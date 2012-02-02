Feb 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abf Freight International Pvt Non- FB Fac A4 10 Assigned Ltd Abhijeet Tradeimpex ST, FBL - Overdraft A4 55 Assigned Abhijeet Tradeimpex ST, NFBL - LOC A4 20 Assigned Ashok Leyland John Deere ST FB Fac (sublimit A1 200 Reaffirmed Construction Equipment Company of LT FBL) Pvt Ltd Ashok Leyland John Deere ST Non-FB Fac A1 100 Reaffirmed Construction Equipment Company Pvt Ltd# # maximum utilisation of the facilities together is capped at Rs. 20.00 crores Camphor And Allied Products Ltd ST, FBL A3 580 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 33.0 crore Camphor And Allied Products Ltd ST, non-FBL# A3 627 Assigned # Enhanced from Rs. 26.7 crore;Of Rs. 62.7 crore short-term, non-fund based facilities, Rs. 50.0 crore is interchangeable with short-term, fund based facilities Dinesh Alloys And Engineers NFBL A4 30 Assigned Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 120 Reaffirmed Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL (BG) A4 10 Assigned Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL (LOC)* A4 10 Assigned * Sub limit of the Bank Guarantee Limit. Neesa Leisure Ltd ST, non FB limit A2 10 reaffirmed Parthsarathi Steel Alloys Pvt Non-fund based (LOC) A4 80 Assigned Ltd Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd FBL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd NFBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sri Gomathy Mills Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 230 Assigned Sri Gomathy Mills Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 77.5 Assigned Steel Exchange India Ltd Fund Based -ST A4 20 Revised from (Proposed limits) A4+ Steel Exchange India Ltd Non FBL A4 1110 Revised from A4+ Vijeta Projects And LC/BG Limits A4 1250 Revised from Infrastructures Ltd A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abf Freight International Pvt FB Fac C+ 40 Assigned Ltd Abhijeet Tradeimpex LT, FBL - TL B 17 Assigned Ashok Leyland John Deere TL Fac A 1000 Reaffirmed Construction Equipment Company Pvt Ltd Ashok Leyland John Deere LT FB Fac A 200 Reaffirmed Construction Equipment Company Pvt Ltd #maximum utilisation of the facilities together is capped at Rs. 20.00 crores Ashok Leyland John Deere LT FB Fac (proposed) A 250 Reaffirmed Construction Equipment Company Pvt Ltd Avinash Ramakrishna Developers FBL (CC) D 233 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B+ Camphor And Allied Products Ltd TL BBB- 680 Assigned Camphor And Allied Products Ltd LT, FBL* BBB- 50 Assigned *- Rs. 5.0 crore long-term, fund based facilities are sublimit of short-term, fund based facilities City Heart Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac D 70.4 Reaffirmed City Heart Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac D 24.6 Reaffirmed Dinesh Alloys And Engineers FBL BB- 45 Assigned Gomathy Power Company TL Fac B- 367.8 Assigned Hotel Polo Towers Pvt Ltd TL BB 184 Upgraded to B+ Ilss 1 Trust 2011 Second Loss Facility A+ 306.1 Revised from (SO)! A-(SO)! ! The rating is conditional, pending the fulfilment of certain conditions under the structure Ilss 1 Trust 2011 PTC Series A2 AAA 1595.4 Reaffirmed (SO)! ! The rating is conditional, pending the fulfilment of certain conditions under the structure Ilss 1 Trust 2011 PTC Series A3 AAA 1002.5 Reaffirmed (SO)! ! The rating is conditional, pending the fulfilment of certain conditions under the structure Ilss 3 Trust 2011 Second Loss Facility A+ 189.7 Revised from (SO)! A-(SO)! ! The rating is conditional, pending the fulfilment of certain conditions under the structure Ilss 3 Trust 2011 PTC Series A1 AAA 3010.4 Reaffirmed (SO)! ! The rating is conditional, pending the fulfilment of certain conditions under the structure Ilss 5 Trust 2010 Second Loss Facility AA- 247.1 Revised from (SO) A(SO) Ilss 5 Trust 2010 PTC Series A13 AAA 1374.5 Reaffirmed (SO) Ilss 5 Trust 2010 PTC Series A2 AAA 1961.3 Reaffirmed (SO) Ilss 6 Trust 2010 Second Loss Facility AA- 360.6 Revised from (SO) A(SO) Ilss 6 Trust 2010 PTC Series A13 AAA 3261.3 Reaffirmed (SO) Ilss 6 Trust 2010 PTC Series A2 AAA 469.8 Reaffirmed (SO) Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd FB Fac BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B+ 75 Assigned Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 87.5 Assigned Kashmira Trader CC BB- 90 Assigned My Home Power Ltd FBL BBB 30 withdrawn Neesa Leisure Ltd LT, FB limits BBB+ 4010.8 reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 363.88 crore) Neesa Leisure Ltd NCD programme BBB+ 250 reaffirmed Parthsarathi Steel Alloys Pvt TL BB- 35 Assigned Ltd Parthsarathi Steel Alloys Pvt Fund Based - CC BB- 135 Assigned Ltd Parthsarathi Steel Alloys Pvt Non-fund based (BG) BB- 5 Assigned Ltd Rcl Cv And Car Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 247.1 Reaffirmed Mar-11 (SO) Rcl Cv, Car And Ce Loan Pool Purchaser Payouts AAA 3922.6 Reaffirmed D.A. Nov-09 (SO) Shekhar Resorts Ltd TL, D 500 Suspended Shekhar Resorts Ltd FB Fac D 20 Suspended Shekhar Resorts Ltd non-FB Fac D 80 Suspended Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Milk CC B 140 Assigned And Agro Producer Co. Ltd Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Milk TL B 78.8 Assigned And Agro Producer Co. Ltd Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd TL BB+ 326 Reaffirmed Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd FBL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Sri Gomathy Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 81.1 Assigned Steel Exchange India Ltd TL* BB 723.8 Revised from BB+ Steel Exchange India Ltd FBL - CC BB 1400 Revised from BB+ Steel Exchange India Ltd TL BB+ 70.2 withdrawn Vijeta Projects And Working Capital Limits BB 375 Revised from Infrastructures Ltd BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 