assigned Apr Sacks Ltd LT FBL BBB- 50 Suspended Ascend Telecom Infrastructure TL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Axis Bank Ltd Hybrid Tier I AA+ 2150 Assigned Axis Bank Ltd Upper Tier II AA+ 6550 Assigned Axis Bank Ltd Lower Tier II AAA 45000 Assigned Bhagwati Rice Mill (P) Ltd Working Capital Limits B+ 90 Revised from BB- Bla Industries Pvt Ltd TL ICRA]BBB+ 14.2 Reaffirmed Bla Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA]BBB+ 145 Reaffirmed Cms Info Systems Pvt Ltd External Commercial A- 168 Assigned Borrowing Cms Info Systems Pvt Ltd TL# A- 150 Assigned # Includes vehicle loans Cms Info Systems Pvt Ltd FBL (CC/WCTL) A- 903 Assigned Cms Info Systems Pvt Ltd Unallocated A- 59 Assigned Cms Info Systems Pvt Ltd NFBL (BG/LC)* A- / 1230 Assigned A1 * Non-Fund based facilities are rated on both long term and short term scale Delhi Waste Management Ltd TL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore Delhi Waste Management Ltd CC BBB 50 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB 214.1 Suspended capital Fac Indian Agro & Food Industries FBL - TL BBB+ 177.8 Assigned Ltd Indian Agro & Food Industries FBL - CC BBB+ 170 Assigned Ltd Itd Cementation India Ltd fund and non-FBL BBB+ 6360 Assigned (Itd-Itd Cem Jv) Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd TL BBB- 95.3 Reaffirmed Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Katha Mediatix India Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 8.0 crore Kaviyan Construction Pvt Ltd LT: CC B 105 Assigned Kb Mall Management Co. Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB- 206 Withdrawn Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd Bk Fac D / 335.5 Revised from D BB- / A4 Mackintosh Burn Ltd TL BBB+ 114.5 Reaffirmed Mackintosh Burn Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Microtrol Sterilisation LT loans BBB- 127.2 Suspended Services Pvt Ltd Microtrol Sterilisation working capital Fac BBB- 15 Suspended Services Pvt Ltd Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 30 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore Phoenix Mills Ltd TL A- 2000 Withdrawn Prataap Snacks Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits A- 105 Revised from BBB- Premier Explosives Ltd TL A- 120 Upgraded from BBB+ Premier Explosives Ltd FB Fac A- 98.5 Upgraded from BBB+ Ratan Housing Development Ltd FB Limits BB 145.5 Downgraded from BB+ Ratan Housing Development Ltd TL BB 65 Downgraded from BB+ Shreeji Services TL B+ 107.8 Assigned Shrigopal Rameshkumar LT FBL BB+ 175 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Travancore Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Programme State Bank Of Travancore Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 1400 Reaffirmed Programme State Bank Of Travancore Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 2350 Reaffirmed Programme State Bank Of Travancore Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 1950 Reaffirmed Programme Sterling & Wilson Powergen Pvt Fund Based (CC) BBB 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Sterling & Wilson Powergen Pvt Non-Fund Based (BG) BBB/ 800 Reaffirmed Ltd A3+ Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd Fund Based (CC) BBB 300 Reassigned Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based (BG/LC) BBB 600 Reassigned Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG/LC) BBB/ 150 Reaffirmed A3+ Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 450 Suspended Viraj Projects (India) Ltd FBL- CC BB 90 Reaffirmed Viraj Projects (India) Ltd Non-FBL (BG) BB 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)