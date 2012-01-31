Jan 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashoka Foam Multi Plast Ltd LC A4 20 Assigned Ashoka Foam Multi Plast Ltd Unallocated A4 20 Assigned Divya Global Pvt Ltd FBL A4 134 Assigned Divya Global Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 0.2 Assigned Hero Cycles Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 200 withdrawn India Today Fashions FOBP/PC Limits A4 60 Reaffirmed India Today Fashions Unallocated A4 2.2 Reaffirmed Indoco Remedies Ltd Fund based A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Indoco Remedies Ltd Non fund based A1+ 132.5 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd CP A1 500 Assigned Karuturi Foods Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 60 Revised From (SO) A1(SO) Kohinoor Education Trust BG A4 600 Assigned KR Pulp And Papers Ltd fund based working A3 500 Suspended capital Fac Piramal Glass Ltd ST Loans ICRA]A2 3000 Assigned Renaissance Jewellery Ltd NFBL A2 104 Reaffirmed Sakku Spinning Mills Ltd ST NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sun Nirman Infrastructure Pvt LC/BG Limits A4 170 Revised From Ltd A3 Victory Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 9.5 Suspended W.S. Industries (India) Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits A4+ 50 Downgraded - (FOBP/LC Bills) From A3 W.S. Industries (India) Ltd Non Fund Based Bk A4+ 440 Downgraded Limits - (ILC/FLC/LC) From A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB+/ 415 suspended A4+ Ashoka Foam Multi Plast Ltd Working Capital Limits B+ 100 Assigned Ashoka Foam Multi Plast Ltd TL B+ 80 Assigned Ashoka Foam Multi Plast Ltd Unallocated B+ 80 Assigned Bangalore Pharmaceuticals & TL LRD B+ 330 Assigned Research Laboratory Pvt Ltd Bangalore Pharmaceuticals & TL B+ 30 Assigned Research Laboratory Pvt Ltd Bangalore Pharmaceuticals & CC B+ 5 Assigned Research Laboratory Pvt Ltd Divya Global Pvt Ltd TL B+ 5.7 Assigned India Today Fashions TL Limits BB- 1.8 Reaffirmed Indian Medical Trust BG BBB- 112 Assigned Indoco Remedies Ltd CC A+ 394 Reaffirmed Karuturi Foods Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 140 Revised From (SO) A(SO) Karuturi Telecom Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 20 Revised From (SO) A(SO) Karuturi Telecom Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB 20 Revised From (SO) A(SO) Kohinoor Education Trust TL BB- 10 Assigned KR Pulp And Papers Ltd LT loans BBB- 1554.5 Suspended Millennia Infrastructure Pvt TL programme BB- 1950 withdrawn Ltd Millennium Greentech India Pvt TL LB 28.9 Assigned Ltd Millennium Greentech India Pvt CC Limit LB 15 Assigned Ltd Millennium Greentech India Pvt NFBL LB 30 Assigned Ltd Monotona Tyres Ltd FBL D 165 Assigned Monotona Tyres Ltd NFBL D 35 Assigned Nikhil Sugar Ltd FBL B- 30 Assigned Nikhil Sugar Ltd TL B- 35 Assigned Nikhil Sugar Ltd Unallocated B- 15 Assigned Nimesh Oil Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 140 Assigned Nimesh Oil Pvt Ltd TL facility B+ 6 Assigned Pundrik Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB 380.2 suspended R Vidyasagar Rao Constructions LT: CC B 40 Assigned R Vidyasagar Rao Constructions LT: BG B 30 Assigned Reebok India Company Bk Lines AA- 3000 Suspended (SO)/ A1+ (SO) Renaissance Jewellery Ltd FBL BBB 2343.5 Reaffirmed Sakku Spinning Mills Ltd LT FBL BB- 1089.8 Assigned Sakku Spinning Mills Ltd LT NFBL BB- 4.5 Assigned Steel Authority Of India Ltd NCDs AAA 1150 withdrawn (SO) Subhash Kabini Power TL programme B+ 252.9 withdrawn Corporation Ltd Subhash Kabini Power FBL B+ 25.6 withdrawn Corporation Ltd Sun Nirman Infrastructure Pvt Working Capital Limits BB- 70 Revised From Ltd BBB- Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA Reatained 2007-5 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA Reatained CV Pool D.A. Dec-07 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA Reatained CV Pool D.A. Jan-08 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA Reatained CV Pool D.A. Feb-08 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA Reatained CV Pool D.A. Mar-08 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA Reatained CV Pool D.A. Feb-09 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA Reatained CV Pool D.A. Feb-09 II(SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA Reatained CV Pool D.A. Mar-09 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA Reatained CV Pool D.A. Mar-09 II(SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA Reatained CV & Tractor Loan (SO) Pool D.A. Mar -10 Victory Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 62.5 Suspended W.S. Industries (India) Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits BB+ 640 Downgraded - (CC/PC/WCDL) From BBB- W.S. Industries (India) Ltd Non Fund Based Bk BB+ 1000 Downgraded Limits - Letter of From BBB- Guarantee Zee News Ltd Long-TL A+ 387.5 Reaffirmed Zee News Ltd LT, FB Fac A+ 612.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.