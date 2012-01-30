Jan 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agc Networks Ltd BG Limits* A1+ 275 Reaffirmed *Bank Guarantee limits are rated on both long-term and short-term scales. LC and BG facilities are fully interchangeable. Agc Networks Ltd LC Limits A1+ 90 Reaffirmed B.R. Designs ST, NFBL - Stand by A4 20 Assigned Line of Credit* *Sublimit within Long Term Fund based Limits Century Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 860 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 61 Crores) Chowgule & Company Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed Chowgule & Company Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A1+ 1230 Reaffirmed Darcl Logistics Ltd CP Programme A2+ 250 withdrawn Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 150 Assigned Dnp Foods Ltd ST, FB limits A4 80 Assigned Easun Reyrolle Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 2450 downgraded From A2+ Kamal Construction Company Non- FBL A4 36 Suspended Kanwarji Construction Company NFBL- BG A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Novatech Projects (India) Pvt ST NFBL A4 2240 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhance from Rs 6.00 Cr Novatech Projects (India) Pvt ST FBL** A4 100 Assigned Ltd **ST Fund Based and Non Fund Based limits are sub limits of LT Fund Based limits Novatech Projects (India) Pvt ST NFBL** A4 25 Assigned Ltd **ST Fund Based and Non Fund Based limits are sub limits of LT Fund Based limits Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 90 Suspended Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Reid & Taylor (India) Ltd non-FB Fac A2+ 500 Suspended Situations Advertising And ST non-FBL A3 10 Reaffirmed Marketing Services Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agc Networks Ltd CC Limits AA- 190 Reaffirmed Anrose Pharma CC Fac BB- 60 revised from BB Anrose Pharma Proposed Fund based BB- 7 revised from and Non-FBL BB B.R. Designs LT, FBL - CC BB 300 Assigned Bhola Nath Naresh Kumar FBL BB- 60 suspended Bhola Nath Rakesh Kumar FBL BB- 50 Suspended Century Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 390 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 24 crores)* Chowgule & Company Pvt Ltd LT, Non-FBL AA- 2300 Reaffirmed Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 325.2 Assigned Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB+ 270 Assigned Dnp Foods Ltd TL Fac B+ 48.8 Assigned Easun Reyrolle Ltd TL BBB 900 downgraded from BBB+ Easun Reyrolle Ltd FB Fac BBB 680 downgraded from BBB+ Easun Reyrolle Ltd Fund based BBB 160 downgraded (inter-changeable) Fac from BBB+ Easun Reyrolle Ltd Non-fund based BBB 250 downgraded (sub-limit) Fac from BBB+ Ganeshom Cereals Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 850 Suspended Ganpati Foods FBL B+ 750 Suspended Guru Kirpa Agro Foods FBL BB- 55 Suspended Juhi Alloys Ltd FBL B+ 110 downgraded from BB+ Kamal Construction Company FBL BB 50 Suspended Kanwarji Construction Company FBL-CC BB+ 60 Reaffirmed L.M. Foods FBL B+ 200 suspended L.R. International Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 750 Suspended Little Bee Products FBL and TL C 158 suspended Mahesh Rice Mill FBL B 100 Assigned Mahesh Rice Mill Proposed limits B 20 Assigned Narendra Cotton Ginning & Fund Based LT Limits B+ 60 Assigned Pressing Company Pvt Ltd Navayuga Bengalooru Tollways TL BB+ 5390 revised from Pvt Ltd BBB- Novatech Projects (India) Pvt LT FBL BB 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs 14.00 cr Novatech Projects (India) Pvt LT NFBL* BB 240 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs (6.00) cr *Interchangeable between LT and ST scale Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd FBL BB 250 Suspended Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 10 Suspended Prabhat Nutritious And Frozen TL B+ 430 Reaffirmed Food Industries Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 32.00 crore Prabhat Nutritious And Frozen CC B+ 50 Assigned Food Industries Pvt Ltd Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 50 Revised from B Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac B- 5 Revised from B Reid & Taylor (India) Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 6100 Suspended Reid & Taylor (India) Ltd long-TL BBB+ 800 Suspended Rimjhim Ispat Ltd FBL* D 1420 Reaffirmed *This includes Term loan(outstanding) of Rs 64 crores, Cash credit limit of Rs 45 crores and unallocated limit of Rs 33 crores Satyam Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 150 Suspended A4 Situations Advertising And TL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Marketing Services Pvt Ltd Situations Advertising And LT FBL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Marketing Services Pvt Ltd Sri Balaji Educational And LT: TL D 602.6 downgraded Charitable Public Trust from B Sri Balaji Educational And LT: Fund based D 70 downgraded Charitable Public Trust from B Sri Balaji Educational And LT: Non fund based D 233.3 downgraded Charitable Public Trust from B Srk Constructions & Projects TL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Srk Constructions & Projects CC BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Srk Constructions & Projects BG BBB-/ 750 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A3 Srk Constructions & Projects Proposed BG BBB-/ 950 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.