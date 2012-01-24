Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Non-Fund Based - LOC A4 90 assigned Ltd Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Non-Fund Based - BG A4 20 assigned Ltd Aptech Ltd CP programme A1+ 250 Withdrawn Aptech Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A1+ 140 Withdrawn Aptech Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A1+ 150 Withdrawn Fac Boss Pharma Foreign LOC A4 40 Assigned Bsl Scaffolding Ltd NFBL- BG A3 80 Reaffirmed Chiraj Stock And Securities Non-fund Based-LOC A4 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Limits Ecil Rapiscan Ltd off-grid solar 'SP 3A' assigned projects Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd FBL A3 500 Suspended Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 100 Suspended Jhs Svendgaard Hygiene NFBL D 6 Revised from Products Ltd A3 Jumbo Bag Ltd FB and non-FB Bk A4+ 204 Revised From limits A3 (enhanced from Rs. 11.7 crore) Kandhari Beverages Pvt Ltd ST scale NFB Limits A2+ 200 downgraded from A1 Minex Metallurgical Co. Ltd ST, FB / Non-FBL A2+ 1250 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 75.00 crore Paramount Pharma Foreign LOC A4 70 assigned Patel Brass Works Pvt Ltd FBL A3 33.5 Suspended Patel Brass Works Pvt Ltd LOC (L/C)/ BG A3 5 Suspended Silktex Ltd FB Fac D 80 Revised From A4 Silktex Ltd Non-FB Fac D 20 Revised From A4 S.R.R. Jewels ST FB limits D 300 Downgraded From A4+ Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd ST, LOC Limits A3+ 1700 assigned Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd ST, Shipping A3+ 100 assigned Guarantee Limits Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd ST, Buyer's Credit A3+ 1000 assigned Sub-Limits* *Rs. 100.0 crore buyer's Credit is a sub-limit of the Rs. 170.0 crore Letter of Credit limit Sua Explosives And Accessories NFBL A3+ 55 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sunjewels International Ltd ST, FBL A3 70 Assigned Sunjewels International Ltd ST, NFBL A3 1.4 Assigned Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd Fund based ST limits A1+ 160 Reaffirmed @Limits are interchangeable but total utilisation should not exceed Rs. 16 crores. Vasantha Spinners Ltd ST FB Fac A4 150.3 Reaffirmed Vasantha Spinners Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 57 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.6 cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Fund Based - CC BB- 40 assigned Ltd Aptech Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac A+ 40 Withdrawn B.P. Packagings Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 23 Assigned B.P. Packagings Pvt Ltd TL B+ 46 assigned B.P. Packagings Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 5.1 assigned Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Ltd CC D 23 Revised to BB- Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Ltd TL D 75.2 Revised to BB- Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Ltd Bills Discounting D 20 Revised to BB- Boss Pharma CC BB- 40 Assigned Bsl Scaffolding Ltd FBL- CC BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Chiraj Stock And Securities Fund Based-CC Limits B 17.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Chiraj Stock And Securities Non-fund Based-BG B 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Limits Chowgule Steamships Ltd FBL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed Chowgule Steamships Ltd Non-FBL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Conros Steels Pvt Ltd working capital and D 1376.1 Suspended TL Fac Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd FBL from Bks BB+ 2450 Downgraded from BBB Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd LT loans BB+ 3283.4 Downgraded from BBB Embassy Paragon Mall Of TL LRD BBB- 462.5 Assigned Embassy Property Developments Ltd Jhs Svendgaard Hygiene TL D 170 Revised from Products Ltd BBB- Jhs Svendgaard Hygiene FBL D 69 Revised from Products Ltd BBB- Jumbo Bag Ltd TL BB+ 31 Revised From BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 0.6 crore) Jumbo Bag Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 315 Revised From BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 4.2 crore) Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 274.4 Revised from BBB- Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd FB limits BB+ 547.5 Revised from BBB- Kandhari Beverages Pvt Ltd LT scale FBL BBB+ 1474.5 Downgraded from A- Lakshmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd TL B+ 22.9 Downgraded From BB- Lakshmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd FBL B+ 600 Downgraded From BB- Lakshmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd Unallocated B+ 449.1 Downgraded From BB- Lakshmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd Non Fund Based B+ 54 Reaffirmed Medhaj Techno Concepts Pvt Ltd TL D 773.9 Reaffirmed Medhaj Techno Concepts Pvt Ltd FBL D 170 Reaffirmed Medhaj Techno Concepts Pvt Ltd proposed limits D 5.1 Reaffirmed Medhaj Techno Concepts Pvt Ltd non-FBL D 40 Reaffirmed Minex Metallurgical Co. Ltd LT, FB Limits A- 350 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore Paramount Pharma CC BB- 70 Assigned Patel Brass Works Pvt Ltd Security Demand Loan BBB- 6.8 Suspended Patel Brass Works Pvt Ltd FBL BBB-/ 35 Suspended A3 Shree Rayon Pvt Ltd FBL BB 90 Suspended Silktex Ltd TL Fac D 68.4 Revised from C Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits BBB 50 assigned Sua Explosives And Accessories FBL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sua Explosives And Accessories TL BBB 10 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Technomax Building Solution LT loans & working BB 150 Suspended India Pvt Ltd capital Fac Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd CC [ICRA}AA- 420 Reaffirmed Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd Non-Fund based [ICRA}AA- 160 Reaffirmed @Limits are interchangeable but total utilisation should not exceed Rs. 16 crores. 