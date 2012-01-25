Jan 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bosch Ltd Off-grid solar SP 1A Assigned projects Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd NFBL A3+ 5000 Reaffirmed JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd NFBL A4 31 Revised from A3 Jindal Saw Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 32000 Reaffirmed Jindal Saw Ltd CP / ST Debt A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed Puran Chand Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL A4 200 Assigned Puran Chand Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 2 Assigned Reliance Industries Ltd CP / ST NCD programme A1+ 50000 Assigned Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Sutures India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A1 95 Reaffirmed Sutures India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 50 Reaffirmed Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- LOC A4 70 Assigned Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 Assigned Vijay Transtech Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 30 Assigned Yathansh Commercial Ltd NFBL (Letters of A4 20 Assigned Credit) Yathansh Commercial Ltd NFBL (Counter BG)# A4 20 Assigned # The Counter Bank Guarantee limit is a sub limit of the Letters of Credit limit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Power Himalayas Ltd FBL B 176 Assigned Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd FBL BBB- 436.7 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd NFBL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd FBL BBB 2584 Reaffirmed Genesis Finance Co. Ltd LT FBL BB 350 Reaffirmed Interglobe Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 3790 Reaffirmed Interglobe Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Jhs Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd FBL B 440.4 Revised from BBB- Lavu Educational Society FBL B+ 724.9 Revised from B- Mailam Subramaniya Swamy TL BB 103.6 Assigned Educational Trust Mailam Subramaniya Swamy FB Fac BB 6.4 Assigned Educational Trust Radhika Infraestate Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB- 200 suspended Rana Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL B 18.1 Assigned Rana Milk Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B 120 Assigned Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt FB Fac BBB 99.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Sahibzada Timber & Ply FBL B+ 125 Assigned Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Subordinated STD A+ 500 Reaffirmed Programme Sutures India Pvt Ltd TL A 273.5 Reaffirmed Sutures India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A 30 Reaffirmed Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC Limits B+ 30 Assigned Ultratech Suspensions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- 125 withdrawn Vijay Transtech Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 30 Assigned Vipul Ltd LT Debt BB- 700 Reaffirmed Vipul Ltd FB Fac BB- 800 Reaffirmed Yathansh Commercial Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 80 Assigned Yathansh Commercial Ltd FBL (Working Capital BB- 64 Assigned Demand Loan)* * The Working Capital Demand Loan is a sub limit of the Cash Credit facility Yathansh Commercial Ltd FBL (LC Backed Bill BB- 50 Assigned Discounting) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)