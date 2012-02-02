Feb 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abf Freight International Pvt Non- FB Fac A4 10 Assigned
Ltd
Abhijeet Tradeimpex ST, FBL - Overdraft A4 55 Assigned
Abhijeet Tradeimpex ST, NFBL - LOC A4 20 Assigned
Ashok Leyland John Deere ST FB Fac (sublimit A1 200 Reaffirmed
Construction Equipment Company of LT FBL)
Pvt Ltd
Ashok Leyland John Deere ST Non-FB Fac A1 100 Reaffirmed
Construction Equipment Company
Pvt Ltd#
# maximum utilisation of the facilities together is capped at Rs. 20.00 crores
Camphor And Allied Products Ltd ST, FBL A3 580 Assigned
Enhanced from Rs. 33.0 crore
Camphor And Allied Products Ltd ST, non-FBL# A3 627 Assigned
# Enhanced from Rs. 26.7 crore;Of Rs. 62.7 crore short-term, non-fund based facilities,
Rs. 50.0 crore is interchangeable with short-term, fund based facilities
Dinesh Alloys And Engineers NFBL A4 30 Assigned
Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 120 Reaffirmed
Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL (BG) A4 10 Assigned
Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL (LOC)* A4 10 Assigned
* Sub limit of the Bank Guarantee Limit.
Neesa Leisure Ltd ST, non FB limit A2 10 reaffirmed
Parthsarathi Steel Alloys Pvt Non-fund based (LOC) A4 80 Assigned
Ltd
Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd FBL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd NFBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Sri Gomathy Mills Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 230 Assigned
Sri Gomathy Mills Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 77.5 Assigned
Steel Exchange India Ltd Fund Based -ST A4 20 Revised from
(Proposed limits) A4+
Steel Exchange India Ltd Non FBL A4 1110 Revised from
A4+
Vijeta Projects And LC/BG Limits A4 1250 Revised from
Infrastructures Ltd A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abf Freight International Pvt FB Fac C+ 40 Assigned
Ltd
Abhijeet Tradeimpex LT, FBL - TL B 17 Assigned
Ashok Leyland John Deere TL Fac A 1000 Reaffirmed
Construction Equipment Company
Pvt Ltd
Ashok Leyland John Deere LT FB Fac A 200 Reaffirmed
Construction Equipment Company
Pvt Ltd
#maximum utilisation of the facilities together is capped at Rs. 20.00 crores
Ashok Leyland John Deere LT FB Fac (proposed) A 250 Reaffirmed
Construction Equipment Company
Pvt Ltd
Avinash Ramakrishna Developers FBL (CC) D 233 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from B+
Camphor And Allied Products Ltd TL BBB- 680 Assigned
Camphor And Allied Products Ltd LT, FBL* BBB- 50 Assigned
*- Rs. 5.0 crore long-term, fund based facilities are sublimit of short-term, fund based
facilities
City Heart Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac D 70.4 Reaffirmed
City Heart Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac D 24.6 Reaffirmed
Dinesh Alloys And Engineers FBL BB- 45 Assigned
Gomathy Power Company TL Fac B- 367.8 Assigned
Hotel Polo Towers Pvt Ltd TL BB 184 Upgraded to
B+
Ilss 1 Trust 2011 Second Loss Facility A+ 306.1 Revised from
(SO)! A-(SO)!
! The rating is conditional, pending the fulfilment of certain conditions under the structure
Ilss 1 Trust 2011 PTC Series A2 AAA 1595.4 Reaffirmed
(SO)!
! The rating is conditional, pending the fulfilment of certain conditions under the structure
Ilss 1 Trust 2011 PTC Series A3 AAA 1002.5 Reaffirmed
(SO)!
! The rating is conditional, pending the fulfilment of certain conditions under the structure
Ilss 3 Trust 2011 Second Loss Facility A+ 189.7 Revised from
(SO)! A-(SO)!
! The rating is conditional, pending the fulfilment of certain conditions under the structure
Ilss 3 Trust 2011 PTC Series A1 AAA 3010.4 Reaffirmed
(SO)!
! The rating is conditional, pending the fulfilment of certain conditions under the structure
Ilss 5 Trust 2010 Second Loss Facility AA- 247.1 Revised from
(SO) A(SO)
Ilss 5 Trust 2010 PTC Series A13 AAA 1374.5 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Ilss 5 Trust 2010 PTC Series A2 AAA 1961.3 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Ilss 6 Trust 2010 Second Loss Facility AA- 360.6 Revised from
(SO) A(SO)
Ilss 6 Trust 2010 PTC Series A13 AAA 3261.3 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Ilss 6 Trust 2010 PTC Series A2 AAA 469.8 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd FB Fac BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B+ 75 Assigned
Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 87.5 Assigned
Kashmira Trader CC BB- 90 Assigned
My Home Power Ltd FBL BBB 30 withdrawn
Neesa Leisure Ltd LT, FB limits BBB+ 4010.8 reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 363.88 crore)
Neesa Leisure Ltd NCD programme BBB+ 250 reaffirmed
Parthsarathi Steel Alloys Pvt TL BB- 35 Assigned
Ltd
Parthsarathi Steel Alloys Pvt Fund Based - CC BB- 135 Assigned
Ltd
Parthsarathi Steel Alloys Pvt Non-fund based (BG) BB- 5 Assigned
Ltd
Rcl Cv And Car Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 247.1 Reaffirmed
Mar-11 (SO)
Rcl Cv, Car And Ce Loan Pool Purchaser Payouts AAA 3922.6 Reaffirmed
D.A. Nov-09 (SO)
Shekhar Resorts Ltd TL, D 500 Suspended
Shekhar Resorts Ltd FB Fac D 20 Suspended
Shekhar Resorts Ltd non-FB Fac D 80 Suspended
Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Milk CC B 140 Assigned
And Agro Producer Co. Ltd
Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Milk TL B 78.8 Assigned
And Agro Producer Co. Ltd
Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd TL BB+ 326 Reaffirmed
Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd FBL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Sri Gomathy Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 81.1 Assigned
Steel Exchange India Ltd TL* BB 723.8 Revised from
BB+
Steel Exchange India Ltd FBL - CC BB 1400 Revised from
BB+
Steel Exchange India Ltd TL BB+ 70.2 withdrawn
Vijeta Projects And Working Capital Limits BB 375 Revised from
Infrastructures Ltd BB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)