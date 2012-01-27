Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhansali & Company ST, FB and non-FB Fac A4 2000 Revised From A3 Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd CP/ ST Debt programme A1 6000 Assigned Ginza Industries Ltd ST, Fund Based A3 150 Assigned Facility Ginza Industries Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A3 60 Assigned Facility Hi Bond Cement (India) Pvt Ltd BG A4 22.6 Assigned Hi Bond Cement (India) Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 8.9 Assigned Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd ST, FB / Non-FBL A4 110 Reaffirmed Indo Unique Trading Pvt Ltd Short- term FBL A4 225 Reaffirmed Machino Auto Comp Pvt Ltd CC A4 30 Reaffirmed Machino Auto Comp Pvt Ltd LOC A4 14 Reaffirmed Machino Auto Comp Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Machino Auto Comp Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 71 Reaffirmed Manaksia Ltd CP A1+ 1250 Assigned Pratibha Constructions Non-FBL A4+ 850 Suspended Engineers & Contractors (India) Pvt Ltd Rudra Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC/Buyers Credit* A4 100 Assigned *Letter of Credit Limits are fully interchangeable with Buyer's credit limits Sevcon India Pvt Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4 52.5 Assigned Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Non-FBL A4 66 Assigned Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Non-FBL A4 12.5 Assigned Ltd Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Triveni Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A2+ 40 Assigned Vedant Dyestuffs Intermediates NFBL A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd FB Limits A+ 2000 Assigned Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd NCDs A+ 2500 Assigned Fortis Hospotel Ltd TL A+ 620 Assigned (SO) Ginza Industries Ltd TL BBB- 513 Assigned Ginza Industries Ltd LT, CC Facility BBB- 525 Assigned Glodyne Technoserve Ltd NCDs A 1500 Assigned Hi Bond Cement (India) Pvt Ltd CC B 60 Assigned Hi Bond Cement (India) Pvt Ltd TL B 220 Assigned Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits BB 85 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd TL BB 27.3 Reaffirmed Indo Unique Trading Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 225 Reaffirmed Karuturi Global Ltd TL BBB 500 Revised From A Karuturi Global Ltd FBL BBB 225 Revised From A Kgs Developers Ltd FB Fac BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Kgs Developers Ltd Proposed Fac BBB-/ 850 Reaffirmed A3 Machino Auto Comp Pvt Ltd TL BB- 287 Reaffirmed Manappuram Health Care Ltd TL Fac BB+ 30 Assigned Manappuram Health Care Ltd FB Fac BB+ 30 Assigned Manappuram Health Care Ltd Proposed FB Fac BB+ 289.9 Assigned Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt LT FBL BBB 2000 Assigned Ltd Modest Infrastructure Ltd FBL- CC B- 550 Revised From B Modest Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL (BG) B- 1650 Revised From B)/ A4 Modest Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) B- 300 Revised From B)/ A4 Pratibha Constructions FBL BB+ 400 Suspended Engineers & Contractors (India) Pvt Ltd Rudra Alloys Pvt Ltd CC B- 50 Assigned Rudra Alloys Pvt Ltd TL B- 5 Assigned Sevcon India Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB+ 32.5 Assigned Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd TL BB- 260 Assigned Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd FBL BB- 1330 Assigned Sree Rayalaseema Alkalis & Bk Fac B+/ 2864 withdrawn Allied Chemicals Ltd A4 Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt FBL BB- 347.5 Assigned Ltd Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Purchaser Payouts 2500 Assigned AAA(SO)! ! Indicates that the rating is conditional Super Religare Laboratories Ltd Fund based and Non-FB A 746.36 Reaffirmed Fac Triveni Polymers Pvt Ltd TL A- 50 Assigned Triveni Polymers Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac A- 70 Assigned U.S. Agrawal & Co. CC B 65 Assigned Vedant Dyestuffs Intermediates TL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vedant Dyestuffs Intermediates FBL BB- 83.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)