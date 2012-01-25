India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bosch Ltd Off-grid solar SP 1A Assigned projects Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd NFBL A3+ 5000 Reaffirmed JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd NFBL A4 31 Revised from A3 Jindal Saw Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 32000 Reaffirmed Jindal Saw Ltd CP / ST Debt A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed Puran Chand Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL A4 200 Assigned Puran Chand Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 2 Assigned Reliance Industries Ltd CP / ST NCD programme A1+ 50000 Assigned Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Sutures India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A1 95 Reaffirmed Sutures India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 50 Reaffirmed Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- LOC A4 70 Assigned Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 Assigned Vijay Transtech Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 30 Assigned Yathansh Commercial Ltd NFBL (Letters of A4 20 Assigned Credit) Yathansh Commercial Ltd NFBL (Counter BG)# A4 20 Assigned # The Counter Bank Guarantee limit is a sub limit of the Letters of Credit limit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Power Himalayas Ltd FBL B 176 Assigned Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd FBL BBB- 436.7 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd NFBL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd FBL BBB 2584 Reaffirmed Genesis Finance Co. Ltd LT FBL BB 350 Reaffirmed Interglobe Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 3790 Reaffirmed Interglobe Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Jhs Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd FBL B 440.4 Revised from BBB- Lavu Educational Society FBL B+ 724.9 Revised from B- Mailam Subramaniya Swamy TL BB 103.6 Assigned Educational Trust Mailam Subramaniya Swamy FB Fac BB 6.4 Assigned Educational Trust Radhika Infraestate Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB- 200 suspended Rana Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL B 18.1 Assigned Rana Milk Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B 120 Assigned Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt FB Fac BBB 99.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Sahibzada Timber & Ply FBL B+ 125 Assigned Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Subordinated STD A+ 500 Reaffirmed Programme Sutures India Pvt Ltd TL A 273.5 Reaffirmed Sutures India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A 30 Reaffirmed Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC Limits B+ 30 Assigned Ultratech Suspensions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- 125 withdrawn Vijay Transtech Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 30 Assigned Vipul Ltd LT Debt BB- 700 Reaffirmed Vipul Ltd FB Fac BB- 800 Reaffirmed Yathansh Commercial Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 80 Assigned Yathansh Commercial Ltd FBL (Working Capital BB- 64 Assigned Demand Loan)* * The Working Capital Demand Loan is a sub limit of the Cash Credit facility Yathansh Commercial Ltd FBL (LC Backed Bill BB- 50 Assigned Discounting) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: