Feb 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arcolab Ltd FB Fac A3 1500 Assigned Arcolab Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 900 Assigned Arcolab Ltd ST loan Fac A3 700 Assigned Arcolab Ltd Working capital Fac A3 500 Assigned Bagga Link Motors Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Edict Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Enfield Gems & Jewellery Ltd FBL ICRA]A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Enfield Gems & Jewellery Ltd Non FBL ICRA]A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd Non fund based (NFB) A4 212.9 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd CC facility A4 20 Reaffirmed Galaxy Bearings Ltd ST rating A4 23 Reaffirmed Jamna Auto Industries Ltd ST, FB and non-fund A3+ 3451.8 Reaffirmed based Bk Fac Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd ST FB / non-fund A2+ 1700 Reaffirmed based working capital Fac Karamtara Steel Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A2 1020 Reaffirmed working capital Fac Konkan Speciality Poly ST rating working A4 232 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd capital Fac Sloka Power Systems Non fund based A4 50 Assigned facility Sundaram Ferro Tech Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac ICRA]A4 97.5 Assigned Sunder Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Short-term non-FB Bk A2 700 assigned Fac Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 50 Suspended Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 120 Suspended Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 340 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB 1000 Revised from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 40.0 crore) Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL and non-FBL BBB 4900 Revised from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 190.0 crore) Antique Cottex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 10 Assigned Antique Cottex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Assigned Arcolab Ltd TL Fac BBB 2700 Assigned Arcolab Ltd TL Fac BBB- 12500 Assigned Asa International India LT rating D 3000 Downgraded Microfinance Pvt Ltd from BBB- Bagga Link Motors Ltd LT, fund based Bk Fac BB+ 28.5 Reaffirmed Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd Bk Fac BB 282 Assigned Edict Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL Fac, BB 100 Reaffirmed Edict Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd corporate loan Fac BB 67.5 Reaffirmed Edict Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd proposed LT FB Fac BB 20 Reaffirmed Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd TL BB 70 Reaffirmed Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd CC (CC) Fac BB 105 Reaffirmed Galaxy Bearings Ltd TL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.11 crore) Galaxy Bearings Ltd CC facility BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Indian Designs LT rating BB 45 Revised from BB+ Jai Suspension Systems LT, fund based and BBB/ 400 Assigned non-fund based Bk Fac A3+ Jamna Auto Industries Ltd LT rating BBB - Reaffirmed Jaydeep Chem Food Pvt Ltd TL BB 60 Reaffirmed Jaydeep Chem Food Pvt Ltd CC facility BB 35 Reaffirmed Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 324.5 Reaffirmed Karamtara Steel Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB 300 Reaffirmed Karamtara Steel Pvt Ltd TL BBB 5440 Reaffirmed Konkan Speciality Poly LT rating TL BB- 85.5 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Maharaja Agrasen Technical LT Bk Fac BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Education Society Md Frozen Food Exports Bk Fac BB+ 150 Assigned Md Frozen Food Exports Bk lines ICRA]BB+ 100 Assigned Outlook Publishing India Pvt FB Fac BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Outlook Publishing India Pvt Non FB Fac BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Sayaji Hotels Ltd Bk Fac BB 1356.9 Assigned Sloka Power Systems fund based facility BB- 60 Assigned Sundaram Ferro Tech Pvt Ltd TL BB- 19 Assigned Sundaram Ferro Tech Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 50 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd Purchaser Payouts CV ICRA]AAA 3043.7 Retained & Tractor Loan Pool (SO) D.A. Jan -11 Sundaram Finance Ltd Purchaser Payouts CV ICRA]AAA 4465.8 Retained & Tractor Loan Pool (SO) D.A. Mar -11 Sunder Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB 200 Assigned Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd LT loans BB+ 1345.5 Suspended Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac BB+ 750 Suspended Techpark Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 1750 Reaffirmed Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd FBL BB 50 Assigned Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd TL BB 45 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)